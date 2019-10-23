It didn’t even take a full game for the Lemon Bay football team to feel the effects of its low numbers in 2018.
The Mantas led Golden Gate, 16-14, at halftime in Week 1, but with several players going both ways it wasn’t long before the Titans pulled away for a 31-16 win.
“In the beginning, we had them pretty good,” said Wyatt Soucy, who played defensive line, offensive line and kicker for Lemon Bay in 2018. “Then it started wearing on us. We were cramping bad. Almost every one of our starters went out. That really hurts, especially when you have a small team like ours where almost every one of our starters go both ways. So that hurt big time.”
Those issues wound up defining the Lemon Bay season last year as the Mantas stumbled to a 2-8 finish. Playing against teams with much larger rosters, the Mantas had little-to-no chance to outplay their opponents.
It’s still a problem in 2019 as Lemon Bay is off to a 1-7 start, while other local teams, such as North Port and DeSoto County, have dealt with similar issues over the past few seasons.
While most area programs aren’t afflicted with these problems, could it be the beginning of a nationwide trend seeping into southwest Florida?
Participation in high school sports declined nationally in the 2018-19 school year for the first time in 30 years, according to an annual participation survey conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Though this decline comes just one year after the all-time highest year of participation, the drop in football numbers stands out.
Football participation has fallen for the fifth consecutive year nationally, with the sport losing 30,829 players from last year — reaching the lowest mark since the 1999-2000 school-year.
How do area teams stack up?
Though the national trend may be cause for concern, it hasn’t fully reached the powerhouse football states just yet. Florida, Texas, Alabama and Georgia all saw minimal to no decline over the past five years.
Florida has seen a slight decline over the past five years, but a 5.4 percent overall increase over the past decade.
Locally, the numbers are less clear-cut.
Among the six area schools, three of them — Lemon Bay, North Port and Port Charlotte — have seen an overall decline over the past five years, but the numbers in that time have fluctuated.
For instance, the Pirates have dropped six players since 2015, but have held steady for the past three seasons. Postseason regulars Charlotte and Venice have had steady numbers paired with success.
But for schools like Lemon Bay and North Port, the effects of the decline are starting to show.
Lemon Bay has lost 24 players since 2016, opening 2019 with just 30 varsity players. North Port has had a less dramatic decline with 50 kids in 2015, and 42 on varsity now.
“I think there are many factors,” North Port coach Brian Hatler said. “It’s safety, it’s environmental — it’s hot — it’s hard work. It’s concerning when the numbers start going because all of the sudden it can have a big impact.
“Football is a numbers game, you need numbers just to practice. Then, if you have more multi-position players, than injuries become more crucial because you might have one kid get hurt, but he plays a position on offense, defense and special teams that you now have to replace.”
Much like the Mantas, North Port and DeSoto have players going both ways with a few playing three or more positions.
That sometimes leads to injury and more often fatigue, which even with the most conditioned of teams, can cause a disadvantage. DeSoto found that out in the first round of the 2018 playoffs against Tampa-Jesuit.
“They had a defensive line rotation,” DeSoto coach Bumper Hay said. “We had offensive line playing defensive line. No matter how good you are, if the other guy is close to your level and he’s fresh and you’re not, it’s gonna make a difference.”
The cause has roots
Many people point to a fear of concussions as the main reason for the decline in youth football participation across the country.
That’s certainly a factor, but it’s far from the whole story.
In 2019, there are more ways than ever for kids to entertain themselves. With cell phones, video games and the internet, sports are no longer the only outlet for after-school fun.
There’s also the concept of sport specialization, in which kids dedicate themselves to one sport year-round. Many choose this path in an effort to earn a coveted scholarship, even though some of the most successful players grew up as multi-sport athletes.
At smaller schools, such as Lemon Bay, the search for a scholarship can impact the football team in more ways than one.
“In our society it’s, ‘If I’m not getting a scholarship, I’m not playing.’ Or it’s, ‘I’m gonna go somewhere else where I feel like I can get a scholarship,’” Mantas coach Don Southwell said.
“If you happen to be one of those institutions that’s viewed that way, I don’t think you feel it as much. If you’re a small-town program, I think you feel it more.”
Finding a solution
This has been a trend over the past decade, and it’s not something that can be easily reversed.
DeSoto County’s program has gone through what teams such as Lemon Bay and North Port are currently suffering, maybe worse, but has been able to climb out of the depths. The Bulldogs are looking to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs this season.
When Hay, the second-year coach, took over, the Bulldogs started their first game with 18 varsity players. This year that number grew to 24 with 14 sophomores and 20 freshmen between both levels.
Prior to coaching high school, Hay was heavily involved with youth football in Arcadia. He said the lack of connection between the high school coaches and Pop Warner was surprising to him and something he’s worked to change in the past few years.
“I was highly involved in building up the youth program and getting different types of kids out to play football,” Hay said. “It starts at that youth level. That’s where you get them at. Being out there in the community, parents and kids start to trust you.”
Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman agrees with Hay’s philosophy. There has always been a close bond between the Pirates and their feeder program, the Bandits.
The players who spent their youth years with the Bandits are now making plays for Port Charlotte on Fridays and the same is true with the Warrior-Tarpon programs. The Pirates host the Bandits for joint practices and, like many other programs, make the Pop Warner players a part of their pregame festivities.
Ingman says there’s a direct correlation between the success of high school programs and the building of the youth leagues.
Englewood is trying a different route after it began to lose players in Pop Warner to weight limits or even other teams in neighboring cities. This spring, the area severed ties with Pop Warner after nearly 50 years and instead transitioned to the American Youth Football & Cheer League, which doesn’t place weight limits on players.
“We saw that some of our players who live in Englewood were playing in Port Charlotte or Venice,” Englewood Area Athletic Association board member Shane Whitmore told the Sun earlier this year. “Meanwhile, we were getting fined for not having enough players on our teams.
“For us, having our kids play where they live creates a legacy. They move on to play at Lemon Bay High School.”
Once the feeder programs are in place and those numbers are growing, winning takes care of a lot of issues.
DeSoto has given a loose blueprint on how a program can dig itself out of the hole of low numbers. At the very least, they’ve shown there is a light at the end of the tunnel for struggling programs.
“It has a lot to do with winning,” Hay said. “Kids these days, they’re a ‘now’ generation, so when they see those results, they say, ‘Oh, wow.’ It doesn’t hurt to be on a winning football team when girls are around.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.