PORT CHARLOTTE AND PUNTA GORDA — The current stewards of the Peace River Rivalry don’t have to think hard to remember what it was like to play in the area’s best annual football game.
Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman and Charlotte coach Cory Mentzer each suited up for their respective schools a little over a decade ago.
As coaches, however, the men in charge for the Pirates and Tarpons are trying to downplay the emotions that come with playing each other.
Good luck with that. The latest meeting between the Charlotte County rivals kicks off at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Pirates Cove.
“It’s a big deal in our town, and that’s cool,” said Ingman, who added that he circled the game on his schedule as a player, but now views the game differently. “I’m glad that our kids get to play in front of a huge environment. I’m excited for them, but we’re just getting ready for a good football team.
“Every week means so much in the MaxPreps standings. To everyone else, that may seem cliche because there’s a lot of hype around this game, but every game is important.”
Mentzer said he approaches the game in a similar fashion.
“We still prepare the same,” said the first-year Tarpons head coach. “We do everything the same. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We try to take the emotions out of it, and just focus on ourselves and do what we have to do as a team. Hopefully it pays off with a victory on Friday.”
When you talk to the players who will battle on the gridiron tonight, it’s clear that this is no ordinary game.
Many players on both sides of the field played Pop Warner together, and even if they didn’t, most are plenty familiar with each other by now.
“I’ve been playing for the (Port Charlotte) Bandits since I was 5 years old,” said junior receiver Jamal Streeter Jr. “Warriors, Tarpons, it don’t matter. I don’t like to lose to Charlotte.
“I was very nervous last year. When you’re young and you watch the Port Charlotte-Charlotte games, it feels bigger than what it is.”
In Punta Gorda, there’s a bit more on the line than bragging rights and school pride. The Tarpons have won 35 of the 40 regular season meetings between the schools, and it’s a tradition that seniors like safety Brayan Augustin take seriously.
“It means a lot,” he said. “Losing to them my freshman year didn’t feel too good. We don’t lose to them much. I don’t have to say it. The record shows.
“This school has been here for a long time, and we’re gonna keep it going.”
Though Charlotte-Port Charlotte has traditionally been played during one of the final weeks of the regular season, the game crept up into mid-October in 2019 and 2020, then finally, to the first week of September in 2021.
To some, meeting early in the season could take some of the build-up and anticipation out of the rivalry, but for the players, it doesn’t really matter when the game is played — so long as it’s on the schedule.
“It’s kind of weird playing Week 2, but I like it being early,” said Tarpons senior linebacker Connor Trim. “We’re both working out some kinks, and it’s gonna bring the best out of both of us. It’s going to be a great game.”
When trying to suss out which side might be favored heading into the 41st regular season meeting between these two teams, it could be tempting to look at their one common opponent.
Port Charlotte handled Dunbar, 35-12, in a Kickoff Classic game in which the Pirates scored all 35 points in the first half.
Last week against the same Tigers, Charlotte suffered a 23-3 defeat as the offense struggled to keep quarterback Michael Valentino upright in the pocket.
Both sides will tell you: Pay no attention to the transitive property.
“On the outside looking in, you see Dunbar beat us and they beat Dunbar,” Trim said. “Off the top, everyone’s gonna look at the matchups. I believe they played a different Dunbar team than we played. Our matchups didn’t matchup like theirs did.
“I think our matchups are much more favorable this week.”
Pirates quarterback Bryce Eaton, who debuted in this game last year, has learned that previous games don’t matter too much coming into a rivalry matchup.
“We don’t look at that game at all,” Eaton said of Dunbar beating Charlotte. “It’s a rivalry game. I mean, anything could happen. They could score the first two touchdowns and then it doesn’t matter what they did against Dunbar.”
Regardless of record or perceived talent, the Peace River Rivalry has earned a reputation as a nail-biter in recent history.
Neither team has won this contest by more than a seven-point margin since a 58-8 Charlotte blowout win on Oct. 30, 2015.
Tonight could be another closely contested game, but no matter who wins, one of these teams will finish the week 0-2 with a long schedule ahead of them and the most anticipated game of the year already behind them.
“You can’t get wrapped up in the record, or the last time they won,” Mentzer said. “Every year is different. Ingman has done a great job with that program, and ever since he’s taken over, these games have been close.
“They’re a really good football team, and I believe we are, too. What’s crazy is, a good football team is gonna finish Friday night 0-2.”
