The Sun Preps area invaded Lee County on a rainy Friday night and pounded their counterparts, highlighting the Week 4 scoreboard.
Port Charlotte routed previously unbeaten Ida Baker 35-0 while DeSoto County improved the area’s best record to 3-1 with a dominating performance at Gateway Charter.
Meanwhile in Englewood, Lemon Bay finally had the chance to play host to a long-delayed home opener, but North Fort Myers handed the Mantas a tough defeat.
On to Friday’s action:
PORT CHARLOTTE 35, IDA BAKER 0
At Cape Coral, Edd Guerrier had 130 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Pirates got back on the win column with a running-clock victory.
The Pirates, coming off a tough loss last week at Gulf Coast, was never threatened against the Bulldogs, who came in undefeated, albeit against weaker competition.
Port Charlotte (2-2) scored quickly on its first possession with Guerrier going the final five yards to make it 7-0.
Following a muffed Ida Baker punt snap, Julius Roach needed just one play to score on an 8-yard run for a 14-0 lead and the rout was on.
Eaton scored early in the second quarter on a short run, Samuel Clerjuste got the Pirates defense involved with a 47-yard fumble return, and Guerrier added a 39-yard scoring run to make it 35-0 and force a running clock for the entire second half.
Clerjuste recovered a fumble later in the game, while Jamison Harlow and Jeremiah LaGuerre also recovered turnovers on the slick field.
Eric Morejon, James Donnelly and Christian Dutschke recovered turnovers for Ida Baker (2-1), for their lone highlights on the night.
– Chuck Ballaro
DESOTO COUNTY 29, GATEWAY CHARTER 0
At Fort Myers, the Bulldogs relied on Lil’Dreco Tompkins for three touchdowns and a tenacious defense as they dominated Gateway Charter on a rain-soaked field.
The Bulldogs opened the scoring early when Shon Galloway caused and recovered a fumble. He then scored on a 5-yard run with 5:26 left in the first quarter.
Tompkins scored on a 1-yard and 3-yard runs in the second quarter. His second score was
set up by his own halfback option pass to Caleb Adams.
Galloway intercepted a desperation pass with 32 seconds left before halftime to preserve the 20-0 lead at the break.
Tompkins added his final score early in the third quarter, then Hunter Zirkle capped the scoring by bringing down Gateway Charter’s quarterback in the end zone for a safety. The Bulldogs emptied their bench at that point as they improved to 3-1 on the season.
“It was a phenomenal win. I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like when we put a perfect game together,” DeSoto coach Sam Holland said.
The Bulldogs travel to Bayshore next Friday night.
– Steve Knapp
NORTH FORT MYERS 37, LEMON BAY 0
At Englewood, it looked like a promising start for Manta Rays at the beginning of its non-district contest with North Fort Myers as they recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff.
Starting at the Red Knights’ 20, Lemon Bay could not pick up a first down as quarterback Trey Rutan was injured on a fourth down run that was stopped a yard shy of the line to gain.
The Knights got the ball and quickly moved down the field to score en route to a lopsided victory.
Without Rutan, the Mantas offense struggled to move the ball as North Fort Myers gradually pulled away. Quarterback Brock Duross connected with Jaidan Jones for a 34-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 7:12 to go in the first quarter.
The Knights were stopped early in the second quarter and had to settle for a 26-yard field goal by Daniel Jaquiss but added a safety on a bad punt snap by the Mantas in their own end zone. Two plays after the safety gave North Fort Myers a 12-0 lead, Virgil Molloy broke loose on a 43-yard touchdown run to give the Knights an 18-0 lead at the half.
The Knights would add a 7-yard keeper by Duross, a 50-yard touchdown pass from Duross to Santino Arroyo, and a 60-yard interception return by Rashad Snow in the second half.
The Mantas’ passing game was severely hampered, but backup quarterback Lorenzo Mauceri got the offense moving a bit in the second half. He led Lemon Bay in rushing with 52 yards on 15 carries and threw what appeared to be a late touchdown pass that was called back by a penalty.
– Bruce Robins
THURSDAY NIGHTST. FRANCES 34, VENICE 17
At Venice, the Indians (1-2) rallied from a 27-3 third-quarter deficit against the nation’s No. 3 team with two late scores to make it competitive in a nationally televised game at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Venice had a few prime opportunities to take control of the game, including the game’s very first offensive play.
Starting the drive at their own 37, quarterback Brooks Bentley handed off to a sweeping Elliot Washington II, but instead of running up field, Washington II tried to heave a long pass to a wide-open Keyon Sears.
The two couldn’t connect, and Venice wound up settling for a clock-chewing, six-minute drive that ended in a 35-yard field goal from Kirill Kotov.
Venice nearly kept the game at a one-score margin for the entire first half, but a long drive powered by running back Durrell Robinson (18 rushes for 127 yards, 2 TDs) ended in a two-yard score by the senior, putting the Panthers up, 14-3, with just over two minutes left in the half.
The Panthers opened the second half with the ball at their own 20 following a touchback by Kotov and scored on their first hand-off — an 80-yard touchdown run by Dejuan Williams — for a 20-3 lead just 11 seconds into the third quarter.
The Panthers started to pull away when Blake Woodby took a sweep up the right sideline 63 yards to put the Panthers ahead, 27-3, midway through the third quarter.
Venice didn’t give in.
The Indians went to an up-tempo, pass-heavy attack as Bentley orchestrated drives with passes to Ryan Matulevich and Sears, eventually hitting senior tight end Fin Jones for a nine-yard touchdown.
Later, Bentley added a second touchdown pass when he placed a ball just over the defender’s head and into the sure hands of Matulevich in the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard score, but the outcome had been decided.
– Vinnie Portell
