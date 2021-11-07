Venice, Lemon Bay and Charlotte got the news they were expecting Sunday when the FHSAA released the football playoff brackets.
Port Charlotte did not.
Venice (9-1) will open at home on Friday as the top seed in Region 8A-3, playing host to Plant City (6-4). Charlotte (5-4) nabbed a No. 7 seed and will travel to second seed Naples (9-0) in Region 6A-4, while No. 2 seed Lemon Bay (9-0) has a bye directly into the Region 4A-3 semifinals.
Meanwhile, Port Charlotte (5-4) was left at home when Hudson (6-4) passed it for the No. 8 seed in Region 5A-3. This, after the Pirates held that position in the RPI ratings for the past four weeks. The flip came after Port Charlotte defeated 7A Kathleen on Saturday, a day after Hudson defeated a Class 6A Fivay team that was far behind Kathleen in the overall rankings.
On the surface, the switch seemed inexplicable. A deeper look revealed what went wrong.
“We already worked all the math and there were two games we expected to turn out differently,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “One was washed out and one was an upset that turned that opponent’s winning percentage. We knew we could possibly see this happen.”
If an opponent’s winning percentage seems like a small thing, that’s because it is. But when two teams enter the final week separated by just .002 points in the RPI ratings, little things become huge.
“The reality is we put ourselves in this position,” Ingman said. “It shouldn’t have come down to this. We can talk about it all we want, but we didn’t take care of business on the field this year.”
Ingman pointed to the Pirates’ 1-3 start to begin season. Port Charlotte lost 17-10 to Charlotte after fumbling on the way to a touchdown. Following a win at Southeast, the Pirates squandered a 13-point lead and lost 30-16 at Bishop Verot, then saw a potential game-winning touchdown drive at Sarasota blown up by a personal foul, resulting in a 20-13 loss.
All three were road games with an almost painfully young starting 22. Port Charlotte began the year with nine sophomores in starting roles. Port Charlotte also missed out when the season-opener against Dunbar was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Fort Myers school.
Another twist of fate – the District 11 champion, Chamberlain, stole a spot with an automatic berth from a three-team district despite going 3-7. Port Charlotte was No. 8 in the region's RPI ratings. Chamberlain was 10th.
“I think we’re the only eighth seed in the state not in the playoffs, but I don’t think about that,” Ingman said. “I think about the things we can control and I’ve got to do a better job of making sure the kids understand how important every detail is and how every series and every play and every game is with the RPI system.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.