VENICE — Even after a sluggish first half and a nightmare start to the second half, the Venice High football team still had a chance to tie Miami Northwestern with one second remaining at the Bulls’ 29-yard-line.
Trailing by six after a furious second-half comeback, Venice tried for one last play to tie the game as quarterback Brooks Bentley heaved a pass to the end zone, but he was intercepted by linebacker Kareem Maycock as the Bulls held on for a 32-26 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
The Indians (0-1) had the ball in Miami Northwestern territory six times in the first half, but two fumbles, three turnovers on downs and a 40-yard field goal by Kirill Kotov was all they had to show for it by halftime.
“You have to be able to overcome stuff like that, and I think that’s part of being a young team, not being able to overcome that,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “But we’re in dangerous territory now where we have back-to-back losses against two good football teams.
“We’re going to have to put it together, grow up fast and get a win under our belt.”
It wasn’t as if the Indians couldn’t crack the end zone for the first two quarters.
Indians running backs Jamarice Wilder and Alvin Johnson III each scored touchdowns — on runs of 18 and 22 yards, respectively — but Wilder’s was called back for too many men in the backfield and Johnson’s was negated by an illegal block in the back.
Meanwhile, Miami Northwestern had similar problems.
The Bulls punted twice and had a failed punt attempt in their first three drives. They also had a touchdown called back, as quarterback Taron Dickens ran in a 14-yard score that was called back for a penalty. They finally scored as Dickens found tight end Adam Moore over the middle of the field from 27 yards out.
After settling for a 40-yard field goal as the half expired, Venice took just a 7-3 deficit into halftime.
However, the mistakes only compounded to start the third quarter.
Elliot Washington II fumbled the kickoff return to open the second half and the Bulls took advantage, eventually scoring 14-yard touchdown run by Dickens on 4th and long.
Two drives later, Miami Northwestern seemed to put the game away as it drove 55 yards — aided by a 37-yard run by Marlin Cochran — to go up, 20-3, midway through the third quarter.
Venice finally rallied.
Wilder returned the ensuing kickoff roughly 70 yards up the right sideline, Bentley threw a screen to Wilder for a 22-yard score and Bentley found a wide-open Fin Jones down the middle of the field for a 31-yard touchdown — eventually tying the game, 26-26 with just over two minutes to play.
Miami Northwestern answered with a methodical drive that ended on a 1-yard plunge from Dickens, and with just over a minute left, Venice ran out of time.
Key stats: The Bulls controlled the tempo of the game with their rushing attack.
Even without lead back Jamari Ford due to a one-game suspension for celebrating touchdowns last week, the Bulls backs thrived.
Marlin Cochran led all rushers with 23 rushes for 154 yards. Dickens added six carries for 38 yards, including three scores.
Venice, meanwhile, ran hard, but struggled to run for big chunks.
Wilder finished with 16 carries for 46 yards and Johnson III had 14 rushes for 40 yards.
Key plays: Washington II’s fumble to open the second half was a punch to the gut for a Venice team only down four at the time. The ensuing score only made it more difficult for the Indians to fight back.
Fumbles by Wilder at the Bulls’ 8-yard-line and 13-yard-line stunted the offense early and killed two drives that could have ended in points.
Quote: “I think we had a lot of the momentum taken away. We had two touchdowns called back, and fumbled as well. We have to grow up quickly. It is what it is. We can’t make excuses.” — Peacock
