The Sun Preps area teams went 3-2 in Week 5, led by Port Charlotte's dominating victory on the road at Manatee.
The Pirates' offense remained in high gear on the ground and in the air while the defense showed out during a pivotal stretch of the second half.
Venice found its way back to the win column by rallying past Seminole while DeSoto County's ground game chewed up and spit out Bayshore.
Charlotte suffered a tough defeat at rival Fort Myers despite holding a halftime advantage and North Port struggled to move the ball against Ida Baker.
On to Friday's games:
PORT CHARLOTTE 29, MANATEE 6
At Bradenton, Manatee found itself inside the 5-yard line twice in the fourth quarter against Port Charlotte needing a score. Twice they were turned away with force as the Pirates came home with the victory.
The Pirates (3-2) held a 16-point lead with just under 7:30 remaining in the game with Manatee at the 4-yard line when linebacker Samuel Clerjuste stripped the quarterback. Teammate Desmond Hough returned the fumble to the Manatee 36-yard line, setting up a 27-yard touchdown run from Port Charlotte’s Edd Guerrier to ice the game.
Port Charlotte got its offense going with touchdowns by Guerrier — a 12-yard run in the first quarter — and the Becerril brothers.
Cameron Becerril scored on a 4-yard jet sweep with 3:05 left in the first. His brother, Justice, took a short catch and raced 47 yards to the house moments after Manatee muffed a punt return in the opening minutes of the third.
Manatee scored its lone touchdown late in the third on a short run by Cory Sanders following a Port Charlotte turnover.
Port Charlotte outgained Manatee by 347-219.
– Jacob Hoag
VENICE 24, SEMINOLE 17
At Venice, Brooks Bentley sparked a rally with his arm and legs, running in the game-winning touchdown from 31 yards out after Venice had fallen in a 14-0 hole early on.
The dual-threat quarterback finished with a team-high 11 rushes for 85 yards and the score, along with 8-of-17 passing for 121 yards and another score.
Venice opened the game with sloppy mistakes and penalties that aided Seminole — a team riding a 26-game road winning streak — as it grabbed an early lead.
The Indians committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a false start, then when the drive stalled, shanked the punt to their own 20-yard line.
Seminole scored three plays later as dynamic three-star wideout Darren “Goldie” Lawrence ran in a wildcat keeper from three yards out.
When Venice running back Jamarice Wilder fumbled at the Venice 41 on the next drive, the Seminoles struck quickly once again.
Seminole needed just three plays to score. Luke Rucker connected with Lawrence for a 36-yard pass and a short time later, Rucker recovered running back Tyrone Williams' fumble and ran it in from two yards out.
Venice finally found the end zone just before the quarter was up when Bentley found wide receiver Ryan Matulevich in the right corner from 11 yards out — giving the team some life.
In the second half with Venice trailing 17-10, the Indians' defense perked up. Linebacker Jack Huber and defensive linemen Damon Wilson II and Tyler Louis were often in the backfield, as each stopped Rucker at the line or behind it at least once.
With the defense holding, Bentley and his weapons had time to work. He picked up several first downs with his legs while also hooking up on key connections with Matulevich and Keyon Sears, including a wide-open 29-yard touchdown to Sears that tied the game with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter.
Finally, with just over two minutes to play, Bentley found the hole he had been looking for all night and didn’t look back as he raced to the end zone.
– Vinnie Portell
FORT MYERS 34, CHARLOTTE 23
At Fort Myers, Madrid Tucker had a career in one night for the Green Wave against Charlotte.
Tucker scored three touchdowns, had two interceptions and recovered a fumble as the Fort Myers woke up in the second half and kept the Tarpons winless on the season.
Charlotte (0-4) led 16-13 at the break, but it was all Fort Myers in the second half as it scored touchdowns on its first three possessions.
Quarterback Chris McFoley threw two touchdown passes, one to Tucker and another to La'ern Bonelli, whose own interception set up that score.
The Charlotte connection of Michael Valentino and Brady Hall scored all three of the Tarpons' touchdowns, including one at the end of the first half, set up by a Cael Newton interception as Charlotte took the halftime lead.
After Fort Myers (2-3) jumped out to a 13-0 lead, before the Tarpons scored 16 unanswered points in the second quarter. It began with a sack in the end zone for a safety and concluded with two Hall touchdowns in the back corner from 20 and 25 yards.
Ricardo Noel also scored a touchdown for Fort Myers.
Charlotte's Braden Krejci blocked a punt.
– Chuck Ballaro
DESOTO COUNTY 34, BAYSHORE 7
At Bradenton, the Bulldogs showcased their backfield by committee with seven different players touching the ball in the first half as they built up a 21 -0 lead..
The first score came after the Bulldogs tackled the Bayshore punter on his own 20-yard line
Lil'Dreco Tompkins brought it down to the Bayshore 5 and Shon Galloway went the last rest of the way for the game's opening score.
The second quarter started and ended with a DeSoto County interception. Andy Garibay intercepted a pass on the first play of the quarter. Just before halftime, Jace Kellogg picked a desperation pass and nearly returned it the length of the field before being brought down at the Bruin 5-yard line as time expired.
In between those picks, Tompkins scored on a 2-yard plunge and Justin Felty capped another drive by covering the final 33 yards on two carries.
Tompkins added a score on an 11-yard run in the third quarter, then Trint White raced in from 25 yards out to cap the Bulldogs' scoring.
DeSoto County emptied the bench following White's score and the Bulldogs came within 45 seconds of pitching a shutout.
Next up for DeSoto County is a district showdown at Lemon Bay on Friday.
– Steve Knapp
IDA BAKER 35, NORTH PORT 3
At North Port, it was another frustrating evening for the Bobcats as Ida Baker came into The Preserve and left with lopsided victory.
The Bulldogs controlled the line of scrimmage and didn’t let the Bobcats get anything going on offense, while racking up 372 yards on the ground.
After being stopped on their initial possession, Baker took over at midfield and needed just six plays to get into the end zone on a 1-yard dive by Michael-Rey Rivera to take a quick 7-0 lead.
A strong defensive stand forced the Bulldogs to punt from the end zone in the second quarter, giving North Port the ball inside Baker territory. With the help of a roughing the passer penalty, the Bobcats moved into position for a 39 yard field goal by Caiden Thomas to cut the lead to 7-3 with 10:16 to play in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs switched to a Wildcat offense in the second period and racked up big yardage as Jordan Rizzo added TD runs of 43 and 3 yards to put Baker up 21-3 at halftime.
After a 1-yard TD run by Cason Humble made it 28-3, Isaac Smith returned the ensuing kickoff to the Bulldogs 15 to give North Port another scoring chance. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, they moved backwards and Evan Burger’s fourth-down pass was intercepted by Humble to end the threat.
North Port managed only three first downs and 29 total yards of offense as Burger and Niklas Pinto alternated at quarterback throughout the game.
– Bruce Robins
