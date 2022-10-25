PUNTA GORDA – Jeremiah Dawson threw for three touchdowns, two to Luke Petitta, while Charles Lester and Scoota Trotman added touchdowns as Riverview pulled away late to defeat Charlotte 41-21 in an unusual Tuesday game at Tarpon Stadium.
The Tarpons remained winless while Riverview won for only the second time this season. Charlotte did themselves no favors as they turned the ball over five times and made several costly penalties that shot several drives in the foot.
Despite that, Charlotte was able to overcome a 21-point deficit to cut Riverview’s lead to 27-21 early in the fourth quarter on Michael Valentino’s third touchdown pass to Brady Hall.
However, the Rams handed the Tarpons a heaping dose of Trotman, who scored on a six-yard run and then added a 22-yard run with four minutes left to put the game to bed.
Riverview bolted out to a 21-0 lead, helped when Charlotte committed two turnovers among its first four offensive plays. Lester scored on a short touchdown run 39 seconds in then Dawson connected with Petitta for a 67-yard scoring pass.
Dawson later found Lester (who also had an interception) from 41 yards out to make it 21-0. Charlotte finally got on the board on Valentino’s scoring pass to Luke Wadsworth in the closing seconds of the half to make it 21-7.
Dawson hit Petitta again on a 20-yard strike to make it 27-7 Rams before Valentino found Wadsworth moments later to cut the lead to 27-14.
Key plays: Dawson’s touchdown pass to Lester in the second quarter made it 21-0. A 38-yard run by Trotman after Charlotte cut the lead to 27-21 in the fourth set up his first touchdown run and took the wind out of the Tarpon sails.
What it means: Charlotte continues to fight hard, yet the team cannot get to the summit as it continues to make mistakes at the worst possible times. Riverview, which has had a schedule that could be considered cruel, ended a two-game losing streak.
Key stats: Dawson threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns while Trotman rushed for 161 yards, most of them in the second half. Valentino threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, but had two picks.
Quote: “We continue to fight hard, but it’s hard to win when you commit five turnovers,” – Charlotte coach Cory Mentzer.
