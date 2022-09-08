ENGLEWOOD — What would the Lemon Bay offense look like without Joe Scott?
Mantas coach Don Southwell grimaced at the question.
“It would be next man up,” said the sixth-year head coach. “I’m glad he is on our team.”
That mentality is exactly what’s thrust Scott into the limelight for a Mantas offense searching for playmakers entering a Week 3 game tonight at 7 p.m. at Gateway (Fort Myers).
Scott has made it easier to stomach the loss of Jason Hogan, a two-year starter who scored over 50 touchdowns, as well as Jacob Sekach (graduation) and Landon Spanninger (injury).
The lone varsity returner at running back/slot receiver, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound junior has been an immediate success for Lemon Bay (0-2).
In his first-ever start at the position, Scott scored all four touchdowns in a 28-21 Kickoff Classic win over South Fort Myers on Aug. 19.
Following a Week 1 washout against Lakewood Ranch, Scott scored four touchdowns and racked up nearly 400 all-purpose yards — rushing, receiving and returning — as he powered the Mantas in a last-minute 43-36 loss to IMG Academy Blue.
“Every time we’ve needed a play or a big first down, there’s Joe Scott getting it,” Southwell said. “We need to give him the ball more. He’s done a great job. We knew that he was very athletic with good top-end speed. But he’s running the ball 20-25 times a game.
“His durability and toughness so far have really impressed me.”
Scott knew what it meant when Spanninger went down in the spring game this past May against Evangelical Christian. Entering the season with little experience at running back, Scott said he had to shift his mindset.
“I knew that I was going to get a lot of touches, and I knew I could make things happen,” Scott said. “I took it more seriously this year, knowing what role I was going to have. I conditioned harder. I pushed myself harder.
“I really worked on the mental side of the game where you can just block out everything and keep pushing through.”
A basketball player in the winter and a track athlete in the spring, Scott never played youth football, but gave the sport a shot at the urging of some friends as a freshman at Lemon Bay.
In the time since, he’s played cornerback, safety and slot receiver, earning a varsity call-up last season as a sophomore. Now he is the lead running back as the Mantas have tried to make the most of his speed and vision on the field.
Lemon Bay will likely need their new end-zone magnet to score at least once or twice tonight at Gateway.
The Eagles (0-2) have opened with a rough start in their second season of varsity football, allowing a combined 75 points in losses to Cypress Lake and Cape Coral.
When the two teams met last year, Lemon Bay controlled the game, leading 20-0 at halftime before bad weather put an early end to the night.
This season, Gateway has featured a pass-heavy offense with sophomore quarterback Jamarion McElroy, who has completed 32-of-69 passes for 425 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
However, the team has found little-to-no success running the ball. The Eagles have rushed 42 times for 89 yards (2.1 yards per carry) with no rushing touchdowns.
Aside from McElroy, the top offensive playmakers have been senior receiver Dylan Alif (9 rec. for 137 yards, 1 TD) and junior Jasiahs Kahn (8 rec. for 107 yards, 1 TD).
The Eagles have some weapons on defense, too, as the team has recovered six fumbles and made two interceptions in two games.
“They were a first-year program last year, and they have everybody back,” Southwell said. “So, they’re definitely a better football team. They’re fast. They’re not the biggest football team we’ll play, but they’re quick and they’re scrappy. That coach leads them with a lot of energy, and his kids play with a lot of energy.
“We desperately need to play our best from start to finish and get the ball rolling.”
Last meeting: 20-0 Lemon Bay win on Sept. 24, 2021
Lemon Bay players to watch: RB Joe Scott, QB Trey Rutan, MLB Caleb Whitmore, DL Gabe Dickerson, DL Dan Romanelli, DE Ashton Tucker, WR Ryan Mickey
Manatee (2-0) at Charlotte (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
This time last year, this game might have been a cakewalk for the Tarpons.
The Hurricanes struggled to a 2-7 finish in 2021 as first-year coach Jacquez Green, a former standout at the University of Florida and ex-NFL player, assembled his coaching staff.
