PUNTA GORDA — Any other week, facing Lehigh running back Richard Young might be a challenge the Charlotte High defense would dread.
After withstanding the might of a Category 4 hurricane, players like junior outside linebacker Braden Krejci aren’t so worried about Young and the Lightning.
Krejci and his teammates had to wait weeks to learn about the fate of their football season before being told this past Monday it would resume — giving the Tarpons just three days of practice to prepare for tonight’s 7 p.m. kickoff at Lehigh Senior High School.
“It hit us at noon and lasted until about two o’clock in the morning,” Krejci said of Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Southwest Florida on Sept. 28. “We were in the eye wall and we’re pretty sure we had a tornado go through our backyard, too. Me, my mom and my sisters were in the house watching our shutters get ripped off the house. My adrenaline was definitely up.
“I was worried about football. This is what we look forward to. I was like, ‘Man this is gonna suck. We worked for this all summer, went through everything and our season could be over just like that.’”
Krejci’s family home suffered substantial damage after a leak in the roof led to water damage throughout the house, causing drywall in the ceiling and walls to deteriorate.
“I just sat looking outside praying that the whole house wouldn’t come down,” Krejci said.
Fortunately, Krecji’s home withstood the storm well enough to continue sheltering his family, and reconstruction work is under way. In the time since, Krecji and many of his Tarpons teammates went to work. Krecji said he took a job with a landscaping company and spent much of his afternoons chopping up fallen trees and collecting debris.
Fellow Tarpons like defensive end/tight end Cael Newton and linebacker/running back Connor Trim volunteered their services around the community wherever they could find it.
“It’s been a tough time,” Newton said. “I’ve been working, helping my community. Putting up shutters, taking them down, cleaning up some brush. Some of my teammates and I went out and helped people in the community through an app where you post that you need help.”
With Ian’s destruction beginning to shift to the rearview, the Tarpons are welcoming the challenge of facing Lehigh, even if there are obstacles stacked in their way.
“It’s definitely adversity, but the kids seem focused,” Charlotte coach Cory Mentzer said. “They’re excited. For the first time in three weeks, they have something to look forward to and not the negative or devastation. So that’s what we’re truly trying to focus on, getting the kids back to playing the game they love.
“I told them, it’s truly a blessing that God gave us another chance. We didn’t know when we’d start again or if we could fit in all of our games. Very seldom in life do you get a second opportunity like this.”
After opening the season 0-4 but with all of their district games still left to play, the Tarpons are in dire need of a spark to restart their season.
Defeating Lehigh — by far the most talented opponent in Charlotte’s district — would keep the Tarpons’ playoff hopes alive, with Ida Baker and Riverdale the only other teams in the district.
“This is probably one of the biggest district games that we have,” Newton said. “It’s definitely getting everyone hyped and ready for this game. Everyone realizes that if we don’t win this game, there might not be any playoffs.”
The Tarpons have been hard at work trying to squeeze in as much practice time as possible ahead of this week’s game. With school still out this week, Charlotte has held two-a-day practices, beginning with an hour of conditioning in the morning before a more traditional practice in the afternoon.
Though Lehigh boasts a few explosive players such as the 4-star Young, a University of Alabama commit, the Lightning own a 1-3 record this season thanks to a brutal early schedule that has dealt them losses against Naples, Bishop Verot and Riverview.
Through four games, Young has rushed for 532 yards and three touchdowns on 89 rushes as the focal point of the offense.
However, he isn’t the only weapon to watch. Lehigh also features senior receivers Kerby Joseph (22 rec. for 276 yards, 3 TDs) and Kelton Henderson (10 rec. for 110 yards, TD).
The Lightning have had two quarterbacks take snaps this season. Darryl Hodge Jr. has completed 25 of 38 passes for 334 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while Dorian Mallary has completed 40 of 77 passes for 360 yards, with one touchdown, three interceptions and one rushing score.
Lehigh’s defense hasn’t made many big plays yet this season with just one interception and three fumble recoveries, but it has been able to lean on at least one playmaker in Tyre Cunningham. The senior middle linebacker leads the team with 50 tackles (10 for loss), including five sacks, three quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.
Finding a way to make this talented Lehigh team lose its fourth game could ultimately make or break the Tarpons’ second chance just as it’s getting started.
“I could go on and on about all of the negatives and all of the adversity,” Mentzer said. “But at the end of the day, kids are kids and I think they’ll truly come focused and ready. Will we be in the best shape? Will we be the best team? Who knows?
“I’m excited as a coach, and I know my players are all excited, knowing, ‘Hey, our season was saved. Let’s go make the most of it.’”
