PUNTA GORDA – Michael Valentino rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another as Charlotte High pulled away late to defeat a young Barron Collier team, 35-10, in the Kickoff Classic on Friday.
Valentino, the Tarpons' junior quarterback, finished off an 11-play opening drive with a nine-yard touchdown run just three minutes in, and was also able to find a favorite receiver in Brady Hall, who caught 10 passes for 109 yards and a score, which made it 14-0 late in the first quarter. His second rushing touchdown late in the first half made it 21-3.
“We have a lot of great receivers, so if they want to cover Brady all week, it will free up other guys next week,” said Charlotte coach Cory Mentze, whose team played solid on both sides of the ball.
Connor Trim had a great game in the backfield, rushing for 78 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown that broke the game open at 28-10. Kris McNealy closed out the scoring with a short touchdown run.
Charlotte’s defense held the Cougars to 242 total yards of offense, with Thomas Mooncotch throwing for 125 yards to lead Barron Collier. Rocco D’Angelo kicked a 40-yard field goal to get Collier on the scoreboard in the second quarter.
KEY PLAYS: After Collier pulled to within 21-10 late in the third quarter on a Bryan Daniels touchdown run, Avant Harris returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to set up a quick touchdown by Trim. Any hope for a Cougar comeback ended there.
WHAT IT MEANS: The Tarpons played well on both sides of the ball, which bodes well for them, and they may have found a great receiver in Hall. Barron Collier has a very young team, but it competed, controlled the momentum at times, and did especially well along the offensive line, which has five underclassmen.
KEY STATS: The Valentino-to-Hall combination resulted in 10 catches for 109 yards while all other receivers had 32. Valentino struggled with accuracy in the first half going 9 of 22, including an interception on a deflection, but finished 14 of 28.
QUOTE: “The whole goal was to come in and see what we can do as a team. We have a very young offense and we were moving a lot of people around and getting the kids playing time. It was a great win and we can be a great team, but we have a long, long way to go.” – Mentzer.
