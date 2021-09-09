VENICE — Any fans expecting to see a heavyweight match between the Venice High football team and Edgewater might have been disappointed with last week’s 41-7 blowout.
This Friday night, however, could be just what fans were expecting as No. 14 Cocoa comes from the East coast to Powell-Davis Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
“Cocoa is a good football team,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “They have unbelievable skill in the secondary on defense. Offensively, they have some good players at receiver, a really good quarterback and a running back who is extremely fast.
“We’re gonna have our hands full.”
The Tigers are a perennial powerhouse in 4A competition, with much of their success coming in the last 10-15 years.
Cocoa has won four state championships — 2009, ‘10, ‘11 and ‘16 — while finishing as the runner-up in ‘17 and ‘18. They have won 14 straight regional titles.
The Tigers (2-0) are well on their way to another playoff appearance this year after a couple of nail-biting wins to open the 2021 season. Cocoa beat Vero Beach (regional runner-up in 2020) 42-41 on the road in Week 1 before returning home to beat Osceola (state runner up in 2020) at home, 21-20, in Week 2.
“It shows that they have some character,” Peacock said of the Tigers’ two one-point wins. “They have some guts about them.
“They’ve beaten two really good football programs. Winning close games does a lot for your football program. They’ll be hungry to avenge what happened last time they came here.”
The Tigers are balanced on offense, throwing the ball nearly as much as they run it, with senior playmakers at every position.
Quarterback Davin Wydner has completed 29-of-44 pass attempts (66%) for 526 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions. He is a three-star player with offers from Northwestern, Appalachian State, FAU, FIU and Georgia Tech.
Senior running back OJ Ross has been the team’s biggest threat on offense so far. Ross has rushed for 291 yards and six touchdowns on just 41 carries, along with six catches for 119 yards and score. He is also a three-star player with offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Miami and Ole Miss.
Donte Cook (10 rec. for 129 yards), Damargio Grimes (5 rec. for 88 yards) and Jmariyae Robinson (6 rec. for 180 yards, 2 TDs) round out the receiving corps.
On defense, the Tigers are strongest in the secondary, where they feature cornerback/safety Cedric Hawkins (4-star with offers from UF, FSU, Arizona State) and cornerback Virgil Marshall (3-star committed to Toledo).
But Venice appears to be well-suited to handle the challenge.
The Indians (1-0) have a glut of receivers in Omari Hayes, Jayshon Platt, Keyon Sears, and Austin Bray to challenge the Tigers’ secondary and a defense that’s fresh off a near shutout against Edgewater.
“It’ll be nice if we do it this week,” Peacock said of continuing his team’s hot start. “If we do it this week, we’ve made it through the gauntlet. We’ll have to finish up with Gibbons later, but it would be nice if we could seal the deal this week.
“We’re just trying to keep our guys focused on what the objective is. We have people ranking us No. 1 and we’re just trying to stay away from that kind of stuff and just focus on what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Players to watch: Omari Hayes, Da’Marion Escort, Jayshon Platt, Keyon Sears, Ryan Browne, Damon Wilson II, Trenton Kintigh, George Philip, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Myles Weston, Elliot Washington
Last meeting: 48-31 Venice win on Oct. 18, 2019
Predictions: 38-14 Venice (Vinnie Portell, 6-1), 41-24 Venice (Patrick Obley, 6-1), 35-14 Venice (Scott Zucker, 7-0)
Port Charlotte (0-1) at Southeast (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Pirates have plenty of motivation fresh off a close loss at rival Charlotte High last week.
The teams’ spirits could be elevated, too, with the return of star receiver Alex Perry — who transferred to Venice and back again in a month — though he won’t be eligible to play until next week.
Despite having a young defense, the Pirates held off Island Coast in a Kickoff Classic win and held the Tarpons under 20 points.
Southeast, coming off a 5-7 season, opened with a 19-8 win over Booker in Week 2.
Players to watch: Jakeemis Pelham, Sam Clerjuste, Jamal Streeter, Edd Guerrier, Bryce Eaton, Christian Weatherhead, Eric Bell, Charlie Vanamburg, Okten Logue
Last meeting: 36-25 Port Charlotte win on Oct. 2, 2020
Predictions: 24-17 Port Charlotte (Portell), 21-13 Port Charlotte (Obley), 17-7 Port Charlotte (Zucker)
Lemon Bay (1-0) at Bayshore (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Mantas got out to a hot start to the season with a 50-6 win over Saint Stephen’s on Aug. 27, but had to miss last week as LaBelle dealt with COVID protocols.
In the meantime, Bayshore lost to Osceola, 37-0, but then beat Gulf (New Port Richey), 48-6, in a pair of lopsided games.
Though the Mantas lost to the Bruins just three years ago, much has changed for both programs — with Lemon Bay going to the playoffs in back-to-back years and Bayshore coming off a winless season.
Players to watch: Jason Hogan, Jacob Sekach, Trey Rutan, Aaron Pasick, CJ Knicely, Landon Spanninger, Caleb Whitmore, Dan Romanelli, Everett Baker
Last meeting: 29-28 Bayshore win on Oct. 26, 2018
Predictions: 49-7 Lemon Bay (Portell), 42-6 Lemon Bay (Obley), 42-14 Lemon Bay (Zucker)
Cardinal Mooney (2-0) at North Port (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Cougars opened the 2020 season with a 42-7 beatdown of the Bobcats, but struggled thereafter, as they lost seven of their eight remaining games.
Cardinal Mooney (2-0) is off a hot start this season as its beaten Booker, 36-0, and Lakewood Ranch, 35-30.
Senior dual-threat quarterback Tayven Clark has been the heart of the offensive production — completing 25-of-30 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns to no interceptions while rushing 20 times for 129 yards and two more scores.
After opening with an inspiring 16-6 win over Estero under first-year head coach Garon Belser, North Port fell flat with a 56-0 loss to Sarasota in Week 2.
Players to watch: Jeremiah “Juju” Laguerre, Jaylon Fulton, Nathan Clark, Gregory Cole, Sean Silverberg, Dylan Almeyda, Cole Cawthorne
Last meeting: 42-7 Cardinal Mooney win on Sept. 11, 2020.
Predictions: 42-7 Cardinal Mooney (Portell), 30-13 Cardinal Mooney (Obley), 28-7 Cardinal Mooney (Zucker)
DeSoto County (1-0) at Estero (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs opened with a 24-7 win over Okeechobee, but had to miss last week’s game at Fort Meade due to COVID protocols.
Estero, on the other hand, has lost a pair of close games — 16-6 to North Port and 21-14 to Golden Gate — after going 3-7 last season.
Players to watch: Lane Fullerton, Nazir Gilchrist, Andy Garibay, Blas Cervantes
Last meeting: 27-13 Estero win on Oct. 23, 2020
Predictions: 21-13 DeSoto County (Portell), 20-7 DeSoto County (Obley), 17-10 DeSoto County (Zucker)
