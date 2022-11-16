VENICE — With a historic, 87-point performance out of the way, the real challenge begins for Venice this week in the Region 4S-4 semifinals.
Don’t be fooled by Lehigh’s record, or its state ranking.
The Lightning (5-3) are No. 167 in the state and No. 18 in 4S, according to the FHSAA, but will also have one of the most dangerous weapons in the state at their disposal on Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Lehigh senior running back Richard Young is a five-star Alabama commit ranked third best at his position in the nation in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.
Last week, Young ran for 218 yards on 15 rushes in a 31-24 win against Palmetto.
“I think that’s a position in high school that can be one of the most dominant positions,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “It’s one of those positions where you can change the whole outcome of the game even without a lot around you.
“We’re gonna have to play really well on defense and get to him. They’re gonna have to grab on and hold on so their buddies can get there to make the tackle.”
Young will have to break through a Venice defensive line that features three returners from last year’s state championship team: five-star defensive end Damon Wilson II and defensive tackles Trenton Kintigh and Colin Adkins.
If Young makes it past the defensive line, he’ll be met with Venice’s leading tacklers: Linebackers Eli Seed, Dominic Wood, Jack Huber and Connor Dalton.
When Lehigh doesn’t hand the ball to Young, sophomore quarterback Dorian Mallary often runs himself, or passes the ball to several different receivers, led by Kerby Joseph (29 rec. for 344 yards, 4 TDs).
Mallary has thrown for 722 yards and five touchdowns to four interceptions while rushing for 144 yards and five more scores.
Even with all of its talent, Lehigh opened the season with a 1-3 record that included losses to Naples, Bishop Verot and Riverview.
However, the Lightning haven’t lost since, beating Charlotte, Ida Baker and Riverdale to win its district before last week’s regional win against Palmetto.
Lehigh’s defense has been a big reason for that winning streak, allowing 9.5 points per game during the winning streak.
The defensive effort has been led by several players, including a host of playmaking linebackers. Senior Tyre Cunningham (16 tackles for loss, six sacks) heads a group that includes juniors Derrick Cochran (eight tackles for loss, five sacks) and Marvail Pierre-Louis (eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks).
“They’re really talented,” Peacock said. “They have players all over the field. I can’t put a finger on why they haven’t been a little bit more successful. They kinda have the whole package. They’re big up front on the offensive line and the defensive line. They have receivers. They have all kinds of skill players who can absolutely fly.
“They are super, super talented. It’s one of those deals where we can’t let them linger around. We have to take care of business right away.”
Last meeting: 49-0 Venice win on Nov. 8, 2019
Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, OLB Carter Dalton, MLB Eli Seed, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Collin Adkins
Who’s next: If No. 1 Venice defeats No. 5 Lehigh, it would host the winner of No. 6 Sarasota vs. No. 7 Riverview next Friday night in the Region 4S-4 final.
PORT CHARLOTTE (7-2) AT NAPLES (8-2), 7:30 P.M.
The homecoming was short-lived for the Pirates, who won’t return to Pirates Cover this year after opening the playoffs with a home win last Friday.
The road trip restarts tonight at Naples, one of the strongest programs year-over-year in Southwest Florida.
This season, the Golden Eagles’ two losses came to Venice and American Heritage (Plantation), two top-20 teams in the state.
Outside of those losses, though, Naples has dominated its competition. The Golden Eagles have outscored their opponents 358-65 across eight wins.
While Naples has talent on both sides of the ball, its defense has been particularly impressive — allowing only American Heritage and Barron Collier to score over 14 points against them this season.
The Golden Eagles are especially dangerous in their defensive secondary. Three-star safety Kensley Faustin (4 INTs, 6 PDs, 2 FR) leads a group that also includes three-star cornerback and Cincinnati commit Jonas Duclona (2 INTs, 4 PDs, 1 FR) and three-star safety and Minnesota commit Kerry Brown (9 TFL, 3 PDs, 1 FR).
That’s not all the Pirates’ offense will have to worry about.
Naples has averaged seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks per game this season with a powerful front seven.
Senior edge rusher Matthieu Vickaryous (12 sacks, 13 TFL) and junior defensive lineman Luke Walker (5 sacks, 13 TFL) have led the charge up front.
On offense, Naples is predictable, but hard to stop.
