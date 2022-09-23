FORT MYERS – Madrid Tucker had a career in one night for the Green Wave against Charlotte.
Tucker scored three touchdowns, had two interceptions and recovered a fumble as Fort Myers woke up in the second half and kept the Tarpons winless on the season with a 34-23 victory.
Charlotte (0-4) led 16-13 at the break, but it was all Fort Myers in the second half as it scored touchdowns on its first three possessions.
Quarterback Chris McFoley threw three touchdown passes, one to Tucker and another to La'ern Bonelli, whose own interception set up that score.
The Charlotte connection of Michael Valentino and Brady Hall scored all three of the Tarpons' touchdowns, including one at the end of the first half, set up by a Cael Newton interception as Charlotte took the halftime lead.
After Fort Myers (2-3) jumped out to a 13-0 lead, before the Tarpons scored 16 unanswered points in the second quarter. It began with a sack in the end zone for a safety and concluded with two Hall touchdowns in the back corner from 20 and 25 yards.
Ricardo Noel also scored a touchdown for Fort Myers.
Charlotte's Braden Krejci blocked a punt.
Key plays: A personal foul against Charlotte on the opening drive of the second half turned a second-and-18 play to second-and-3 for Fort Myers, who would eventually score what would be the go ahead touchdown.
KEY STATS: Kris McNealy had 64 yards rushing, but was not a factor in the second half. Both teams committed three turnovers. But it was Tucker who had 101 yards from scrimmage, 58 through the air, and three touchdowns, to lead Fort Myers.
Why it matters: Charlotte is still winless, but undeterred. There are some winnable games coming up, starting with Riverdale next week.
Quote: "Fort Myers started making plays and we didn't. Ultimately, we did a lot of great things tonight. We just need to cut down on the negative." –Charlotte coach Cory Mentzer.
