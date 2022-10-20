DCboo 2

DeSoto LB Hunter Zirkle (6) forces a fumble against Booker QB Will Carter on Friday at DeSoto High School.

 SUN PHOTOs BY Tom O’Neill

ARCADIA -- The DeSoto County High football team doesn't need a reminder of just how important each and every game is this season. 

Two years ago, the Bulldogs went winless as players transferred away or simply quit. Last season, DeSoto County rebounded with a 6-3 record against an independently created schedule, but the light at the end of the tunnel – a 14-8 win over longstanding rival Hardee – didn't come with the promise of more games following it. 


