PUNTA GORDA – Jeremiah Dawson threw for three touchdowns, two to Luke Petitta, while Charles Lester and Scoota Trotman added touchdowns as Riverview pulled away late to defeat Charlotte 41-21 in an unusual Tuesday game at Tarpon Stadium.

The Tarpons remained winless while Riverview won for only the second time this season. Charlotte did themselves no favors as they turned the ball over five times and made several costly penalties that shot several drives in the foot.