The Golden Eagles have ran the ball 347 times compared to 55 pass attempts this season.
A two-headed rushing attack of three-star Kendrick Raphael and four-star Arkansas commit Isaiah Augustave has been nearly unstoppable behind a beefy offensive line.
Raphael has averaged 11.1 carries per game for 151.9 yards with 19 touchdowns. Augustave has averaged 8.2 carries per game for 98.2 yards with 11 scores.
Last week, the duo combined for 302 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-6 first-round rout of Braden River.
Port Charlotte has found similar success on the ground.
Pirates lead back Edd Guerrier has averaged 19.8 carries per game for 159.1 yards and 20 touchdowns along with a pair of backups — Juluis Roach and Ike Perry — who have combined for 651 yards and nine touchdowns.
The biggest difference has been Port Charlotte’s passing game, which has produced 1,512 yards and 10 touchdowns through nine games.
Last meeting: 13-7 Naples win on Nov. 10, 2017
Port Charlotte players to watch: RB Edd Guerrier, WR Jamal Streeter Jr., QB Bryce Eaton, WR Justice Becerril, WR Cameron Becerril, LB Sam Clerjuste, DL Sam Luther, FS Jeremiah Laguerre, CB Eric Bell, RB Juluis Roach, LB Desmond Hough, DL Myron Charles, LB Spencer Swartz
Who’s next: If No. 4 Port Charlotte defeats No. 1 Naples, the Pirates would play at the winner of No. 2 Dunbar vs. No. 3 North Fort Myers next Friday in the Region 3S-4 final.
DESOTO COUNTY (7-3) AT FROSTPROOF (9-2), 7:30 P.M.
Two of the state’s best ‘Bulldogs’ will meet tonight in the Region 2S-4 semifinals.
The success of the Frostproof Bulldogs has hinged on the production of star running back Donavan Solomon. The junior ball-carrier has rushed 219 times over 11 games for 124.6 yards per game and 15 total touchdowns.
When Solomon doesn’t have the ball, senior quarterback Nathan Jenkins often does. Jenkins has thrown for 778 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing for 481 yards and eight more scores.
Isaiah Sheppard has been efficient when spelling Solomon in the backfield, rushing for 412 yards and seven touchdowns on just 52 carries.
Jenkins has spread the ball around evenly to four receivers and Solomon, but none of them have reached 200 yards on the season, and only Solomon has caught more than one touchdown.
The DeSoto County Bulldogs haven’t been much different offensively.
DeSoto has leaned on its own star running back in Lil’Dreco Tompkins, a senior who has accumulated 1,057 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns through nine games.
Behind Tompkins have been a steady rotation of four other backs — Trinton White, Andy Garibay, Tocarrum Brown and Gershon Galloway — who have combined to rush for 1,445 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Though DeSoto has attempted just 42 passes this season, they’ve made them count — averaging 20.2 yards per completion with four passing touchdowns.
Frostproof’s defense had been tough for teams to score on until the past couple of weeks. Frostproof had allowed just 12.6 points per game across as an 8-1 start, but gave up 41 in a loss to First Baptist Academy in the regular season finale before surrendering 31 in last week’s three-point win over Booker.
Even despite the bloated score last week, Frostproof defenders came up with game-changing plays.
According to an article in the Lakeland Ledger, Jayvyn McFadden, a 6-foot, 290-pound defensive tackle, had both an interception off a tipped pass and a game-saving sack. Defensive end AJ Cobb, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior, recovered a fumble and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown.
DeSoto County, meanwhile, is coming off one of its best defensive performances of the season — holding a previously 8-1 Estero team to just seven points as Caleb Adams, Braden Moran and Kenequis Bennett each recovered a fumble.
Last meeting: 13-7 Frostproof win on Oct. 8, 2021
DeSoto County players to watch: RB/MLB Lil’ Dreco Tompkins, DE/OLB Hunter Zirkle, RB/CB Gershon Galloway, RB/CB Trinton White, RB/CB Justin Felty, DL Shane Galloway, DE Jamari Redding
Who’s next: If No. 6 DeSoto County defeats No. 2 Frostproof, it will hit the road to play at the winner of No. 1 Bishop Verot vs. No. 5 Clewiston next Friday night in the Region 2S-4 final.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.