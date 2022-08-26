VENICE — Even after a sluggish first half and a nightmare start to the second half, the Venice High football team still had a chance to tie Miami Northwestern with one second remaining at the Bulls’ 29-yard-line.

Trailing by six after a furious second-half comeback, Venice tried for one last play to tie the game as quarterback Brooks Bentley heaved a pass to the end zone, but he was intercepted by linebacker Kareem Maycock as the Bulls held on for a 32-26 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments