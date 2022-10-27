VENICE — When Hurricane Ian rolled through Venice late last month, it left Powell-Davis Stadium a little beat up.
A goalpost was snapped. An equipment trailer tipped over. Insulation from nearby buildings littered the field. The press box, already dealing with a rat infestation, sustained water damage to its roof.
Now three weeks removed, the mess has been cleaned up and Venice football has been cleared to return home. The Indians will play host to IMG White at 7:30 p.m. this Friday in its penultimate regular season contest.
“It’s huge, especially with the playoffs coming up,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “Hopefully we’ll get home field advantage in the playoffs, and that’s huge for us. Tom Edwards, one of our school board members, stepped up and helped get it done.”
Peacock said that most of the damage — instability found in part of the bleachers — was actually caused from using a front-end loader to move a high-jump pit years ago. The bleachers have been reinforced.
Returning home was of the utmost importance to the Indians, who are in position to host playoff games at least through the regional rounds. Venice, ranked No. 24 in the state by the FHSAA last week, is the top seed in Region 4S-4 by a wide margin over No. 2 Manatee (No. 62 in FL).
After securing a playoff berth with a district championship win against Riverview last week, Venice (4-2) only has to worry about maintaining its No. 1 region seed the rest of the way.
Locking in that home field advantage continues this week against IMG Academy White — the No. 133 team in state, according to MaxPreps.
IMG White (5-2) has beaten up on lesser teams, outscoring opponents, 201-42, in its wins, but has lost against the only two top-100 teams on its schedule, Sebring and Berkeley Prep.
The White Ascenders have a balanced offense led by senior 3-star quarterback Parker Leise, who has thrown for 926 yards and 15 touchdowns to four interceptions in seven games.
Leise’s two favorite receivers this season have been John Holbrook (19 receptions for 383 yards, 7 touchdowns) and Jacob Diver (11 rec. for 219 yards, 2 TDs), but he has also spread the ball around — throwing touchdowns to six pass-catchers.
The rushing attack has been led by sophomore running back Demitrias Fletcher, who has 460 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns.
“They’re a pretty good high school football team,” Peacock said. “They’re coached well. They have a big offensive line. They’re good on the defensive line. It’s not like we’re playing a JV team. The IMG White team is a good team. They ended up being a top 50 team in the state last year. That’s pretty strong.
“They’re real balanced. It’s hard to say who their best player is.”
IMG White has posted some impressive numbers on defense, as well, averaging 3.7 tackles for loss, 2.2 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery per game.
The defense has disruptors at every level.
Gabe Whittington and Ryan Daly have combined for 10 tackles for loss and five sacks on the defensive line. Linebackers Joshua Santos and Randy Marion have put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, with 10 QB hurries and four sacks while combining for six forced turnovers. At safety, four players — Rodrigo Fernandez-Garza, Bo Green, Jackson Bolduc and Aksel Ferry — have recorded at least one interception and a pass breakup.
However, IMG White has yet to face a team as highly ranked as the Indians.
“I just think overall we may be a little physically stronger than them,” Peacock said. “Obviously, they don’t have anyone like Damon (Wilson II) or Elliot (Washington II). We’ll be a little more physical than them.”
Last meeting: N/A
Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, OLB Carter Dalton, MLB Eli Seed, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Colin Adkins
Port Charlotte (4-2) at Parrish Community (4-3), 7 p.m.
The Pirates’ quest for a district title continues tonight on the road at Parrish Community.
The Bulls’ winning record might be a bit deceiving. Parrish has played one of the weaker schedules in the state, and is ranked No. 319 in FL — more than 150 spots lower than Port Charlotte at No. 145.
After opening with a 4-0 start, Parrish has lost its last three games — to Southeast, Braden River and Cypress Creek.
A younger team, Parrish has a balanced offense based primarily around junior quarterback Jackson Volz and sophomore running back Javon Moss.
Volz has completed 60% of his passes for 1,030 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing for an additional 80 yards and two scores. Moss has rushed for 668 yards (6 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns across seven games.
Nahzir Stamper has done the most damage at receiver, hauling in 24 receptions for 456 yards and five touchdowns while Lane Tomlinson (248 yards, TD) and Zychaun Jackson (180 yards, 3 TDs) have complemented him.
The defense hasn’t had many big games, with just six sacks and 15 forced turnovers through seven games.
Those takeaways have been largely spread around, although junior outside linebacker Holten Graham leads the pack with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Last meeting: N/A
Port Charlotte players to watch: RB Edd Guerrier, WR Jamal Streeter Jr., QB Bryce Eaton, WR Justice Becerril, WR Cameron Becerril, LB Samuel Clerjuste, DL Samuel Luther, FS Jeremiah Laguerre, CB Eric Bell, RB Juluis Roach, LB Desmond Hough, LB Grant LaBallister, DL Tyrell Luther, DL Myron Charles
Tarpon Springs (2-6) at North Port (0-5), 7 p.m.
It’s been over a month since the Bobcats suited up for a game — last playing in a 35-3 loss to Ida Baker on Sept. 23.
After choosing to play an independent schedule this season, the Bobcats have no district contests they need to play.
However, North Port is still searching for its first win, and that could come tonight against the visiting Spongers.
Tarpon Springs didn’t miss a beat due to Hurricane Ian, playing its full schedule, but has won just one of its last six contests — a 47-12 win over 1-7 Anclote.
Tarpon Springs features a run-heavy offense led by junior running back Parkees Harris, who has rushed for 1,008 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games.
When the Spongers do pass, junior quarterback George Stamas has completed 49.1% of his attempts for 489 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Stamas’s favorite targets have been junior Geremyah Porter (13 rec. for 241 yards, TD) and freshman Jaylan Erby (10 rec. for 151 yards, 2 TDs).
The defense hasn’t had any big-time playmakers up front, with nine sacks spread among seven players, but Erby has been a force in the defensive secondary. The two-way player has three of the team’s seven interceptions along with 34 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Last meeting: N/A
North Port players to watch: ATH Jaylon Fulton, RB Taylor Akers, QB Evan Burger, WR/CB Kristian Francis, MLB Peighton Chambers, FS Omar Branch
Charlotte (0-7) at Ida Baker (3-2), 7:30 p.m.
The Tarpons are running out of opportunities to notch their first win of the season. If they do tonight, however, they can keep themselves alive in the race for a district title for one more week.
Settling in after a rocky start, Charlotte has competed well across its three games since Hurricane Ian — losing close games to Lehigh and Pahokee before letting the fourth quarter slip away in a 41-21 loss to Riverview on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs have had an up-and-down season, opening with impressive wins over Bonita Springs, Mariner and North Port while mixing in an ugly loss to Port Charlotte.
After weathering the wrath of Ian, Ida Baker returned this past week in a 24-10 loss to Riverdale.
When the Bulldogs put up points, their multi-faceted rushing attack was operating at full force. Five different ball carriers have logged 10 rushes or more this season, led by the junior duo of Michael-Rey Rivera (311 yards, 3 TDs) and Jordan Rizzo (291 yards, 4 TDs). But that’s not all Ida Baker offers on offense, as senior Cason Humble (207 all-purpose yards, 4 TDs) and junior Michael McDonald (162 all-purpose yards, 2 TDs) have been dangerous, too.
On defense, the Bulldogs haven’t taken the ball away very often with just eight forced turnovers (two interceptions, six fumble recoveries) in five games.
However, sophomore Jonathan Perez has been solid. The linebacker has recorded six sacks, 10 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Last played: 34-18 Charlotte win on Oct. 29, 2021
Charlotte players to watch: WR Brady Hall, LB/RB Kris McNealy, LB/RB Connor Trim, DL Cael Newton, QB Michael Valentino, OL Brendan Chavarria, CB/KR Avant Harris, CB Se’Korrey Thomas
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.