This year, Manatee is out to a hot start as it has already matched last season’s win total entering Week 3.
Green rotates two quarterbacks — Johnny Squitieri and Andrew Heidel — and both have had success passing the ball this season. However, Heidel has proved to be a threat with his legs, too, as he rushed for 80 yards, including a 66-yard score, in last week’s 42-20 win over Sarasota.
Even with Squitieri and Heidel, running back Cory Sanders has been the star attraction. The junior has already racked up 214 all-purpose yards along with three touchdowns.
In the receiving game, Bonshavior Bean Jr. has been a big-play threat, with four receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
If that weren’t enough, there are ball-hawks on a tough defense, as six different players have already recorded an interception.
Charlotte has its fair share of weapons on both sides of the ball, too, but it’s likely that earning win No. 1 this week won’t be easy.
Last meeting: 38-32 Charlotte win on Oct. 10, 2008
Charlotte players to watch: WR Brady Hall, LB/RB Kris McNealy, LB/RB Connor Trim, DL Cael Newton, FS/RB Brayan Augustin, QB Michael Valentino, OL Brendan Chavarria, CB/KR Avant Harris, CB Se’Korrey Thomas
Port Charlotte (1-1) at Gulf Coast (2-0), 7 p.m.
The Pirates will take their high-powered offense on the road as they try to push above .500 against an undefeated Sharks team tonight in Naples.
There's no denying the Sharks are out to a strong start, but further examination of their wins may dampen the excitement. Gulf Coast has defeated South Fort Myers, 21-7, and Lely, 14-0.
Lemon Bay defeated the Wolfpack, 28-21, in the Kickoff Classic and Bishop Verot throttled Lely to a 67-0 first-half deficit.
It’s possible that the Sharks defense isn’t as stout as the scoreboard has indicated.
Port Charlotte will put it to the test with a dynamic offense that features a seasoned senior quarterback in Bryce Eaton, three speedy receivers — Jamal Streeter Jr. and Justice and Cameron Becerril — and two relentless running backs in Edd Guerrier and Julius Roach, all behind one of the best offensive lines in southwest Florida.
Opposing them will be a Sharks defense that has only allowed two touchdowns through two games, but has also forced just one turnover while recording only three sacks.
On offense, Gulf Coast has used a run-heavy approach, led by senior quarterback Konner Barrett. The dual-threat quarterback is 6-of-9 for 122 yards and a TD with 11 rushes for 48 yards and a TD.
Aside from Barrett, four ball carriers have split 17 rushes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Last meeting: 34-13 Port Charlotte win on Oct. 19, 2012
Port Charlotte players to watch: RB Edd Guerrier, WR Jamal Streeter Jr., QB Bryce Eaton, WR Justice Becerril, WR Cameron Becerril, LB Samuel Clerjuste, DL Samuel Luther, FS Jeremiah Laguerre, CB Eric Bell, RB Juluis Roach, LB Desmond Hough, LB Grant LaBallister, DL Tyrell Luther, DL Myron Charles
DeSoto County (1-1) at George Jenkins (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs fell flat last week in a 10-7 loss against Mariner after handling their first two opponents — Cape Coral (Kickoff Classic) and Okeechobee — with relative ease.
They’ll look to get back on track tonight against a familiar opponent.
DeSoto County defeated George Jenkins, 22-7, last season and another strong defensive start to this season by the Bulldogs means the Eagles could be in for more struggles.
George Jenkins has opened 2-0 with 30-plus points in each win, but they’ve played Discovery and Mulberry — teams it had similar success against last season.
George Jenkins didn’t crack 30 points all last season, and has already done so twice. The Bulldogs will likely be facing a better football team this time.
Last meeting: 22-7 DeSoto County win on Oct. 22, 2021
DeSoto County players to watch: RB/MLB Lil’ Dreco Tompkins, DE/OLB Hunter Zirkle, FB/MLB Evan Roe, RB/CB Gershon Galloway, RB/CB Trinton White, RB/CB Justin Felty, DL Shane Galloway
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.