PORT CHARLOTTE — The Port Charlotte High football team has been playing catch-up ever since Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida.
Head coach Jordan Ingman doesn’t hesitate when recalling how it felt when he realized just how long that road back might be.
“I remember I was at coach (Jarret) Debus’s house helping clean up that Saturday morning, and his mom came through the back gate and said, ‘Braden River started practicing again today,’” Ingman said. “I was like, ‘Oof,’ it was like a gut-shot. How do you keep up with that?
“They’re practicing and we’re with no power. We don’t even know what’s gonna happen to our school. We didn’t know anything.”
The Pirates have bounced back strong from their two-week hiatus, winning a pair of district games over Southeast and Parrish Community to set up tonight’s 7 p.m. District 3S-13 championship game at Braden River.
The Port Charlotte Pirates initially moved their matchup with the Braden River Pirates to this week with the hope of playing the game at Pirates Cove. However, the stadium failed a recent safety check due to leaning light poles around the field, forcing Port Charlotte back on the road.
It won't feel entirely like a road game, though, as two buses of Port Charlotte students are scheduled to leave campus around 4:30 p.m. to support the team.
“We really try not to make it affect us because we’re traveling there with our brothers,” Port Charlotte junior running back Edd Guerrier said of the location change. “We're gonna make it fun. It does kinda seem unfair, but you live with it.
“We’re gonna play the hardest we can.”
Hitting the road is nothing new for Port Charlotte. The Pirates haven’t played at home since their historic 41-14 win over Charlotte on Sept. 2.
The Pirates (5-2, No. 122 in FL) have gone 4-1 since, showcasing an explosive offense that has averaged 39.3 points per game.
Braden River (5-3, No. 164 in FL) could give Port Charlotte one of its toughest tests this season.
These Pirates also defeated Southeast and Parrish Community, along with Palmetto, Lakewood Ranch and Booker.
Braden River’s offense is led by junior running back Trayvon Pinder, who has amassed 1,086 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games this season. Pinder has been spelled by senior Roy Burchett (402 rush yards, 2 touchdowns) for the run-heavy Pirates.
“Their back is a very physical player,” Ingman said of Pinder. “He’s 220 pounds. He does a great job. You collision him at two and he gets four yards. You collision him at five and he gets eight yards.
“Those type of running backs keep the chains moving, and when you keep the chains moving, you keep the (opposing) offense off the field.”
When Braden River does pass, junior quarterback Nick Trier (601 pass yards, 4 TDs, 6 interceptions) often tosses it to a pair of 6-foot, 230-pound receivers in senior Craivontae Koonce (26 rec. for 283 yards, TD) and junior Cody Kawcak (11 rec. for 211 yards, 4 TDs).
While Port Charlotte has to worry about Pinder, Braden River should be plenty concerned about Guerrier.
The Pirates’ junior running back has run for 1,027 yards and 16 touchdowns despite sitting out the second halves of both games since the return from Hurricane Ian.
“I feel 110 percent,” Guerrier said. “I’m ready to play. It’s definitely been fun to watch the younger guys get going. It definitely helped.
“But now that it’s playoffs, we don’t need none of that, no more. I just want to win.”
Last meeting: 29-21 Port Charlotte win on Oct. 25, 2019
Port Charlotte players to watch: RB Edd Guerrier, WR Jamal Streeter Jr., QB Bryce Eaton, WR Justice Becerril, WR Cameron Becerril, LB Samuel Clerjuste, DL Samuel Luther, FS Jeremiah Laguerre, CB Eric Bell, RB Juluis Roach, LB Desmond Hough, LB Grant LaBallister, DL Tyrell Luther, DL Myron Charles
Charlotte (1-7) at Riverdale (4-2), 7 p.m.
The Tarpons are playing for nothing more than bragging rights tonight, but that’s likely more than enough for a proud Charlotte program.
The Raiders have had an up-and-down season, beating the teams they’re supposed to — like Lely, Mariner, Cypress Lake and Ida Baker -- while losing badly to some of the better teams on it schedule.
Riverdale’s two losses this season have come in a 28-0 loss to Fort Myers and in a 35-0 loss to Lehigh.
Much of the offense goes through senior running back Terry Jackson, who leads the team in both rushing (350 yards and 5 TDs) and receiving (13 catches for 120 yards and 2 TDs).