Last meeting: 14-7 Lehigh win on Oct. 7, 2021
Charlotte High players to watch: WR Brady Hall, LB/RB Kris McNealy, LB/RB Connor Trim, DL Cael Newton, QB Michael Valentino, OL Brendan Chavarria, CB/KR Avant Harris, CB Se’Korrey Thomas
Here’s how the other area matchups break down this week:
Venice (2-2) at Sarasota (3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Venice will start district play with the Sailors this week in a game that was originally scheduled to be played at Powell-Davis Stadium. It has since been moved to Sarasota High due to damage to Venice’s bleachers.
Venice has made beating up on Sarasota an annual tradition under Peacock.
The Sailors defeated the Indians, 30-16, on Sept. 14, 2007 in Peacock’s first season as head coach. Venice has won every game since, almost always in dominating fashion — outscoring Sarasota, 637-95, across 14 consecutive wins.
The contests have been particularly lopsided as of late, including a 71-0 beatdown two seasons ago. Last year, Sarasota actually jumped out to 7-0 lead after the Indians fumbled on their first offensive play. However, the lead didn’t last long as Venice jumped out to a 49-7 lead before the first half was up.
Sarasota (3-2) has retained much of its talent from last season in key positions on the field.
The Sailors have a newcomer at arguably the most important position, however, in sophomore quarterback Alexander Diaz.
Through four games this season, Diaz has completed 25 of 56 passes (44.6%) for 524 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
His most utilized targets so far have been senior wide receiver/cornerback Tyler Pack (7 receptions for 90 yards, one touchdown), junior receiver Jackson Mullet (5 rec. for 102 yards, TD), junior running back Jaden Judge (5 rec. for 152 yards, 2 TDs) and junior tight end Nathan Wells (3 rec. for 55 yards, TD).
The Sailors also have an effective run game, led by Judge (48 rushes for 375 yards, 4 TDs) and junior Joe Zeigler (46 rushes for 277 yards, 2 TDs), a transfer from Braden River.
This offensive group operates behind a beefier offensive line that includes sophomore guard/tackle Clayton Miller (6-4, 290), senior tackle Daunte Frazier (6-4, 305), junior tackle/guard Javier Pastor (6-2, 275) and senior guard Maddox Marchbank (6-3, 280), who also plays on the defensive line.
Like Marchbank, many of Sarasota’s best offensive players have to play at least some snaps on defense, too. Pack, receiver/cornerback Caleb Bradley and linebacker/running back George Haygood have already played both offense and defense this season.
It might be tough for them to keep up with the up-tempo Indians for four quarters.
Last meeting: 49-13 Venice win on Sept. 17, 2021
Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, OLB Carter Dalton, MLB Eli Seed, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Colin Adkins
Lemon Bay (1-3) at Bayshore (0-4), 7:30 p.m.
The Mantas will have a prime opportunity to open district play with a win tonight in Bradenton.
Bayshore is winless this season, one year removed from playing as an independent.
The Bruins have struggled on both sides of the ball, scoring no more than eight points in a game this season while allowing no less than 34 points.
Bayshore’s most recent loss was a 34-7 defeat to DeSoto County in which the Bulldogs took a comfortable 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Mantas are in need of a bounce-back game, too, coming off a 37-0 defeat to North Fort Myers in which starting quarterback Trey Rutan left the game due to injury.
With Lemon Bay’s football stadium still inaccessible due damage that needs further assessment and repair, the game was moved to Balvanz Stadium in Bradenton — with the Bruins generously offering to donate the gate and parking proceeds to Lemon Bay.
Last meeting: 43-0 Lemon Bay win on Sept. 10, 2021
Lemon Bay players to watch: RB Joe Scott, MLB Caleb Whitmore, DL Gabe Dickerson, DL Dan Romanelli, DE Ashton Tucker, WR Ryan Mickey
Booker (2-3) at DeSoto County (4-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs’ quest for a district championship continues tonight as they host Booker — one of the most improved teams in Southwest Florida.
The Tornadoes went 0-8 last season, but brought in head coach Scottie Littles, as well as a host of transfer players, including quarterback Will Carter Jr.
The overhauled offense — including running back Ahmad Hunter (544 total yards, 5 total TDs) and receiver Josiah Booker (26 rec. for 455 yards, 4 TDs) — has led Booker to wins over Southeast and North Port while losing tight games to Cardinal Mooney, 10-9, and Sarasota, 28-21.
DeSoto County, meanwhile, has relied upon its formula for success last season.
The Bulldogs have leaned on a run-heavy attack with multiple backs while also playing well in the trenches on defense. Aside from a 10-7 loss at Mariner on Sept. 2, DeSoto County has outscored its competition, 102-29, over four wins.
With a district win against Bayshore already secured, a win tonight against Booker would mean the Bulldogs will control their own destiny in the district, with only Lemon Bay remaining.
Last meeting: 19-6 Booker win on Oct. 12, 2018
DeSoto County players to watch: RB/MLB Lil’ Dreco Tompkins, DE/OLB Hunter Zirkle, FB/MLB Evan Roe, RB/CB Gershon Galloway, RB/CB Trinton White, RB/CB Justin Felty, DL Shane Galloway
