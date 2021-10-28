PORT CHARLOTTE — The season didn’t look very promising for Port Charlotte after one month of football.
The sophomore-laden Pirates (4-3) were 1-3 at the time, coming off a couple of hard-to-swallow losses as they watched their playoff chances dwindle.
“There were some rookie mistakes,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “Downing kickoffs at the 9-yard-line, stupid penalties. One thing after another. We lost three games because of mistakes, but we were only a few plays from being undefeated there, too.
“We just had to grow up and get better.”
Port Charlotte has since learned from some of its mistakes and has pieced together a three-game winning streak — dispatching district foes Booker and Hardee along with Riverdale — to set up a district championship game at Sebring tonight at 7:30.
A win would mean an automatic berth in the playoffs, home field advantage in the opening round and the first championship for Port Charlotte since 2013.
If the Pirates lose, however, their postseason hopes could be over.
“We told the kids, last week was the first round of playoffs,” Ingman said. “Hardee was Round 1. This is Round 2, the way we look at it. There are no guarantees.”
A big improvement over the past month has come from the offensive line of Eli Losh, Jayce Marcum, Dylan Gauthier, Tyler Vinacco and Tyrell Luther. A group comprised of entirely new players and no seniors, it took some time for them to catch up to the speed at the varsity level.
Behind the line, quarterback Bryce Eaton and running back Edd Guerrier have been essential in the offensive turnaround.
“At the start of the season we weren’t on the same page like we are now,” Eaton said of the offense. “We’ve gotten better together as we’ve hit this winning streak. Whether it’s blocking, route running or timing, it’s all gotten better.
“It just took some time for us. I think those losses helped us build to where we are now.”
Though Port Charlotte has made it to the district final, winning it likely won’t be easy.
The Blue Streaks have dominated in district play so far, shutting out Hardee, 37-0, before a 40-6 beatdown of Booker.
The offense is powered by a two-headed backfield of Travis Kerney (602 yards, 7 TDs) and Wilney Francois (375 yards, 4 TDs) running behind an offensive line that features 6-foot-7, 290-pound tackle Beau Riley and 6-foot-4, 280-pound guard Luke Swaine.
The passing game is limited, but receiver Kevarreis White stands out with 23 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns and has scored at least 37 points in each of the past three games.
Still, though, Sebring might be even better defensively.
The defense has forced 14 turnovers — lead by cornerback Caden Dunlap with four interceptions — and has combined for 71 tackles for loss through eight games, featuring what Ingman called “possibly the best group of linebackers we’ll see.”
“We’ve gotten better, and we’re playing more as a team,” Ingman said. “It will be tough on the road, but you have to have confidence in what you do.
“Our offensive line, with Edd’s improvement and a consistent defense is definitely something to be confident in.”
Players to watch: Edd Guerrier, Alex Perry, Jamal Streeter, Bryce Eaton, Sam Clerjuste, Sam Luther, Jaekwon Pringle, Eric Bell, Okten Logue
Last meeting: 36-21 Sebring win on Oct. 9, 2015
Predictions: 28-22 Sebring (Vinnie Portell, 36-5), 28-27 Port Charlotte (Patrick Obley, 32-9), 21-14 Sebring (Scott Zucker, 33-8)
Riverview (7-1) at Venice (7-1), 7:30 p.m.
Though Venice has won 13 of the past 14 matchups against Riverview, a win against this year’s Rams team should not be taken for granted.
After a season-opening loss to Seminole, the Rams have won seven straight games — allowing no more than 16 points across any of those wins — as the defense has shut down strong offenses like those of Lehigh, Palmetto, Sebring and Lake Gibson.
Led by a tough front seven featuring linebackers Tyre Smith, Brady Bloom and Deshaun Olave, the Rams also have four-star cornerback Charles Lester III in the secondary along with safety Charlie Cooper.
For as good as Riverview’s defense has been, its offense has been just as good.
The Rams are a run-first team led by running back Jay’den Birch (128 carries for 754 yards and 11 TDs) and dual-threat quarterback Will Carter Jr. (453 passing yards, 243 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns).
Along with Carter, Riverview also uses quarterback Joe Borchers (352 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs), an ex-Venice player.
These two pass throwers primarily target three receivers.
