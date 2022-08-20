PUNTA GORDA – Michael Valentino rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another as Charlotte High pulled away late to defeat a young Barron Collier team, 35-10, in the Kickoff Classic on Friday.

Valentino, the Tarpons' junior quarterback, finished off an 11-play opening drive with a nine-yard touchdown run just three minutes in, and was also able to find a favorite receiver in Brady Hall, who caught 10 passes for 109 yards and a score, which made it 14-0 late in the first quarter. His second rushing touchdown late in the first half made it 21-3.


