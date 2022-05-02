ENGLEWOOD – Don Southwell was standing at his classroom door between class bells when Landon Spanninger headed into the classroom.
Southwell looked at his teaching partner, who teaches science, “and I just looked at her and said, ‘thank you so much for what you have to endure for the next 45 minutes with my, you know …’
“She said, ‘Coach, I’ve got to tell you, he cracked me up the other day,’” Southwell continued. “We were talking about global warming and the hole in the ozone and Landon raised his hand and goes, ‘Mrs. Green, if the hole in the ozone is heating the Earth, why doesn’t that heat just go right back out of the hole in the ozone.?’”
Spanninger was all smiles this past Thursday as Southwell related the story during Lemon Bay spring football practice.
“I thought it was a good question,” Spanninger said.
The answer to that question is a complicated one, but isn’t why we’re here.
The question itself is the moral of Southwell’s tale.
“Lemon Bay football players are thinkers,” Southwell said with a laugh.
Spanninger brings more to the field than an inquisitive mind, of course. The Lemon Bay rising junior is poised to be one of the area’s most dominant players in the 2022 football season. A load to block at defensive end and a load to stop at running back, Spanninger will spearhead a retooled Manta Rays attack as the program tries to build on last year’s historic undefeated regular season.
Southwell has another analogy that applies to his coaching staff’s approach to spring practice.
Essentially, Southwell said, success breeds contentment. Contentment breeds bad habits. Bad habits lead to losses. As such, spring has been about going back to the basics, the repetition of fundamentals and earning the number on one’s back.
During Thursday’s practice, the Lemon Bay defense worked on taking proper angles in pursuit of a ball carrier. The Mantas looked like a team that was under the first-year of a coaching regime rather than one that has been under the same management since 2017.
The similarity, though, ended right there because the talent on the field Thursday far surpassed the roster Southwell inherited in the spring of 2017.
Quarterbacks Trey Rutan and Lorenzo Maurceri return on offense. A host of players return on defense, led by Ashton Tucker, among others.
That’s not to say Lemon Bay is without holes to fill. Gone are the thunder and lightning that were running backs Jason Hogan and Jacob Sekach (Hogan is signing a letter of intent on Friday to play next fall at Utica University). The Mantas also lost a significant chunk of its big, experienced offensive line, which was spearheaded by the graduating All-Area fixture, Everett Baker.
Another All-Area standout, Aaron Pasick – who played key roles in all three phases of the game – is graduating as well.
Lemon Bay won’t have to look far for players to fill those gaps.
Returning receivers Joe Hackett and Alexander Truisi will fill some of the void left by Pasick and Spanninger, the recently minted weightlifting state champion and budding gobal climate modeler, will fittingly play the roles of thunder and lightning in the Lemon Bay backfield.
Spanninger’s plan?
“Running, scoring and trying to do my best,” he said.
Spanninger came to football a little later than many of his teammates because he was pushed in the direction of soccer when he was younger.
“I was told, ‘you’re playing soccer’ but, man, football is so much cooler,” he said. “I was watching it on TV and then it kind of clicked, the first time I played it.”
As the old Bull Durham saying goes, then-freshman Spanninger announced his presence with authority during last year’s spring game at Evangelical Christian when he blew up a would-be tackler during a run.
“People were yelling out, ‘he’s a freshman’ or ‘he’s 14,’ one of those two,” Spanninger said.
His first full season with the Mantas, Spanninger knew nothing of losing until everything came crashing down in the playoff opener at home against Clewiston. Spanninger had torn a labrum during penultimate week of the regular season but rushed back to play the playoff game to no avail.
“I suited up but I couldn’t really play in it,” he said. “I felt terrible. It hurt. It sucked. It was rough, but I’m like, hey, we’ll go back next year, do the same thing, then win it.”
The loss sent Spanninger into the weightroom in the offseason, where he didn’t emerge until he became a state champion in the Snatch.
“I’m significantly stronger, that’s the short answer,” he said. “I just won state in lifting, so I’ve gotten stronger and faster, so that translates.”
Spanninger also appears ready to pick up where Hogan left off when it comes to bold predictions. Last year, Hogan said he planned to score 30 touchdowns. Spanninger’s goal?
Heat may not exit the hole in the ozone, but count on Spanninger to power through any and all holes he creates in opposing defenses.
“I’m going to score a lot. Run a lot,” he said with a laugh. “Be like Jason Hogan last year. I’m going to try.”
Coach: Don Southwell (Sixth season)
2021 record and finish: 9-1, lost in region semifinals.
New class and district: 2-Suburban, District 15 with Bayshore, Booker and DeSoto County.
Graduating seniors: Anthony Doxen, Jason Hogan, Daylan Craft, Aaron Pasick, Tony Poupal, Harrison Baptiste, Chase Tudor, Luke Tannehill, Jackson Benedict, Daniel Wear, Everett Baker.
Key returners: QB Trey Rutan, QB Lorenzo Maurceri, DB/WR Joe Hackett, DB/WR Alexander Truisi, LB/RB Ashton Tucker, LB/RB C.J. Kniceley, LB Carson Moore, OL Owen Tannehill, DE/RB Landon Spanninger, OL/DL Aiden Bell, OL/DL Michael Ward.
Key addition: WR Clayton Donohue.
