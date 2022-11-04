Sun preps logo

FORT MYERS - Senior Connor Trim made his final game one to remember, and it was an emotional one at that.

Trim rushed for 132 yards, scored five touchdowns and recovered a fumble as the Charlotte High finished its regular season Friday on a strong note with a 48-7 victory over Riverdale in a District 4S-15 matchup.


