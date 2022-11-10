Sam Holland wasn’t going to skip church to see if his DeSoto County football team had won its district via a computer-ranking tiebreaker.
But when Holland’s phone started blowing up mid-service, the second-year coach couldn’t wait to see if it was good news.
“My phone started burning up when I was in church,” he said. “We had several of the players and coaches who had gotten together to watch the show and they relayed it to me while we were in church.
“I ain’t gonna lie, I peaked while the pastor was preaching.”
Winning the district is a monumental accomplishment for DeSoto County, not only for morale’s sake.
None of the Bulldogs’ players have suited up for a playoff game in their high school careers.
Playing at their home stadium in front of familiar faces might help make the transition easier against Estero (8-1) tonight at 7:30 in a Region 2S-4 quarterfinal game.
After opening its district schedule with wins over Bayshore and Booker, DeSoto County was one win away from winning the championship on the field.
Then, Lemon Bay threw a wrench in the Bulldogs’ plans, causing a three-way district pile-up with a 34-22 win on Halloween night.
With DeSoto, Lemon Bay and Booker each owning a 2-1 district record, the district championship could only be determined by FHSAA power rankings.
The Bulldogs (6-3) finished ranked No. 271 in the state, three spots above the No. 274 Tornadoes (6-4).
“We’re very fortunate and very blessed that it ended up in our favor,” Holland said.
The Bulldogs hardly had time to celebrate their victory.
After just two days of practice this week, bad weather from Hurricane Nicole canceled Wednesday and Thursday practice for DeSoto County.
Holland handed out homework.
“We did a little bit in class (Wednesday) morning, but that’s the year that it’s been,” he said. “We got them film on their Hudl account. We gave them some assignments to do for that.
“This entire year, this group has done nothing but adapt. Even before the storm, we only had eight days where we got to finish practice on grass because of lightning and rain.”
Estero finished the season No. 175 in the state, losing the district to Bishop Verot in a 57-10 onslaught.
In most other games this season, the Wildcats’ defense has held teams in check. Estero shut out five teams on its schedule while allowing just two teams — Bishop Verot and Key West — to eclipse 20 points.
The Wildcats have thrived off fumble recoveries, with 17 through nine games, led by juniors Logan Hobot and Luke Ghannam with three each.
Senior defensive back Jason Duclona has two of the team’s four interceptions, along with a team-high six pass breakups.
Junior outside linebacker Kyle King (3 sacks) and junior defensive end Mason Palkovic (2 sacks) lead the team with seven tackles for loss, each. Otherwise, though, the Wildcats have just 23 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a team.
Offensively, Estero has been a run-heavy team with sophomore Malik Allen shouldering the load. Allen has averaged 14.7 carries for 72.2 yards per game and six touchdowns.
Senior running back Jonathan Quintanilla has spelled Allen, with 73 rushes for 40.5 yards per game and four touchdowns.
“They run it extremely well and they throw it around,” Holland said. “They spread you out. They run it with a couple different guys, and at quarterback they can do some different things.
“(Matthew Wilson) is more of a throwing quarterback. And then (Duclona) and (Ghannam) come in and they do kind of a wildcat thing, but they throw out of it also. Coach (Darren) Nelson does a phenomenal job.”
Though DeSoto County doesn’t throw the ball as much as Estero, it spreads the ball around plenty.
A barrage of seniors: Lil’Dreco Tompkins, Trinton White, Andy Garibay, Gershon Galloway, Tocarrum Brown and Lane Fullerton have rushed at least 30 times this season.
The Bulldogs have totaled 2,126 yards and 23 scores on the ground while passing for just 231 yards and three touchdowns.
DeSoto has controlled most of its opponents with a stingy defense that has allowed just two teams — Osceola and Lemon Bay — to score more than 20 points.
“We’ll do some things to really take it in, but once those brackets came out, we started working on Estero,” Holland said of winning the district. “It’s all nice and everything, but the gift is you get to host the first round of the playoffs.
“There’s no rest for the weary. Let’s get back to work.”
Last meeting: 42-39 Estero win on Sept. 10, 2021
DeSoto County players to watch: RB/MLB Lil’ Dreco Tompkins, DE/OLB Hunter Zirkle, RB/CB Gershon Galloway, RB/CB Trinton White, RB/CB Justin Felty, DL Shane Galloway, DE Jamari Redding
Who’s next: If DeSoto County wins, it will face the winner of No. 2 Frostproof and No. 7 Booker. If Frostproof wins, DeSoto County would hit the road. If the Tornadoes win, the Bulldogs would stay home.
Fort Myers (6-3) at Port Charlotte (6-2), 7:30 p.m.
The last time the Port Charlotte football team played at Pirate’s Cove, they celebrated a historic 41-14 win over longtime rival Charlotte.
It’s been 70 days, and Pirate’s Cove doesn’t look quite the same. The concession stand couldn’t be salvaged from Hurricane Ian’s wrath. Leaning light poles deemed dangerous have been ripped out and replaced.
