PORT CHARLOTTE — It’s understandable if opposing defenses have trouble keeping track of Port Charlotte slot receivers Cameron and Justice Becerril this season.
If not for the numbers on their jerseys, their own coaches and teammates might have trouble telling them apart.
The set of fraternal twins — who sport a nearly identical look — were a nightmare for Dunbar to defend in last week’s 35-12 Kickoff Classic win over the Tigers.
The Becerrils will have their chance to debut together in the regular season as Port Charlotte plays host to Bishop Verot this Friday night at 7:30.
“They’re both at a hybrid position,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said of his new sophomore offensive weapons. “They both play the slot and motion into the backfield. They essentially play running back and wide receiver.
“They’re twins and their skill sets are like twins. It’s amazing.”
Cameron finished with a team-high seven receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns while Justice was close behind with four receptions for 54 yards and two scores of his own.
For anyone who watched the brothers on JV last season, it was a familiar sight. Justice was the team’s quarterback, often pitching or tossing it to running back/receiver Cameron — a dynamic duo who have been playing since they joined the North Port Huskies in th grade.
When asked how the two differ on the football field, the two paused, stared at each other and shrugged.
“I think he’s more elusive and has me on the jukes, but I have the better hands,” Cameron said while Justice nodded along in agreement.
Add in Jamal Streeter Jr., a junior returning at receiver who posted four receptions for 51 yards last week, and the Pirates have what Ingman called his deepest receiving corps in years.
“In the past, traditionally, we’ve only had one good receiver, so we’ve had to run the ball a lot more,” he said. “There’s been times on this team when we only had one player who could catch and run, and he’d have to play safety, too.
“Well, we threw the ball 26 times last Friday night. Part of the reason is because we have options to throw it to. We have more depth at receiver this year than we’ve ever had.”
The Becerril brothers aren’t just helping reshape the Pirates offense.
The addition of the two speedy sophomores allows key defensive starters — like cornerback Eric Bell and free safety Jeremiah Laguerre — to focus their energy on the defensive side of the ball.
“(Adding the Becerrils) changes the whole dynamic,” Ingman said. “It allows us to play with tempo and speed everything up on offense. It’s a complete game-changer.”
The Pirates will need every bit of their upgraded offense and fortified defense this week against Bishop Verot.
A young Port Charlotte team lost to the Vikings last season, 30-16, in Week 3 as it stumbled to a 1-2 start.
Some of last year’s standout Vikings players have since graduated, like wide receiver/cornerback Chris Graves (Miami) and defensive lineman David Portu (Coastal Carolina), but several impact players have returned.
Foremost among those returners is sophomore Carter Smith, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound dual-threat quarterback who threw for over 2,000 yards last year as a freshman.
Last week, Smith and the Vikings scored 67 points in the first half on the way to a 67-14 win over Lely — throwing for 177 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 93 yards and another score.
Smith returns three receiving weapons who had 20-plus receptions last season — receivers Matthew Turner and Trevontay Watts and tight end Timmy Lawson — and is a unique player to stop.
“I think it’s going to be an incredible challenge,” Ingman said. “I showed the team four plays in one game where he threw the ball over 40 yards and the receiver didn’t break stride. I told our guys, ‘If that guy has a three-foot window, the ball is going in that three-foot window.
“It doesn’t matter if the three-foot window is 40 yards downfield. It’s going there. He’s as impressive as a quarterback as I’ve seen in the past couple years.”
Last meeting: 30-16 Bishop Verot win on Sept. 17, 2021
Port Charlotte players to watch: RB Edd Guerrier, RB Julius Roach, QB Bryce Eaton, WR Jamal Streeter Jr., WR Justice Becerril, WR Cameron Becerril, S Jeremiah Laguerre, LB Sam Clerjuste, LB Desmond Hough, CB Eric Bell, DL Myron Charles, DL Samuel Luther, DL Tyrell Luther
Lemon Bay at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m. Thursday
Fresh off a 28-21 Kickoff Classic win at South Fort Myers, the Class 2S (Suburban) Mantas will stay on the road as they travel to play Class 4S Lakewood Ranch tonight.
Lemon Bay’s new-look offense fared well in its preseason opener as new starting running back Joe Scott scored all four of the team’s touchdowns in a back-and-forth game.
The Mustangs, on the other hand, had an even more impressive debut — smashing Dunedin (2-8 last year), 49-6, showcasing a returning pair of senior offensive playmakers.
Mustangs senior running back Kevin Everhart rushed for 931 yards and 13 touchdowns last year in just nine games — plus 32 receptions for 319 yards and a score. Senior Isaac Ashley, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver, hauled in a team-high 38 receptions for 567 yards and four touchdowns.
Limiting Everhart and Ashley would go a long way toward a win for Lemon Bay in Week 1.
Last meeting: 19-9 Lakewood Ranch win on Aug. 30, 2019
Lemon Bay players to watch: DT Gabe Dickerson, DT Dan Romanelli, MLB Caleb Whitmore, DE Ashton Tucker, QB Trey Rutan, RB Joseph Scott
North Port at Estero, 7 p.m. Friday
The Bobcats struggled on offense in their Kickoff Classic matchup, losing 13-7 to Central (Brooksville), but will open the regular season against Estero — a team it defeated, 16-6, in Week 1 last season.