The Tarpons are coming off their best defensive performance of the season, handing Ida Baker a 21-3 defeat as two players — Connor Trim and Shy Goudette — each rushed for more than 100 yards.
Another effort like last week would go a long way in ending the season on a high note for the Tarpons.
Last meeting: 49-8 Charlotte win on Sept. 6, 2019
Charlotte players to watch: Cael Newton, Connor Trim, Shy Goudette, Michael Valentino, Joshua Brown, Brady Hall, Trenton Curliss, Avant Harris
Hardee (1-6) at DeSoto County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.
This time last year, a season-ending win over Hardee marked a feel-good ending to a turnaround season for the Bulldogs.
This time around, the stakes are raised.
DeSoto County could likely lock in the District 2S-15 championship with a win over the Wildcats in the 104th meeting in the state’s oldest continuous rivalry.
Hardee has struggled to contain most teams it has played this season, allowing 39.6 points per game while holding just one team under 28 points this season. To make matters worse, the defense has struggled to come up with game-changing plays, forcing just five turnovers with three sacks this season.
Offensively, the Wildcats have found success on the ground. The team averages 6.9 yards per carry as running back Edner Cherry (429 rush yards, 3 TDs) and dual-threat quarterback Kellon Lindsey (720 pass yards, 512 rush yards, 12 total TDs, nine interceptions).
The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back losses in which turnovers have put them behind early.
Putting those miscues behind them could go a long way in pulling away from Hardee, and making it back-to-back wins in the rivalry.
Last meeting: 14-8 DeSoto County win on Nov. 6, 2021
DeSoto County players to watch: RB/MLB Lil’ Dreco Tompkins, DE/OLB Hunter Zirkle, RB/CB Gershon Galloway, RB/CB Trinton White, RB/CB Justin Felty, DL Shane Galloway, DE Jamari Redding
North Port (0-6) at Lemon Bay (3-5), 7:30 p.m.
It’s a stretch that the Mantas have any shot of making the playoffs. To do so, they’d need both DeSoto County and Booker to lose and to defeat the Bobcats.
The fact that there is even a sliver of a possibility of this happening should give Lemon Bay all the motivation they need.
North Port, on the other hand, has a chance to play spoiler and avoid a winless season.
The injury-riddled Mantas finally put together a full game this past Monday, defeating the Bulldogs, 34-22, behind a hard-nosed defense and a strong rushing attack led by Taron Sanders.
If Lemon Bay can come close to replicating that defensive effort — forcing three early turnovers — the Mantas should be able to handle a Bobcats offense that’s eclipsed 10 points once this season.
Last meeting: 28-0 Lemon Bay win on Nov. 5, 2021
North Port players to watch: ATH Jaylon Fulton, RB Taylor Akers, QB Evan Burger, WR/CB Kristian Francis, MLB Peighton Chambers, FS Omar Branch
Lemon Bay players to watch: QB/DB Trey Rutan, MLB Caleb Whitmore, DL Gabe Dickerson, DL Dan Romanelli, DE Ashton Tucker
Clearwater Academy International (7-1) at Venice (5-2), 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Academy International does not compete in the FHSAA, but is ranked as the No. 20 team in the state, according to MaxPreps.
The Knights haven’t played many familiar opponents this season, but did defeat Palmetto, 34-15, and Riverview, 46-7, before losing to Lakeland, 44-6, two weeks ago.
Clearwater Academy has talent on both sides of the ball, but has been particularly strong on offense — scoring no less than 26 points in all seven of its wins.
The Knights are led by junior quarterback Evans Chuba, who has thrown for 1,338 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing for 128 yards and two scores across five games.
Chuba typically targets four receivers: Wideouts Jack and Luke Gutek and Dallas Sims, along with tight end Ludovic Martin.
In the backfield, sophomore Khalid Campbell and senior Ben Cottrell have split carries, with Cottrell leading production with more than 500 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns.
The Knights can cause problems on the defensive side of the ball, too.
Led by linebacker Dylan Simpson, the defense has averaged more than 15 tackles for loss per game, along with five sacks per game.
The secondary makes teams pay, too, with seven players recording interceptions, led by three-star cornerback Noah St-Juste’s two.
Last meeting: 51-26 Venice win on Nov. 6, 2020
Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, OLB Carter Dalton, MLB Eli Seed, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Colin Adkins
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.