Finally, a familiar sight will return.
After winning every district game on its schedule on the road, the Pirates will have home field advantage tonight against the Green Wave in a Region 3S-4 quarterfinal game.
Fort Myers rebounded nicely from an 0-2 start to the season, winning six straight games until losing a regular season finale against Dunbar, 29-27, that decided the district.
The Green Wave were particularly dominant during their six-game winning streak in the middle of the season. During that Hurricane Ian-interrupted stretch, the Green Wave outscored their competition, 232-29.
Charlotte was the only team to put up a fight during that run, falling, 34-23, as Fort Myers pulled away in the second half.
Junior quarterback Chris McFoley leads a Fort Myers offense averaging 28.8 points per game. He has completed 55% of his passes for 131.8 yards per game with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. McFoley is also the team’s second-leading rusher, averaging 29.4 yards per game with four rushing scores.
McFoley shares the wealth among a trio of receivers including senior La’ern Bonelli, junior Alex Thelusma and sophomore Madrid Tucker.
Tucker has been dangerous as a runner, too.
The sophomore leads the offense with 667 all-purpose yards and nine total touchdowns. He also added a 25-yard passing touchdown to his resume in the district championship game.
Defenses can’t focus solely on Tucker, as Bonelli (400 yards, 5 TDs) and Thelusma (306 yards, 3 TDs) must be accounted for, as well.
Senior Ricardo Noel is the primary running back, averaging 58.8 yards per game with seven rushing touchdowns.
Offensive stars like Tucker (3 INTs, FF, FR) and Bonelli (3 INTs) are some of the team’s best playmakers on defense as well.
The Green Wave have recorded 17 interceptions this season, with nine players coming up with at least one.
Senior outside linebacker Charles Michel has been a force on defense with a team-best 13 tackles for loss and five sacks.
For Port Charlotte, it hasn’t mattered who is on the other side of the ball.
The Pirates outscored their district, 134-49, over the past three weeks as running back Edd Guerrier (146.7 rush yards per game, 16 TDs) and receiver Jamal Streeter Jr. (635 receiving yards, 3 TDs) have proved to be matchup nightmares.
Last meeting: 41-25 Fort Myers win on Oct. 2, 2014
Port Charlotte players to watch: RB Edd Guerrier, WR Jamal Streeter Jr., QB Bryce Eaton, WR Justice Becerril, WR Cameron Becerril, LB Samuel Clerjuste, DL Samuel Luther, FS Jeremiah Laguerre, CB Eric Bell, RB Juluis Roach, LB Desmond Hough, LB Grant LaBallister, DL Tyrell Luther, DL Myron Charles
Who’s next: If Port Charlotte wins, it would play the winner of No. 1 Naples vs. No. 8 Braden River in the Region 3S-4 semifinal. If Naples wins, the Pirates would hit the road. If Braden River wins, Port Charlotte would stay home.
Riverdale (4-3) at Venice (5-3), 7:30 p.m.
Rain or shine, visiting Riverdale will be facing one of the toughest challenges in the state, traveling to Powell-Davis Stadium to open the postseason against the Indians at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Raiders, ranked No. 224 in Florida according to the FHSAA, are nearly 200 spots behind the No. 27 Indians entering the Region 4S-4 quarterfinals
Riverdale (4-3) missed three games due to Hurricane Ian, and the team has struggled since returning. After a 24-10 win against Ida Baker on Oct. 21, Riverdale lost to Lehigh, 35-0, and Charlotte, 48-7, but inched out Lakewood Ranch for the region’s final at-large spot.
The Raiders have been a run-heavy team reliant on senior running back Terry Jackson (470 total yards, 6 touchdowns) and senior athlete Anthony Baxter (302 total yards, 3 TDs).
That approach might not work against a Venice defensive line that features five-star defensive end Damon Wilson II and senior standout defensive tackle Trenton Kintigh. Since Kintigh returned in a district win over Sarasota, Venice has gone 3-1 while allowing 15.75 points per game.
When passing the ball, Riverdale senior quarterback Tyler Abrams has been effective, completing over half of his passes for 358 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Two-thirds of those completions have gone to Jackson and Baxter.
Defense has been a mixed bag for the Raiders. In its four wins, Riverdale has allowed 11.25 points per game. In its losses, Riverdale has allowed 37 points per game.
A host of seniors lead the defense, including safety/outside linebacker Colton Flint (2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 1 force fumble), defensive end Camron Shephard (4 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FR) and Baxter (1 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBUs).
Venice (5-3), coming off a 26-20 loss to Clearwater Academy International, put an emphasis on red zone offense in practice this week.
Finishing near the goal line has plagued the Indians since a Week 1 loss to Miami Northwestern that included several missed scoring opportunities.
Last meeting: 47-0 Venice win on Nov. 20, 2020
Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, OLB Carter Dalton, MLB Eli Seed, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Colin Adkins
Who’s next: If Venice wins, it would host the winner of No. 4 Palmetto and No. 5 Lehigh next week in the Region 4S-4 semifinals.
