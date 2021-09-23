ENGLEWOOD — Luke Tannehill has played a full four quarters for the Lemon Bay football team just once this season, but he hasn’t minded the extra rest.
The senior linebacker and many of his teammates often find themselves cheering on the second string in the second halves of games as Lemon Bay (3-0) coasts to blowout after blowout.
“I don’t think it gets boring,” Tannehill said of blowing out teams by 35 or more points. “It exposes our younger players to varsity football, too, so I think it’s only helping the next guys coming up after we graduate.
“It’s good for those guys to get experience. What if I get hurt? What if Jason (Hogan) gets hurt? Or any of our other starters? There’s always that ‘what if.’”
The Mantas have outscored opponents, 130-6, through three games and have put a running clock on every team they have faced — allowing all 33 players to see game action at some point.
Lemon Bay allowed six points in the season opener to Saint Stephen’s Episcopal, but hasn't been scored on since.
“That was a big concern for us,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said of replacing several key players on defense coming into this season. “We’re starting three sophomores on defense, and only one guy is playing the same position that he did last year.
“It’s been nice. It’s hard to lose when the other team isn’t scoring.”
Despite losing talented seniors like Henry Schouten and Louis Baldor, underclassmen have stepped in and returners have switched positions to make up for the losses.
Tannehill, an outside linebacker last year, moved to Schouten’s spot in the middle of the defense and has excelled.
Up front, Gabe Dickerson has been ‘tough to block,’ nose guard Dan Romanelli has often commanded double teams and outside linebacker Joey Hackett has proved to be more than capable rushing the passer and dropping back in coverage.
In the defensive secondary, cornerback Aaron Pasick returned while Daylan Craft has stepped in as the other cornerback and Chase Tudor has excelled at free safety.
Lemon Bay’s defensive dominance was on full display in its 36-0 win at DeSoto County this past Saturday.
The Mantas allowed just 55 total yards as the Bulldogs did not escape their own half of the field for the entire game.
While Lemon Bay — ranked No. 223 in FL — has steamrolled its competition, however, it has yet to play a team ranked inside the top 400 teams in the state, according to MaxPreps.
That won’t change this week as the Mantas will travel to Fort Myers to play Gateway — a school in its inaugural year of football — at 7 p.m.
Through three games, the Eagles (0-3, No. 509 in FL) are winless, but have showed some fight, scoring in every game — including 20 points on Evangelical Christian in a 29-20 loss.
Even with such a hot start, though, Tannehill and his teammates are trying not to think about what lies past the regular season, and not take their remaining opponents for granted.
“North Port is always fun. Avon Park is looking pretty good, and Booker, too,” Tannehill said of games he’s looking forward to playing. “We have some challenges ahead of us.”
Players to watch: Jason Hogan, Landon Spanninger, Trey Rutan, Aaron Pasick, Luke Tannehill, Jacob Sekach, Everett Baker, Gabe Dickerson, Caleb Whitmore, Daylan Craft, Chase Tudor, Dan Romanelli
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: 45-6 Lemon Bay (Vinnie Portell, 14-3), 49-0 Lemon Bay (Patrick Obley, 14-3), 42-0 Lemon Bay (Scott Zucker, 14-3)
Palmetto (1-2) at Venice (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers have lost to a pair of quality opponents in Lakewood and Riverview, and beat up on a winless Manatee team this past week.
After losing several key starters like quarterback Josh Siplin, running back Sagel Hickson and several top receivers, Palmetto has undergone a bit of an offensive makeover.
So far they have featured a pass-heavy offense with freshman Zander Smith completing 36-of-61 passes for 461 yards before he was hurt in last week’s win over the Hurricanes.
Sophomore Zymarrion Lang finished off the win by completing 5-of-12 passes for 45 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The passing game relies on a trio of receivers — Duke Timmons, Rok Lodge and Malique Callaway — who each have at least seven receptions through three games.
Though Palmetto doesn’t run often, Cleve Benson (17 carries for 123 yards, 1 TD) and Lavontae Youmans (17 carries for 99 yards, 1 TD) have been effective behind a big offensive line.
Despite the Tigers’ extensive offensive weapons, their strength might lie in a defense that’s held each of its opponents to 22 points or less.