Estero had a strong year after losing to the Bobcats, finishing 7-4 with a 5-0 record in district play, including a win over DeSoto County.
Though the Wildcats return two key offensive playmakers in junior quarterback Matthew Wilson and senior wide receiver/cornerback Jason Duclona, the team struggled mightily in last week’s Kickoff Classic, losing, 50-0, to North Fort Myers.
For what it’s worth, the Wildcats won’t be taking the Bobcats lightly, either, especially after last season’s loss.
“We’ve got to beat North Port,” Estero coach Darren Nelson told the Naples Daily News after last week’s loss. “We owe them one. We blew it last year, so we’re going to get ready to beat them.”
Last meeting: 16-6 North Port win on Aug. 27, 2021
North Port players to watch: WR Christon Requeina Jr., RB Taylor Akers, QB Evan Burger, WR/CB Kristian Francis, MLB Peighton Chambers, FS Omar Branch
DeSoto County at Okeechobee, 7 p.m. Friday
The Bulldogs opened last season with Okeechobee and thrashed the Brahmans, 24-7, as they wasted no time establishing a hard-nosed, run-first mentality.
In the meantime, DeSoto County has worked on perfecting its offensive scheme while adding depth and experience all over the field — evidenced by last week’s 21-0 handling of Cape Coral.
The Brahmans, however, have shown little-to-no signs of life on offense over the past year.
Okeechobee finished last season 1-7, scoring more than seven points just once — in a 29-13 win over Suncoast (Riviera Beach), a team that finished 1-8.
Under new head coach BJ Pryor, Okeechobee lost, 14-0, to Jupiter in a weather-shortened Kickoff Classic last week.
Last meeting: 24-7 DeSoto County win on Aug. 27, 2021
DeSoto County players to watch: RB/MLB Lil’ Dreco Tompkins, DE/OLB Hunter Zirkle, FB/MLB Evan Roe, RB/CB Gershon Galloway, RB/CB Trinton White, RB/CB Justin Felty, DL Shane Galloway
Dunbar at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. Friday
After reeling off an undefeated regular season last year, Dunbar didn’t look like the same team last week at Port Charlotte, falling behind, 35-0, at halftime on the way to a 35-12 loss.
Charlotte could follow the Pirates’ method for success – leaning on a strong O-line and a dynamic offense – to build an early lead. Last week, new quarterback Michael Valentino showcased his versatility, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another as the Tarpons led Barron Collier comfortably throughout a 35-10 win.
Despite its poor performance against the Pirates, Dunbar shouldn’t be overlooked. The Tigers return some key players, including Shawn Russ, a three-star cornerback/wide receiver with 22 Division-I offers and Javienne Stevens, an edge rusher with five Division-I offers.
With last year’s backup quarterback, Landon Winterbotttom, and three-star receiver Anthony Benjamin (four Division-I offers) back for their senior seasons, the Tigers have potential on offense, too.
Last meeting: 34-21 Dunbar win on Sept. 16, 2021
Charlotte players to watch: S/WR Brayan Augustin, LB/RB Connor Trim, DE/TE Cael Newton, OLB/RB Kris McNealy, QB Michael Valentino, CB Se’Korrey Thomas, WR Brady Hall, CB Avant Harris
Miami Northwestern at Venice, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Venice and Miami Northwestern met in last season’s Kickoff Classic game, with the Indians pulling away for a 56-34 win at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.
While the Indians went on to win the 8A state championship, the Bulls went on a postseason run of their own — finishing 10-4 as their season came to an end against Jesuit in the state semifinals.
This past week, the Bulls debuted with a 42-24 win over Jones (Orlando) as senior three-star running back Jamari Ford scored his team’s first three touchdowns, including a punt return score. However, Ford was ejected in the third quarter after receiving his second personal foul — both for touchdown celebrations — and could be forced to sit out this week.
Ford leads what was a three-headed attack at running back last week, with 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior Marlin Cochran and 5-foot-10, 160-pound sophomore King Davis splitting the workload.
Miami Northwestern can lean on its passing game, too.
Three-star dual-threat quarterback Taron Dickens has returned for his senior season.
He can distribute the ball to his stable of backs, two standout receivers (three-star Gators commit Andy Jean and three-star Georgia Southern commit Rashad ‘Punchie’ Davis) and three-star tight end Adam Moore, among others, including freshman standout Calvin Russell.
Some of the Bulls’ top defenders include cornerbacks Nazir Ward (three-star with 13 D-I offers) and Rayquan Davis (three-star committed to Louisville) and defensive end Toddrick Brewton (three-star with eight D-I offers).
While Venice has players with rankings and offers on both sides of the ball, too, the Indians have plenty of room for improvement after last week’s 38-point loss.
Last meeting: 56-34 Venice win in last year’s Kickoff Classic on Aug. 20, 2021
Venice players to watch: 5-star DE Damon Wilson II, 4-star CB Elliot Washington II, 3-star QB Brooks Bentley, 3-star TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, FS Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, WR Keyon Sears