Last meeting: 17-10 Charlotte win on Sept. 3, 2021
Port Charlotte players to watch: RB Edd Guerrier, RB Julius Roach, QB Bryce Eaton, WR Jamal Streeter Jr., WR Justice Becerril, WR Cameron Becerril, S Jeremiah Laguerre, LB Sam Clerjuste, LB Desmond Hough, CB Eric Bell, DL Myron Charles, DL Samuel Luther, DL Tyrell Luther
Charlotte players to watch: S/WR Brayan Augustin, LB/RB Connor Trim, DE/TE Cael Newton, OLB/RB Kris McNealy, QB Michael Valentino, CB Se’Korrey Thomas, WR Brady Hall, CB Avant Harris
Naples (1-0) at Venice (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Golden Eagles have been one of the premier teams in southwest Florida for several years, but especially of late — winning 15 straight regular season contests including a 45-9 drubbing of Lehigh last week.
Armed with an offense that includes two Power-5-committed running backs, a defense that has two Power-5-committed defensive backs as well as electric special teams play, Naples overwhelmed the Lightning in a matter of minutes last Friday.
An early fumble by Lehigh led to a 19-yard touchdown run by three-star Iowa commit Kendrick Raphael. One drive later, Raphael returned a blocked punt eight yards for a 14-0 lead.
Lehigh never came within two scores as chunk plays — like a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown by Keylijah Williams, a 75-yard touchdown run from Raphael, a 53-yard touchdown run by four-star Arkansas commit Isaiah Augustave and a 29-yard scoring run by quarterback Niko Boyce — made it impossible for the Lightning.
Limiting big plays from the Golden Eagles’ ground attack will be paramount for the Venice defense this week.
Naples is as run-heavy as it gets, completing 1-of-3 passes last week for 28 yards while rushing 31 times with five different ball carriers for 273 yards and four scores.
Slowing down that rushing attack won’t be easy, especially after the Indians were gashed for 285 yards on 38 carries last week against Miami Northwestern.
For as talented as Naples is on the offensive side of the ball, it might be better on defense. The Golden Eagles are strong in their defensive backfield with senior safety Kerry Brown, a 3-star committed to Minnesota, and senior cornerback Jonas Duclona, a 3-star committed to Cincinnati, along with junior Ben Bouzi and senior Thompson Defhommes — a duo that combined for seven interceptions last year.
Even though some of last year’s standouts, like dual-threat quarterback Stanley Bryant III (Southern Illinois) and wide receiver/cornerback Devin Moore (Florida), are now at the next level, Naples has reloaded for another run.
Some of the Golden Eagles’ new additions are: Barron Collier transfer Boyce, the starting quarterback, 4-star safety Kensley Faustin from Palmetto Ridge, linebacker Christian Callan from Gulf Coast, defensive end Matthiue Vickaryous from Barron Collier and offensive lineman Sam Kelley, also from Barron Collier.
It won’t get any easier after Naples, either, as national power St. Frances Academy awaits in Week 4, followed by a Week 5 date with Seminole.
Last meeting: 42-31 Naples win on Nov. 9, 2012
Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood
Mariner (0-0) at DeSoto County (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
DeSoto County has made quick work of its first two opponents — allowing just 15 total points through its Kickoff Classic and Week 1 against Cape Coral and Okeechobee.
This week, the Bulldogs will play host to another team from Cape Coral as they look to continue their defensive dominance.
The Tritons finished 2-8 last season as the team struggled on both sides of the ball. Mariner scored over 14 points just four times last season while allowing over 40 points four times.
Though the team’s top quarterback and running back have since graduated, dual-threat quarterback Justin Lewis is back for his junior season. Lewis threw for 311 yards and two TDs while rushing for 252 yards and four more scores as a part-time quarterback last year.
Lewis’s top receiving option, junior Kelvin Jimenez (15 rec. for 309 yards and 2 TDs), is back, too, to give the Triton’s some offensive firepower.
The Bulldogs, on the other hand, have leaned on a stable of five running backs who have rushed for 482 yards through the first two games.
Last meeting: 20-14 DeSoto County win on Sept. 13, 2019.
DeSoto County players to watch: RB/MLB Lil’ Dreco Tompkins, DE/OLB Hunter Zirkle, FB/MLB Evan Roe, RB/CB Gershon Galloway, RB/CB Trinton White, RB/CB Justin Felty, DL Shane Galloway
Gateway Charter (0-0) at North Port (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Regardless of the outcome of tonight’s game, it will be a special Friday night in North Port.
The Bobcats will officially unveil their new turf field — and brand-new helmets — for their home fans.
The game will be especially unique for transfer wide receiver Christon Requeina Jr., too.
A transfer from Gateway Charter, Requeina Jr. was the top quarterback, rusher, receiver and defensive end for the Griffins.
Now, he’ll be facing his old team for the first time since switching schools.
Last meeting: N/A
North Port players to watch: WR Christon Requeina Jr., RB Taylor Akers, QB Evan Burger, WR/CB Kristian Francis, MLB Peighton Chambers, FS Omar Branch
