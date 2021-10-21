VENICE — After four straight weeks of blowing teams out, that has a chance to change this Saturday for the Venice High football team.
The Indians were originally scheduled to play Cardinal Gibbons (5-2, No. 19 in FL, according to MaxPreps) in Week 1, but COVID contract tracing protocols forced the Chiefs to ask to reschedule for this Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
“You’d typically like to have an off week now, but I’m not even sure I’d want one after our last four weeks,” Venice coach John Peacock said of his recent wins. “It’s probably a blessing that it got moved to this week.
“I couldn’t see us having an off week right now. That would probably be pretty bad for our football program after four weeks of first-half football games.”
Though the second string might have grown accustomed to finishing out games for Venice, that’s not likely to be the case against Cardinal Gibbons — the 2020 4A state champions.
The Chiefs have lost to American Heritage (Plantation) and St. Thomas Aquinas, but have generally beaten up on everyone else they've played.
Led by junior quarterback Dylan Rizk, the Chiefs have a balanced offense.
Rizk (offers from App State, Indiana, Kentucky, UCF) can throw to as many as six regular receivers, hand the ball off to one of two running backs, or keep the ball himself.
While the Chiefs have plenty of talent on offense, they might be even better defensively.
“They’re a really well-coached team and they’re good at everything,” Peacock said. “They run the ball well. They have a really good quarterback. They’re good defensively. They have good special teams. They’re just a good football team.”
The defensive front is loaded with future Division-I caliber players like three-star linebacker Tray Brown (Coastal Carolina commit) and three-star defensive end Mason Thomas (Iowa State commit) along with cornerback Isaiah Farris (offers from FIU, Marshall, Syracuse) in the secondary.
This game won’t determine a district championship for Venice, and it likely won’t make a difference in them making the playoffs — the Indians are ranked No. 6 in FL and No. 1 in 8A by the FHSAA — it won’t be long before these types of games carry stakes that determine the season.
“We’ve been slipping a little bit in RPI. We’re sixth now,” Peacock said after holding the No. 1 spot for multiple weeks. “But it’s going to boost us up regardless in the RPI because of their strength of schedule.
“They’re probably the best team we’ve played so far.”
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Omari Hayes, Austin Bray, Jayshon Platt, Alvin Johnson III, Trenton Kintigh, Damon Wilson II, Myles Weston, Elliot Washington, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: 35-28 Venice (Vinnie Portell, 31-4), 35-17 Venice (Patrick Obley, 28-7), 42-21 Venice (Scott Zucker, 29-6)
Fort Myers (4-2) at Charlotte (4-2), 7:30 p.m.
The oldest rivalry in Charlotte High history has a little extra meaning this year.
The Tarpons and Green Wave are in the same district, and each are hanging on for dear life to a playoff spot.
The Tarpons have won two of their past three games and have established a formidable rushing attack in the process — running for over 300 yards and five scores in a win over Cape Coral last week.
However, the passing game has been a problem as interceptions and a lack of completions have made it tough for Charlotte to come back from a deficit.
Fort Myers has won three of its last four, but those wins have come against three teams with losing records in Cypress Lake, Cape Coral and Ida Baker.
Led by senior quarterback Carson Esposito, three dynamic receivers and a pair of tough running backs, the Fort Myers offense should present one of the toughest tests the Tarpons will see all season.
Players to watch: Nelson Daniels, Connor Trim, Kris McNealy, Keon Jones, Logan James, Brayan Augustin, Cael Newton, Mickel Williams, Avant Harris, Nequis Graham, Tyler Amaral
Last meeting: 21-9 Fort Myers win on Oct. 2, 2020
Predictions: 27-21 Fort Myers (Portell), 24-21 Charlotte (Obley), 21-17 Fort Myers (Zucker)
Port Charlotte (3-3) at Hardee (3-4), 7:30 p.m.
The Pirates have had an up-and-down start to the season as they’ve let some wins slip away while also putting together some impressive victories.
That’s put Port Charlotte in a tough spot — win the district, or risk missing the playoffs.
If Port Charlotte wins, it will have to defeat Sebring next week to take home the title and earn and automatic playoff bid.
Hardee has lost three straight — to Sebring, Lake Wales and Lakewood — after opening with a 3-1 record.
The Pirates, however, have regrouped since a pair of losses to Sarasota and Bishop Verot — winning back-to-back games against Booker and Riverdale.
In a matchup of two run-heavy, defense-first teams, Port Charlotte must win to keep its postseason alive.
Players to watch: Edd Guerrier, Alex Perry, Jamal Streeter, Bryce Eaton, Sam Clerjuste, Sam Luther, Jaekwon Pringle, Eric Bell, Okten Logue, Charlie Vanamburg, Juquarius Jones, Tyrell Luther
Last meeting: 46-26 Port Charlotte win on Sept. 4, 2020
Predictions: 28-21 Port Charlotte (Portell), 23-14 Port Charlotte (Obley), 35-14 Port Charlotte (Zucker)
Avon Park (2-4) at Lemon Bay (6-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Manta Rays haven’t just won every game they’ve played, but they’ve put most teams away in just one half of football.
Lemon Bay has put a mercy-rule running clock on each of its opponents this season, and that doesn’t look good for visiting Avon Park.
The Red Devils defense has surrendered at least 34 points in each of its four losses. Meanwhile, the offense has struggled, too, eclipsing 20 points just once — in a season-opening 34-28 loss to Discovery.
Players to watch: Jason Hogan, Landon Spanninger, Trey Rutan, Aaron Pasick, Luke Tannehill, Everett Baker, Gabe Dickerson, Caleb Whitmore, Daylan Craft, Chase Tudor, Dan Romanelli
Last meeting: 42-12 Lemon Bay win on Oct. 23, 2020
Predictions: 42-6 Lemon Bay (Portell), 42-0 (Obley), 35-0 Lemon Bay (Zucker)
George Jenkins (3-4) at DeSoto County (3-3), 7:30 p.m.
It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs offense to bounce back after a nail-biting loss to Frostproof.
Nazir Gilchrist lit up Davenport as he rushed for nearly 200 yards and four scores — leading an offense that rushed for over 500 yards.
George Jenkins, meanwhile, started 3-0 but has stumbled since, losing four straight to tough opponents including Lake Gibson and Lakeland.
If the Bulldogs can add another loss to the Eagles’ losing streak, they’ll be one more win away from a winning season.
Players to watch: Nazir Gilchrist, Gershon Galloway, Andy Garibay, Lildreco Thompkins, Jay Pelham, Michael Russ, Blas Cervantes
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: 29-28 DeSoto County (Portell), 28-24 DeSoto County (Obley), 21-7 DeSoto County (Zucker)
North Port (2-6) at Riverdale (2-4), 7 p.m.
The Bobcats offense was showing signs of life — putting up 17 points in a loss to Gulf Coast and 30 in a win over Bayshore — but was shutout in a loss to Lehigh last week.
However, the Raiders (and a few other teams) also struggled in a loss to the Lightning.
A run-first team, the Raiders have averaged just 4.3 yards per carry with two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, three pass-throwers have combined to complete 40-of-86 passes for 725 yards, eight touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
However, the defense has proved tough at times — holding North Fort Myers and Mariner to 14 points or less in wins and Port Charlotte to 20 in a one-score loss.
Players to watch: Jeremiah “Juju” Laguerre, Jaylon Fulton, Dylan Almeyda, Sean Silverberg
Last meeting: 22-21 Riverdale win on Oct. 25, 2019
Predictions: 21-10 Riverdale (Portell), 25-12 Riverdale (Obley), 14-13 North Port (Zucker)
