It was another rollercoaster week for the Sun Preps-area schools on Friday night.
Week 3's games featured a blowout loss in Punta Gorda, a reaffirming win in Lakeland, a reality check in Naples and yet another rain-interrupted outing for Lemon Bay.
On to the games (for complete Port Charlotte and Charlotte game stories, visit SunPreps.com):
MANATEE 48, CHARLOTTE 17
In Punta Gorda, a nightmare start to the season continued for the Charlotte High football team as it played host to Manatee.
After dropping a Week 1 home opener to Dunbar and losing in historic fashion, 41-14, at rival Port Charlotte last week, the Tarpons continued their slide against the Hurricanes — trailing from start to finish in a 48-17 running-clock defeat.
Even after an 0-3 start, though, first-year coach Cory Mentzer still believes in his team.
“I’ve been reading this verse all day,” Mentzer said, quoting James 1:24. “‘Consider it pure joy, my brothers, whenever you face trials of many kinds ...’
"We’re facing a lot of trials right now, and we’re trying to find joy in it," Mentzer continued. "We’re trying to find the good things we’re doing, but right now it’s not enough good things. It’s been more bad than good.”
The Tarpons got in a hole in a hurry as Manatee (3-0) came out firing.
Using a two-quarterback rotation, the Hurricanes opened with Andrew Heidel behind center and he hit Jyquez Randall on the first offensive play for a 64-yard gain. A few plays later, Manatee running back Cory Sanders punched in a 3-yard touchdown, and Charlotte would never get within six points again.
The Tarpons did cut into the lead a little when Thomas Forte drilled a 37-yard field goal early in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 13-3. However, Manatee responded seconds later as Ramsey Cole returned the kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown, weaving through Tarpons tacklers for a 20-3 advantage.
Mistakes and misfortune multiplied on the Tarpons as the game wore on.
The Hurricanes left little room for error on either side of the ball. Using its two quarterbacks and a stable of running backs, Manatee rushed for five first-half touchdowns as it built a nearly insurmountable 48-10 halftime lead.
Playing with a running clock for the entire second half, there was little Charlotte could do to make the game competitive, The second half came and went with just one touchdown — a 30-yard pass from Tarpons quarterback Michael Valentino to receiver Trenton Curliss just before time expired.
In the end, Charlotte finished with two punts blocked by Manatee, a fumble, two interceptions (including a pick-six) and several other big plays allowed.
“We have to stay positive,” Mentzer said. “That’s a pretty good football team, and that’s the type of team we want to be by the end of the year. Week by week, we have to keep building and stay joyful in the trials.
“We’re still here fighting. We have to find some more heart. Right now we’re lacking some heart.”
– Vinnie Portell
GULF COAST 34, PORT CHARLOTTE 23
At Naples, Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman was worried about a letdown after last week's big win over rival Charlotte.
Turns out Ingman was right to be concerned as Gulf Coast intercepted three Bruce Eaton passes and went on to defeat the Pirates, 34-23 Friday night.
A back and forth first half saw Gulf Coast take a 17-16 lead at halftime. When Edd Guerrier scored on a 16-yard run to complete an 80-yard drive, Port Charlotte took a 23-20 third quarter lead and seemed to have momentum.
An interception by Gulf Coast's RJ Williams in Pirate territory set up quarterback Konner Barrett’s 35-yard keeper to put the Sharks in front for good with 1:19 to play in the third period.
”We got exactly what we deserved tonight," Ingman said. “It was a trap game and we fell right into it. It’s my fault. We came out flat, didn’t execute and didn’t practice hard this week. This is the third consecutive week we’ve played an outstanding quarterback and I didn’t get us ready to play. It’s as simple as that.”
– Bruce Robins
LEMON BAY AT GATEWAY
In Fort Myers, Lemon Bay was doing its thing while beating Gateway.
What the Manta Rays couldn't beat was the weather.
After three lightning delays, the game was finally postponed with the Manta Rays leading 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
Joe Scott rushed for a one-yard plunge and raced in from 66 yards on a fourth and short to give Lemon Bay a 14-0 lead before the third lightning strike meant, "You're out."
The game has been rescheduled for Monday at 6 p.m., weather permitting.
Peyton Mason had an interception for Lemon Bay.
– Chuck Ballaro
DESOTO COUNTY 20, GEORGE JENKINS 14
When the season began, Bulldogs head coach Sam Holland said Jamari Redding and Hunter Zirkle may be the two best edge rushers in the area.
They proved him right in Lakeland as they combined to score the winning touchdown with 2:23 to go to give DeSoto the victory against George Jenkins.
The Eagles dropped back to pass near their 10-yard line with a 14-12 lead when Zirkle hit the quarterback and popped the ball into the air and into the waiting arms of Redding, who took it in for the touchdown.
Lil'Dreco Tompkins gathered in a pass on a two-point conversion for the game's final points.
Earlier in the game it was Redding who hit the Eagles running back and caused a fumble Zirkle came up with.
Zirkle and Redding were in the Eagles backfield all night wreaking havoc with tackles for loss and sacks.
The Bulldogs had the ball just once in the first quarter and made good use of it as Tompkins opened the night's scoring with a 10-yard touchdown.
Lane Fullerton hit Tompkins on a 26-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for a 12-6 Bulldogs lead.
George Jenkins scored early in the fourth quarter to take 14-12 lead before the Zirkle and Redding struck for the game's biggest play.
DeSoto County improved to 2-1 on the season with the win and will travel to Gateway Charter next Friday.
– Steve Knapp
