Jordan Ingman distinctly remembers how the 2021 Port Charlotte football season ended.

He was coming out of church on a Sunday morning in November, just a day removed from the Pirates’ dominant, 32-14 win against visiting Kathleen. It had been a must-win, must-play game for Port Charlotte, which had been snake-bit by pandemic-related scheduling shenanigans for a second consecutive season.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments