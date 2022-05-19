LAKELAND — There’s work to be done if the Venice High football team wants to win a second straight state championship this fall.
Playing new starters at several key positions against Lakeland, the Indians’ inexperience showed early as they fell behind 21-0 at halftime before rallying in during a 31-24 loss at Bryant Stadium on Thursday night.
“Eleven of our starters had never played a varsity snap when we started the game,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “It looked better once they had a half of football under their belt. We’re gonna grow tremendously through each game just because we have nobody who has experience. Every game will give us that experience.
“Tonight was a skeleton of what our team really is, but we knew that coming into this game.”
Not only were several Indians starters new to varsity snaps; some couldn’t even suit up to play.
Three Venice offensive linemen who could see substantial playing time in the fall — Keshawn Reid, Lance Lazarczyk and Mathew LoCicero — were all ineligible due to grades.
The Indians were also without their pair of transfers from Cardinal Mooney — tight end Fin Jones and receiver Ryan Matulevich — as they were also ineligible to play due to transfer rules.
“Obviously we were kind of handcuffed a little bit with all the players we had out,” Peacock said. “The tight end missing was huge.”
Playing a Lakeland team loaded with players who own Division-I offers, the Indians appeared overmatched early.
The offensive line struggled to buy time for new quarterback Brooks Bentley, a senior transfer from Gaither High, in the first half. The offense crossed midfield just twice in those two quarters — one ending in an interception in the end zone and another with a turnover on downs near midfield.
Meanwhile, the Dreadnaughts moved the ball with several explosive plays.
Lakeland quarterback Zachary Pleuss opened the scoring with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Daidren Zipperer down the right sideline four-plus minutes into the game.
Then a pair of second-quarter scores from the Dreadnaughts — a 33-yard run by Don’Ares Johnson and a 12-yard touchdown pass from Pleuss to Tyler Williams — stretched the lead to 21-0 at halftime.
Venice had its moments in the second half.
The Indians opened the third quarter with a touchdown as Elliot Washington II, who was used in all three phases of the game, returned the kickoff 56 yards. That set up a 17-yard touchdown pass from Bentley to Kiki Hyppolite — the first of two scoring connections for the two.
Hyppolite scored again with a few minutes left to play as he found some space in the flat, caught a short pass from Bentley, and bounced off his defender for an 18-yard score.
Though Bentley added one more touchdown pass, a 20-yard strike to senior Keyon Sears, it came with just 1.7 seconds to play.
Key stats: The Dreadnaughts ran for first downs all night against Venice. Lakeland’s two-headed rushing attack of Don’Ares Johnson and Markell Johnson combined for 188 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 18 carries.
Venice, on the other hand, lost starting running back Jamarice Wilder in the first half to a sprained ankle. He finished with four carries for 20 yards. His backup, Chad Fleming, played the remainder of the game, ending with zero yards on four carries.
The lack of offense was staggering for Venice in the first half.
Bentley finished the first two quarters with 4-of-15 passing for 16 yards and an interception. However, he bounced back with a nice second half, finishing 17-of-35 with three touchdown passes and the one interception.
Key plays: Pleuss hitting Zipperer for 56 yards and the game’s opening score set the tone for the rest of the first half. Venice struggled to respond after that score.
Williams’ first-half touchdown came with just 20 seconds to play and with Washington II draped all over him.
Bentley’s interception in the end zone on Venice’s third drive stung. The offense wouldn’t get another look inside the opponents’ 20 until the second half.
What it means: Last year, it was almost too easy for Venice to run through Class 8A competition and win its third-ever state title. This season, it might not be so easy, especially with Lakeland in Class 4-Suburban with the Indians.
Quote: “We have a long summer. We’re gonna mold this team and build this team. We’re gonna be fine. No one is pushing the panic button.” — Peacock
