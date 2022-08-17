Anyone who pays attention to high school football in southwest Florida already knows who’s the best of the best.
Some players are ranked by national recruiting services, some boast offers from several Division-I universities, and some have already produced some eye-popping stats.
There are others who have yet to break out for one reason or another, but are finally in position to do so this season.
The Sun Preps sports team examined each prep football team in our area and have identified who are some of the most likely players to make a name for themselves this season.
Here are our top breakout candidates:
Venice
Offense: Fin Jones, senior tight end
Jones has never caught a pass in a varsity football game, but you won’t be able to say that for much longer. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end lost much of his junior season at Cardinal Mooney to injury, but has stayed healthy this offseason while impressing his new coaches in summer conditioning.
Tight ends are typically used for blocking in high school football, but Jones’ unique combination of size and speed should make him one of the Indians’ most dangerous weapons in the passing game — especially near the end zone.
Defense: Sage Youtzy, senior safety
A wrist injury in the early part of last season is the only reason this breakout hasn’t happened already. The younger brother of a Venice High great in Kale Youtzy, the younger Youtzy flashed playmaking ability in just 12 games played.
Youtzy made three interceptions, defended a pass and recorded 42 total tackles (30 solo). Now back healthy and stronger than ever — Youtzy holds the all-time record for the best bench press for a defensive back in Indians history, with a 325 pound bench press this past season.
With four-star Penn State commit Elliot Washington II likely covering each team’s top weapon in the passing game, look for Youtzy to see plenty of opportunities to turn in some big-time moments.
Lemon Bay
Offense: Joseph Scott, junior running back
Scott operated as the fourth-string running back last season as a sophomore, but still earned plenty of varsity experience in the second half of games when Lemon Bay put a running clock on its opponents.
That experience should come in handy this fall as all three running backs ahead of him — Jason Hogan (graduated), Jacob Sekach (graduated) and Landon Spanninger (injury) — won’t return this season.
That makes the 5-foot-11, 160-pound Scott the de-facto starter for now, and he’s already opening eyes in summer and fall practices, earning a reputation among his coaches as a strong pass-catching back.
Defense: Caleb Whitmore, junior middle linebacker
A standout sophomore linebacker for Lemon Bay last season, Whitmore is moving into the “alpha” role at middle linebacker this season for the Mantas — a rotating position of captain in the Mantas' defense.
In the past three years, the position has been occupied by Aidan Moore, Henry Schouten and Luke Tannehill — each top defensive players for Lemon Bay in their senior seasons.
This year, however, the 6-foot, 200-pound Whitmore will start what looks like a two-year stay at the position, leading a strong front seven that includes returners such as Gabe Dickerson and Ashton Tucker up front.
Port Charlotte
Offense: Jamal Streeter Jr., junior wide receiver
If Alex Perry had stayed at Venice last season, Streeter Jr. would have been the team’s WR1 as a sophomore. Perry’s return shifted Streeter Jr. back into a complimentary role. In seven games, he posted 14 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns — all second-best to only Perry.
With Perry graduated and playing college football in Hawaii, Streeter Jr. is poised to be a top option in the receiving game for an offense that put up an eye-popping 54 points in a spring game win over North Fort Myers.
Armed with another year of experience and some significant size added to his 6-foot-1, 170-pound frame, Streeter Jr. is primed for a big season this fall.
Defense: Jeremiah Laguerre, senior safety
It’s tantalizing to think about the statistical line Laguerre could have put up last season at North Port if teams were forced to throw his way.
The First Team All-Area defensive back recorded an area-best seven interceptions in the first four games alone, but opponents soon learned to avoid him at all costs.
Now at Port Charlotte, the former Bobcat could be a game-changer on defense for the Pirates.
Charlotte
Offense: Michael Valentino, junior quarterback
A transfer from Venice, Valentino is as seasoned as nearly any first-time starting quarterback in high school football.
Last season’s backup to Ryan Browne on the way to the 8A state title, Valentino didn’t see a ton of time on the field, but gained a wealth of knowledge and experience on the practice field and sideline.
All of that — plus an impressive arm — was on display in Charlotte’s shortened spring game as he ran the offense efficiently, eventually hitting Brady Hall for a 20-yard score.
The potential of the Charlotte offense rests largely in Valentino’s hands this season, and Tarpons fans will soon learn that’s a good thing.
Defense: Brayan Augustin, senior safety
A standout in all three phases of the game for Charlotte last season, Augustin thrived in particular at the back end of the Tarpons defense.
Though he recorded just one interception, Augustin broke up six passes, forced a fumble and recovered two in 10 games for the Tarpons.
With a pair of senior cornerbacks back in Se’Korrey Thomas and Avant Harris, along with some dangerous pass rushers like Cael Newton and Connor Trim, Augustin’s athleticism should put him in a perfect spot to take advantage.
DeSoto County
Offense: Trinton White, senior running back
If all goes well for the Bulldogs this year on offense, there will be a gaggle of running backs churning up significant yardage. That said, the transfer from Tampa Jefferson will be the most intriguing member of the bunch, if only because his anticipated debut last season was short by injury.
Back in the fold to start this season, White provides DeSoto County with a shifty home run threat in the mold of graduated standout Nazir "Speedy" Gilchrist.
“Trint, he’s faster than Speedy (Gilchrist),” Bulldogs coach Sam Holland said earlier this month. “And he’s more shifty, so him coming in with Lildreco Tompkins, Gershon Galloway, Andy Garibay and Justin Felty, we’ve got an opportunity to have five or six guys rotating through the course of the night where we can keep fresh backs coming at you.”
Defense: Hunter Zirkle, junior defensive end
There are multiple candidates for this nod (Evan Roe, we see you), but we'll go with Zirkle after his astonishing weightroom transformation during the offseason.
Zirkle, who transferred to DeSoto County from North Port last season, put on 35 pounds in the offseason conditioning program and will form a superb bookend combo with Jamari Redding at the end position.
“We could have, probably, two of the better defensive ends in the area,” Holland said.
North Port
Offense: Christon Requeina Jr., wide receiver
A senior transfer to North Port, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Requeina Jr. should be one of the best offensive weapons in the area this season.
A two-way player at Gateway Charter last season, Requeina Jr. was the team’s top quarterback and top receiver — completing 31 of 74 passes for 388 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing 35 times for 245 yards and hauling in 27 receptions for 347 yards, all in just eight games played.
On defense, the then-junior recorded 35 tackles (20 solo), five tackles for loss, three sacks and eight quarterback hurries at defensive end.
If Requeina Jr. is asked to do a little less this season with the Bobcats, he might be in for his best year yet.
Defense: Peighton Chambers, middle linebacker
Chambers is a much-needed returner to a Bobcats defense thin on experience. An outside linebacker last season, Chambers has moved to middle linebacker for this fall, and will be relied upon for crucial leadership in his senior season.
Chambers is a player who ‘will surprise a lot of people’ this season, according to coach Garon Belser, because he’s ‘very intelligent and plays hard.’
Sports editor Patrick Obley contributed to this report
