PORT CHARLOTTE – A transformation has taken place in the halls of Port Charlotte High School.
The weight room is now indoors.
Perhaps you’re thinking about the other transformation at the school off Cochran Boulevard – the one that involves the red-hot football program?
It’s worth knowing they are related.
Port Charlotte High was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian in September. One of the facilities that took the brunt of the storm was the Pirates’ weight room. With the space uninhabitable, the Pirates had to conduct weight training outdoors on the school’s tennis courts. There was a tent, but it provided little protection against the elements, such as they are in Florida.
Sometimes the sun beat down. Other times, the rain infiltrated the workstations.
At all times, it was less than ideal.
“It was wild, but it made us tight,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said prior to the start of Wednesday’s spring practice. “It was definitely a bonding experience.”
TIGHT TEAM, TIGHT TOWN
In the days following Ian, the Pirates were literally lifting rain or shine. The lifting areas compacted the ground beneath and when it rained, the water pooled under the Pirates’ feet. Often, workouts were interrupted by the lightning horn, turning sessions into marathons.
“I think it really made us into men,” defensive lineman Myron Charles said. “Being able to lift all that weight with the sun beaming on us … yeah, I think it turned us into men.”
Not only were the Pirates kicked outside to train; they were booted off-campus to play. With the stadium also undergoing repairs, Port Charlotte played out the rest of the regular season on the road. It was another difficult circumstance coming on the heels of two seasons marred by COVID-19 scheduling calamities (2020, 2021) and a cranky FHSAA computer (2021).
Port Charlotte responded by putting together one of the better football seasons in recent memory.
After seeing their 2021 campaign come to an end when an unlikely series of events cost them a playoff spot by the smallest of margins in the FHSAA’s computer rankings formula, the Pirates left no doubt about their 2022 fate.
Even if they had to take care of business entirely on the road.
“We were wearing a lot of white jerseys,” Pirates running back Edd Guerrier said.
The Pirates returned to action two weeks after the hurricane and crushed Southeast, 42-15. Next came a 56-14 rout at Parrish Community, setting up a district championship showdown at Braden River.
The Pirates prevailed 36-20 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score.
Meanwhile, thanks to a community that worked tirelessly around the clock, the Pirates’ home stadium was readied in time for Port Charlotte to play host to Fort Myers in the Region 3S-4 quarterfinals. Under makeshift lighting, Port Charlotte pounded the Green Wave, 40-14. Though Port Charlotte would lose the following week at Naples, there had been a catharsis. After seven seasons as district runners-up, the Pirates had finally broken through.
“We overcame a lot,” Charles said. “It really just made us closer as a team, stronger as a team.”
The Pirates said goodbye to their seniors following the loss at Naples and those who returned headed back outside to hit the weights.
TARGET PRACTICE
A youth movement Ingman initiated before the start of the 2021 season bore fruit in 2022 and the talent tree remains in full bloom ahead of 2023. Though there are a few spots to fill in on the roster, the Pirates return a bulk of their talent from last year’s team.
Notably, Guerrier and Charles will return to lead the team on their respective sides of the ball. Guerrier ran for 1,563 yards and 21 total touchdowns. Charles seemingly improved by the week, totaling 32 tackles (seven for loss), four sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
At receiver, Jamal Streeter returns after snagging 55 passes for 752 yards in 2022. The Becerril brothers – Justice and Cam – give the Pirates a fully loaded receiving corps and Jayce Marcum returns to anchor the offensive line.
Defensively, the Pirates have returnees at all three levels. Tyrell Luther is back to complement Charles on the line. Sam Clerjuste is back at middle linebacker and Eric Bell will be building on his breakout year at safety.
All were Sun Preps All-Area football team selections following the 2022 season. Charles, Streeter, Clerjuste and Guerrier are all receiving attention from NCAA Division I schools with Charles rising to consensus four-star status.
Port Charlotte will have to spend the spring and summer finding a successor to quarterback Bryce Eaton, whose senior campaign earned him All-Area honors, as well.
Eli Manley and Johnny Squitieri are identical, 6-foot, 185-pound quarterbacks, each entering their senior year, each boasting remarkably similar skill sets.
Neither appeared to distance himself from the other during Wednesday’s practice, which was just the third session of the spring.
“They’re both good kids, they both worked very hard this offseason,” Ingman said. “Whoever wins the team is going to win the job. They’re both competing very hard right now.”
No matter who is on the field on Aug. 25 when Port Charlotte opens the 2023 season at Bishop Verot, their jerseys might as well have the Pirate logo replaced by a bullseye.
After 2022’s success, Port Charlotte is fully aware they will not be sneaking up on anyone.
“We’re being hunted and we know it,” Ingman said. “We’ve got to embrace it. We know there’s a big target.”
A schedule that will feature just three road games – one being just over the bridge to Charlotte – will aid Port Charlotte’s cause. Thanks to the pandemic’s lingering effect in 2021 and the hurricane in 2022, Port Charlotte will have as many home games in 2023 as it had in the previous two years combined.
“Now we get to wear black and it’s going to feel good to be around our home crowd and see people who have been supporting me as I’ve grown up in the stands.”
Guerrier is eager to make all his extra time lifting weights in the great outdoors pay off for one, last history-making run.
‘It definitely feels good to know that I can potentially play at the next level and that my career won’t end in high school,” he said. “It’s good to have the stress off my body. Now I’m just here to break records and go crazy.”