The defense has been led by FAU commit Jaylen Wester, a linebacker who already has recorded 39 tackles (11 for loss) along with a sack and an interception.
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Da’Marion Escort, Omari Hayes, Jayshon Platt, Elliot Washington, Damon Wilson II, Myles Weston, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard, Trenton Kintigh
Last meeting: 56-28 Venice win on Oct. 26, 2018
Prediction: 34-20 Venice (Portell), 42-14 Venice (Obley), 35-7 Venice (Zucker)
Charlotte (2-1) at Cypress Lake (2-2), 7 p.m.
The Tarpons will have an opportunity for a bounce-back win as they travel to Fort Myers tonight to play the Panthers.
Though Cypress Lake has won two games — against Ida Baker and Island Coast — its losses are more telling of the bigger picture. The Panthers have lost to South Fort Myers, 28-6, and Fort Myers, 28-3.
Charlotte, on the other hand, has lost to undefeated Dunbar (No. 38 in FL), but soundly defeated Island Coast and hung on to beat a quality Port Charlotte team.
This game will be an ideal spot for the Tarpons' offense to get right and put last week’s district loss behind them.
Players to watch: Connor Trim, Keon Jones, Bryan Augustin, Seven Bullock, Logan James, Nequis Graham, Cael Newton, Mickel Williams
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: 24-7 Charlotte (Portell), 17-7 Charlotte (Obley), 21-10 Charlotte (Zucker)
Port Charlotte (1-2) at Sarasota (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
With both teams coming off hard-to-swallow losses, something has to give.
The Sailors have relied on the strong arm of quarterback Lance Trippel who led them to a 3-0 record and had thrown for 11 touchdowns to two interceptions before last Friday’s loss to Venice.
The Pirates, on the other hand, have used a strong defensive front to control the tempo of games while some new faces, like Bryce Eaton and Edd Guerrier, and a returning Alex Perry, have led the offense.
Whichever team comes out on top in this one will be feeling a whole lot better about their playoff chances later this fall.
Players to watch: Edd Guerrier, Jay Pelham, Bryce Eaton, Christian Weatherhead, Jamal Streeter, Sam Clerjuste, Sam Luther, Jaekwon Pringle, Alex Perry, Eric Bell, Okten Logue, Charlie Vanamburg, Juquarius Jones, Tyrell Luther.
Last meeting: 38-0 Port Charlotte win on Sept. 25, 2020
Predictions: 28-24 Sarasota (Portell), 27-24 Port Charlotte (Obley), 28-21 Charlotte (Zucker)
North Port (1-3) at Ida Baker (1-3), 7 p.m.
Both the Bobcats and Bulldogs opened their seasons with a win, but each will be looking for a rebound effort tonight after losing three straight games since Week 1.
The Bobcats — led by Jeremiah “Juju” Laguerre and his seven interceptions — have preformed well on defense at times, holding Estero to six points and Palmetto Ridge to 17 this past week.
North Port, however, has scored in just two games this season and will need to put forth better offensive production to beat Ida Baker — a team that scored 35 points in a loss to North Fort Myers last week.
Players to watch: Jeremiah “Juju” Laguerre, Jaylon Fulton, Dylan Almeyda
Last meeting: 14-7 North Port win on Aug. 31, 2018
Predictions: 21-13 Ida Baker (Portell), 14-12 Ida Baker (Obley), 14-13 North Port (Zucker)
Bayshore (1-2) at DeSoto County (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs have put up points this season — scoring as many as 39 in a loss to Estero — but were completely stymied by a tough Lemon Bay team.
However, the same exact thing happened to Bayshore earlier this season as the Mantas trampled the Bruins, 43-0, with a running clock for the entire second half.
DeSoto County, which has dealt with injuries and COVID protocols, would further solidify this season as a positive step forward with a win.
Players to watch: Nazir Gilchrist, Andy Garibay, Lane Fullerton
Last meeting: 43-31 DeSoto County win on Oct. 19, 2018
Predictions: 24-14 DeSoto County (Portell), 28-20 DeSoto County (Obley), 21-10 DeSoto County (Zucker)
