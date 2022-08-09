ENGLEWOOD — Trey Rutan wants the best option to start at quarterback for the Lemon Bay football team this season, even if it’s not him.

The now-senior led the Manta Rays to the program’s first perfect regular season last year in his first season as the starting quarterback. Now, however, Rutan is the leader of an open competition featuring last year’s backup, Lorenzo Maurceri, and last year’s junior varsity starter, Drew Smith.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments