VENICE — The value Matthew Peavley brings to the 2022 Venice High football team can’t be measured solely in prevented sacks or pancake blocks.
The Indians’ right guard is the only returner from a group coach John Peacock called “the best offensive line in Venice High history,” with more than enough knowledge to share with his new teammates.
“Obviously, you have to know you’re going to be the first ones in and the last ones out every day,” Peavley said. “You’re going to have the hardest practice. And you really have to learn how to get along with each other and hang out with each other.”
Though left tackle Riley Cleary (UT-Martin), right guard David Raney (Navy), right tackle Makhete Gueye (Louisville), center Zach Allen, left guard John Kisgen and tight end Austin Bray (UT-Martin) have graduated, Peavley is making sure last year’s traditions are here to stay.
The junior has introduced the newcomers to some of the staples of the Venice O-line diet, like group dinners after practice and what to order at 7-Eleven hangouts, like the Bahama Mama Sausage.
The starting lineup and rotation of players is largely up in the air — with the exception of Peavley at right guard — but expect to see some combination of these new names on the offensive line: junior Lijah Cecil, junior Lance Lazarczyk, sophomore Mathew LoCicero, sophomore Anthony Tanaka, sophomore Keshawn Reid, junior Nick Garza, junior Nicholas LeRoux and junior Dillon Lacko.
“I tell these guys, ‘We’re going to win or lose depending on how we play and how we come together,’” Venice offensive line coach Josh Hunter said. “The big thing in these first few weeks is getting them on the same page. We’ve been having team dinners to get some cohesion.
“We need these guys to work together as a unit, and we’re working with some guys who have never played varsity football before.”
The inexperience of Venice’s offensive line was on full display in a 31-24 spring game loss at Lakeland on May 19.
New quarterback Brooks Bentley, a senior transfer from Gaither, was often throwing on the run and the running game proved ineffective as the Indians fell behind at halftime, 21-0.
However, the line emerged with a more spirited effort in the second half to eventually bring the game to within one score.
That second-half rebound, coupled with Lazarczyk, LoCicero, Reid and Garza — each of whom weren’t available for the spring game — give Venice good reason to think play will improve.
These Venice varsity rookies will have a rough wake-up call as they open with IMG Academy at Powell-Davis Stadium on Aug. 19 and continue with other behemoths such as Miami Northwestern, St. Frances Academy and Chaminade-Madonna.
“I think we’ll be better up front than we were in ’19,” Peacock said, referencing the last time Venice played IMG Academy. “I know they’re young, but these kids are going to be pretty good.
“This is going to be a good group, they just have to figure it out together.”
It’s not just the offensive line that will have to learn on the fly.
Bentley has plenty of starting experience at quarterback, but will be leading an up-tempo offense with new teammates all over the field.
He will be throwing the ball to Cardinal Mooney transfers Fin Jones, a tight end, and Ryan Matulevich, a wide receiver, along with senior returners Keyon Sears and Rkisch Hyppolite. There is also a three-headed monster at running back consisting of Jamarice Wilder, Alvin Johnson III and Asharri Charles.
On defense, Venice returns two of the top players in the nation in five-star defensive end Damon Wilson II and four-star cornerback Elliot Washington II, along with defensive tackle Trenton Kintigh and safety Sage Youtzy.
On special teams, kicker Kirill Kotov is back for his senior season.
Despite Venice having to replace key players in every facet of the game while facing a brutally tough schedule, returning players like Peavley know what’s expected of them by now.
“I don’t really think the expectations get any higher for us,” Peavley said. “We were supposed to win states last year, and we did. This year, we’re supposed to repeat, so …”