Three-star Michigan State commit Jaron Glover is the No. 1 option, with 23 receptions for 331 yards and five scores. Following Glover is a pair of receivers in Johnell Williams (13 rec. for 102 yards and 1 TD) and Charles Lester III (12 rec. for 223 yards and 4 TDs).
The Rams and Indians will both be strong contenders for playoff spots win-or-lose, but it’s hard to beat earning home field advantage — and local bragging rights.
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Omari Hayes, Austin Bray, Jayshon Platt, Alvin Johnson III, Trenton Kintigh, Damon Wilson II, Myles Weston, Elliot Washington, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard
Last meeting: 35-7 Venice win on Sept. 25, 2020
Predictions: 28-14 Venice (Portell), 35-24 Venice (Obley), 42-28 Venice (Zucker)
Ida Baker (3-5) at Charlotte (4-3), 7:30 p.m.
Fresh off a stunning last-second loss to Fort Myers, the Tarpons will have an opportunity to rebound against the Bulldogs.
Ida Baker has lost to each of the district opponents it has faced except for Cape Coral — falling to North Fort Myers, Fort Myers and Dunbar.
A run-heavy team, the Ida Baker offense is powered by senior running back Kaleb Staple, who has carried the ball 128 times for 1,051 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Aside from Staple, receiver Jordan Rizzo is the other go-to threat — with 31 receptions for 412 yards and a pair of scores.
Charlotte, on the other hand, has both a powerful rushing attack and a strong defense against the run.
With a matchup against Riverview still on the schedule, this is a game the Tarpons can’t drop if they want to remain in the playoff picture.
Players to watch: Nelson Daniels, Connor Trim, Kris McNealy, Troi McClary, Keon Jones, Logan James, Brayan Augustin, Cael Newton, Mickel Williams, Nequis Graham, Tyler Amaral
Last meeting: 44-6 Charlotte win on Sept. 14, 2018
Predictions: 35-14 Charlotte (Portell), 27-14 Charlotte (Obley), 24-10 Charlotte (Zucker)
Lemon Bay (7-0) at St. John Neumann (5-3), 7:30 p.m.
The Mantas will face an opponent with a winning record for the first time this season when they travel to play the Celtics tonight.
Though St. John Neumann has five wins, it may be a bit misleading as the wins have come against LaBelle, Gateway, IMG Academy Blue, Oasis and Southwest Florida Christian — teams with a combined record of 11-24.
The offense is run-first, operating through senior dual-threat quarterback Dawson Jones, who has thrown for 1,016 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing 114 times for 848 yards and 12 more scores.
Jones’ favorite target has been Nigel Katende, who has caught 14 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns — all team highs among receivers.
Defensively, the Celtics force plenty of turnovers. Jones, who plays both ways, leads the group with seven of the team’s 11 interceptions while Jefferson Estilien has forced four of the team’s five forced fumbles.
Lemon Bay, however, has allowed just 18 points on defense all season and should be the toughest test for the Celtics so far.
Players to watch: Jason Hogan, Landon Spanninger, Trey Rutan, Luke Tannehill, Everett Baker, Gabe Dickerson, Caleb Whitmore, Daylan Craft, Chase Tudor, Dan Romanelli
Last meeting: 42-0 Lemon Bay win on Oct. 2, 2020
Predictions: 35-14 Lemon Bay (Portell), 41-13 Lemon Bay (Obley), 35-6 Lemon Bay (Zucker)
Oasis (2-6) at DeSoto County (4-3), 7:30 p.m.
A season after losing every game, the Bulldogs can lock in a winning season tonight with a victory over Oasis.
The Sharks’ two wins have come against a pair of winless squads in Marco Island Academy and Bishop McLaughlin Catholic. Outside of those two games, Oasis has scored just once as it’s been outscored, 273-7, including a 66-0 loss to Lake Placid last week.
Though the Sharks have a balanced offense, they haven’t found much success with it as four quarterbacks have combined to throw for 280 yards, two touchdowns and eight interceptions while just two players — running back Jackson McCardell and receiver Isaiah Lozada — have over 100 total yards from scrimmage.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have a fierce running game that has powered them to wins in three of their last four games.
Players to watch: Nazir Gilchrist, Gershon Galloway, Andy Garibay, Jalen Taylor, Lil Dreco Thompkins, Jay Pelham, Michael Russ, Blas Cervantes
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: 41-0 DeSoto County (Portell), 42-6 DeSoto County (Obley), 32-10 DeSoto County (Zucker)
