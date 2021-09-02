No matchup in the Peace River rivalry has been the same.
The Port Charlotte and Charlotte football teams have played each other 40 times over the last 38 years.
Some of those games have been blowouts. Some have been nail-biters. Some have decided who makes the playoffs and others who wins the district, but no matter when or where it’s been played, it’s always a game that no one wants to miss.
The rivalry comes earlier than it ever has this season as the two teams meet at Charlotte High School in Week 2 — the Pirates’ first regular season game — tonight at 7:30.
“Years ago when I played, the last game of the season is always when we’d play,” Tarpons coach Wade Taylor said of the cross-county rivalry. “It’s a little bit different. It doesn’t really feel like a big rivalry week, but the kids know what’s going on.
“They know what’s at stake.”
It’s tempting to compare results early in the season for both teams.
Port Charlotte (0-0) rallied to beat Island Coast, 42-28, in the Kickoff Classic, and while Charlotte (1-0) also beat the Gators, it didn’t take any sort of comeback in a 35-7 domination.
However, recent results and who’s better on paper typically hasn’t mattered too much in a rivalry with so much emotion.
“I think all players who play in this game approach this game differently,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “I think there’s just a different excitement. The players have more friends and family come to this game than every other game.
“As much as us coaches want to believe it’s just another game, it’s not, and that’s the reality of it.”
No matter what happens in the 41st meeting between the Pirates and Tarpons, a new face is likely to make a difference.
Both teams have new quarterbacks this season — Bryce Eaton for the Pirates, Keon Jones for the Tarpons — along with several other new playmakers on offense.
Though each team has its most returners on defense, there are a handful of underclassmen who will be playing in this matchup for the first time.
While tonight’s game won’t decide any championships and likely won’t make-or-break either team’s playoff hopes, none of that will matter after the kickoff.
“Rivalry games are different no matter what level you look at,” Ingman said. “There’s been a number of years now where this game comes down to the last possession. Two years ago we made plays at the end of the game, and last year we didn’t.
“I think it’s gonna be a one-score game, and any time you’re in a one-score game, it can go either way.”
Charlotte players to watch: Logan James, Nelson Daniels, Nequis Graham, Cael Newton, Troi McClary, Keon Jones, Connor Trim, Tyler Amaral, Brayan Augustin
Port Charlotte players to watch: Okten Logue, Charlie Vanamburg, Jay Pelham, Bryce Eaton, Jamaal Streeter, Edd Guerrier, Eric Bell, Samuel Clerjuste
Last meeting: 31-28 Charlotte win on Oct. 23, 2020
Predictions: Charlotte wins 31-14 (Vinnie Portell, 3-1), Charlotte wins 35-21 (Scott Zucker, 4-0), Charlotte wins 20-10 (Patrick Obley, 3-1)
Edgewater (Orlando) at Venice, 7:30 p.m.
The Indians have had over a week to prepare for the Eagles — moving their Week 1 matchup to their Week 9 bye week after 18 Cardinal Gibbons players were forced to quarantine.
Meanwhile, Edgewater missed much of its preseason — including the Kickoff Classic game — due to a COVID-19 shutdown, but responded with a 49-6 Week 1 beatdown of Bishop Moore.
Eagles running back CJ Baxter, a four-star athlete with offers from FSU, Auburn, Arizona State and others, was a focal point of the offense in the win along with receiver/cornerback Jeremiah Connelly.
Defensively, Edgewater graduated several top players, but return a few promising athletes like Marshall commit Winston Griffin at defensive end.
Edgewater, which finished last year No. 9 in FL after a 31-21 state championship loss to St. Thomas Aquinas, has lost a few top players from last year’s team including receiver Christian Leary (Alabama) and athlete Deshawn Troutman (Miami), but otherwise looks to be a playoff contender once again.
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Da’Marion Escort, Jayshon Platt, Omari Hayes, Keyon Sears, David Raney, Damon Wilson II, Trenton Kintigh, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Elliot Washington, Myles Weston, Kirill Kotov
Last meeting: N/A
Prediction: Venice wins 35-27 (Portell), Venice wins 42-24 (Zucker), Venice wins 49-14 (Obley)
Sarasota at North Port, 7:30 p.m.
The Bobcats got a big game from Jeremiah “Juju” Laguerre in a Week 1 win over Estero. The junior do-it-all player intercepted three passes (one for a touchdown) and also caught a touchdown pass on offense — outscoring the Wildcats by himself.
Winning might not come as easy this week against a Sailors team that dispatched Barron Collier, 19-16, in Week 1.
The Sailors have several senior playmakers — including quarterback Lance Trippel, running back Jarmel Holloway and receiver/cornerback Tyler Pack — leading the way.
If the Bobcats' defense can pass this test, North Port could be in for a surprise season.
Players to watch: Jeremiah “Juju” Laguerre, Jaylon Fulton, Nathan Clark, Sean Silverberg, Dylan Almeyda, Cole Cawthorne
Last meeting: 38-9 Sarasota win on Sept. 4, 2020
Prediction: Sarasota wins 28-14 (Portell), Sarasota wins 21-7 (Zucker), Sarasota wins 14-7 (Obley)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.