ENGLEWOOD — Trey Rutan wants the best option to start at quarterback for the Lemon Bay football team this season, even if it’s not him.
The now-senior led the Manta Rays to the program’s first perfect regular season last year in his first season as the starting quarterback. Now, however, Rutan is the leader of an open competition featuring last year’s backup, Lorenzo Maurceri, and last year’s junior varsity starter, Drew Smith.
“We have two good quarterbacks below me who can really sling it,” said Rutan, who started at quarterback in the spring game, but also played some at defensive back. “Nothing is set in stone. If one of them can give us a better opportunity to win, then that’s what I want.
“I just want the best guy out there, and I know if I don’t play quarterback, I can still help our team on the field as a DB.”
Mantas coach Don Southwell said the competition has played out closely through the spring and summer, and it could take beyond the team’s Kickoff Classic game at South Fort Myers on Aug. 19 to find the answer.
Whoever starts at quarterback for Lemon Bay will have to adjust to an overhauled offense.
Not only are talented senior leaders gone, like running backs Jason Hogan and Jacob Sekach, standout offensive lineman Everett Baker and do-it-all superstar Aaron Pasick, but the team also lost promising two-way player Landon Spanninger to a knee injury this spring — meaning his season is almost certainly over.
There will be plenty of opportunities for new stars to shine.
Joseph Scott played primarily as a backup running back last season, but has impressed Southwell in the offseason.
“This summer he has been fantastic,” Southwell said. “He’s as good of a receiver as he is a runner, which in our scheme, our running backs are basically both. So, we’re really excited about Joe Scott.”
Along with Scott, newcomer Nathan Dunagan, a 5-foot-5, 150-pound junior, is “quick and tough as nails” according to Southwell, and is also taking first-team reps at the position.
At receiver, precious little experience is back, but some new faces, like Haden Skellett, Port Charlotte transfer Clayton Donahue, soccer player Ethan Grossenbacher and baseball player Ryan Mickey should provide plenty of options to target.
There will be some stability on the offensive line — one of the most important position groups for the Mantas — where center Owen Tannehill (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) and right guard Michael Ward (6-foot, 255 pounds) return.
Few starters are back on defense, but some of those returners — like defensive linemen Dan Romanelli, Gabe Dickerson and Ashton Tucker and linebacker Caleb Whitmore — should be some of the team’s best players.
This new-look Mantas team will be tested much more than last season.
After earning a bit of a reputation, not many past opponents were eager to face Lemon Bay again this year, Southwell said. This season, Lemon Bay will face teams such as North Fort Myers, Carrollwood Day and First Baptist Academy — three teams that each would have ranked as the Mantas’ toughest opponent last season.
Lemon Bay will compete against Bayshore, Booker and DeSoto County in 2-Suburban, District-15 this season in the first year of the Metro-Suburban reclassification by the Florida High School Athletic Association.
“We have a tough schedule coming (and) that’s a product of the success we’ve had," Southwell said. "The week after our season, I called all 10 (2021 opponents) and North Port was the only one who wanted to play.
“If we’re fortunate enough to make the playoffs, we’ll be battle-hardened for sure.”
Between now and the playoffs, however, a largely inexperienced Mantas team still has plenty to figure out, especially in terms of what the offense will look like and who will take charge of it.
“It’s nice to have some consistency, but we have an open competition at quarterback,” Southwell said. “It’s rare when you have your returning guy and you went undefeated, but the other two guys — one’s a junior and one’s a sophomore — both did a great job in the spring and the spring game.
“Up through our Kickoff Classic game, I’m gonna leave it open and let the best man win.”
LEMON BAY MANTA RAYS
Head coach: Don Southwell (6th season)
Key players: DT Dan Romanelli, DT Gabe Dickerson, MLB Caleb Whitmore, DE Ashton Tucker, QB/DB Trey Rutan, RB Joseph Scott, RB Nathan Dunagan, C Owen Tannehill, RG Michael Ward, WR Clayton Donahue, QB Lorenzo Maurceri, QB Drew Smith.
Key losses: RB Jason Hogan, WR/DB Aaron Pasick, OT Everett Baker, WR/DE Anthony Doxen, RB Jacob Sekach, MLB Luke Tannehill, WR/DB Daylan Craft, DE/RB Landon Spanninger (injured).
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 19: at South Fort Myers, 7:30 p.m.*
Aug. 26: at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1: at IMG Academy Blue, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9: at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: home vs. North Fort Myers, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: bye week
Sept. 30: home vs. DeSoto County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7: at Carrollwood Day, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: home vs. Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: at First Baptist Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28: at Booker, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4: home vs. North Port, 7:30 p.m.
