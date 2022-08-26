VENICE — Even after a sluggish first half and a nightmare start to the second half, the Venice High football team still had a chance to tie Miami Northwestern with one second remaining at the Bulls’ 29-yard-line.
Trailing by six after a furious second-half comeback, Venice tried for one last play to tie the game as quarterback Brooks Bentley heaved a pass to the end zone, but he was intercepted by linebacker Kareem Maycock as the Bulls held on for a 32-26 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
The Indians (0-1) had the ball in Miami Northwestern territory six times in the first half, but two fumbles, three turnovers on downs and a 40-yard field goal by Kirill Kotov was all they had to show for it by halftime.
“You have to be able to overcome stuff like that, and I think that’s part of being a young team, not being able to overcome that,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “But we’re in dangerous territory now where we have back-to-back losses against two good football teams.
“We’re going to have to put it together, grow up fast and get a win under our belt.”
It wasn’t as if the Indians couldn’t crack the end zone for the first two quarters.
Indians running backs Jamarice Wilder and Alvin Johnson III each scored touchdowns — on runs of 18 and 22 yards, respectively — but Wilder’s was called back for too many men in the backfield and Johnson’s was negated by an illegal block in the back.
Meanwhile, Miami Northwestern had similar problems.
The Bulls punted twice and had a failed punt attempt in their first three drives. They also had a touchdown called back, as quarterback Taron Dickens ran in a 14-yard score that was called back for a penalty. They finally scored as Dickens found tight end Adam Moore over the middle of the field from 27 yards out.
After settling for a 40-yard field goal as the half expired, Venice took just a 7-3 deficit into halftime.
However, the mistakes only compounded to start the third quarter.
Elliot Washington II fumbled the kickoff return to open the second half and the Bulls took advantage, eventually scoring 14-yard touchdown run by Dickens on 4th and long.
Two drives later, Miami Northwestern seemed to put the game away as it drove 55 yards — aided by a 37-yard run by Marlin Cochran — to go up, 20-3, midway through the third quarter.
Venice finally rallied.
Wilder returned the ensuing kickoff roughly 70 yards up the right sideline, Bentley threw a screen to Wilder for a 22-yard score and Bentley found a wide-open Fin Jones down the middle of the field for a 31-yard touchdown — eventually tying the game, 26-26 with just over two minutes to play.
Miami Northwestern answered with a methodical drive that ended on a 1-yard plunge from Dickens, and with just over a minute left, Venice ran out of time.
– Vinnie Portell
BISHOP VEROT 57, PORT CHARLOTTE 49At Port Charlotte, the Pirates saw their early lead disappear in a flurry of quick strikes by the Vikings.
Once Bishop Verot gained the lead, it would never relinquish it – although Port Charlotte made them work for the victory.
At the outset, it looked like the Pirates picked up where they left off last week. In Port Charlotte’s first drive, Edd Guerrier capped a seven-play 60-yard drive with a touchdown for a 7-0 lead. The Pirates scored on their next two drives as well to lead 21-7, but a couple of stalled efforts swung the momentum back to Bishop Verot..
The Vikings, who had scored 67 points against Lely last week, rattled off 22 unanswered points to take a 29-21 halftime lead and pushed their advantage to as large as 43-21, before Port Charlotte chipped away. The Pirates scored with three minutes to play, closing withing 57-49, but time ran out on their comeback.
— Victoria Netkovick
DUNBAR 23, CHARLOTTE 3At Punta Gorda, Landon Winterbottom threw for three touchdowns, two to Anthony Benjamin, and the Dunbar High School defense completely stymied Charlotte in the season opener for both teams.
Leading 9-3 at the half, Dunbar got its passing game going. Winterbottom, who struggled in the first half, was 5 for 5 on the opening drive of the second half, with Benjamin catching the last one for a 16-yard touchdown to make it 16-3.
Meanwhile, Charlotte got nothing going on offense. Dunbar hit quarterback Michael Valentino repeatedly behind the line. Charlotte totaled negative-14 yards rushing and mustered just eight first downs.
Winterbottom put the game to bed with another scoring strike to Benjamin midway through the fourth quarter.
The only score in the first quarter came when Charlotte quarterback Michael Valentino intentionally grounded the ball in the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 Dunbar lead.
Charlote’s next possession came as a result of a shanked punt that put the ball on Dunbar’s 20, but the Tarpons had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Thomas Forte for a 3-2 lead.
– Chuck Ballaro
DESOTO COUNTY 19, OKEECHOBEE 8At Okeechobee, Lil’Dreco Tompkins took the opening kickoff 80 yards up the middle, untouched and all alone for the final 40 yards to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead with just 12 seconds off the clock.
On the final play of the half, quarterback Lane Fullerton hit Jace Kellogg for a 56-yard strike to give the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead. Kellogg carried one of the Brahman defenders on his back the last 5 yards.
“That all comes from the weight room,” said Kellogg.
Tompkins scored again on a 23-yard gallop to run up the score to 19-0 entering the final quarter.
“We probably left 40 points out there on the field,” Bulldogs coach Sam Holland said. “We had a nice drive going and either a fumble or penalty put an end to it.
“We had our ups and downs this week in practice and that’s the way we played tonight but we are going back to Arcadia with the win.”
The Bulldogs return home next Friday to face Mariner.
— Steve Knapp
ESTERO 16, NORTH PORT 0 (FF)At Estero, the Bobcats fell in an early hole before storms arrived. With the skies showing no signs of clearing, the Bobcats opted for a forfeit when no other resolution was viable.
The Bobcats will play host to Gateway Charter next week.
