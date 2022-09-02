Once again, Venice found itself staring down a powerful opponent on Friday night. Meanwhile North Port unveiled new helmets and a new field and DeSoto County continued its winning ways against Mariner.
On to the action:
VENICE 12, NAPLES 11
At Venice, Brooks Bentley dove over from the one-yard line with 2:44 to play and Venice held on to edge Naples.
It was a defensive struggle all night for the Indians and Golden Eagles, and Naples held an 11-5 lead when the Indians took over at their own 30-yard line with 6:02 to play.
"The way they ran the ball, we knew it was going to be our last chance to get the ball most likely," Bentley said. "This was our last opportunity to get into the end zone and that's what we did. Our guys fought as hard as they could, blocked for me, and all I did was find the hole and hit it."
The drive started with a 30-yard completion from Bentley to Ryan Matulevich, followed by a 20-yard scamper from Elliott Washington to move the ball inside the red zone.
After the go-ahead touchdown, Naples running back Kendrick Raphael took off on a 54-yard run to bring the ball to the Indians 33. On third down, Raphael picked up five yards but fumbled. Jaquavious Washington recovered for Venice clinching the victory.
MARINER 10, DESOTO COUNTY 7
At Arcadia, five first half miscues on a rain-soaked field short-circuited three potential scoring drives for the Bulldogs.
Ultimately it was another fumble late in the game that gave the Bulldogs their first loss of the season against visiting Mariner.
The opening drive ended with a Bulldog fumble on their own 46. Their second possession was wrecked by a false start on a 3rd-and-1.
Mariner needed just two plays to go 55 yards, scoring on a 31-yard pass completion for a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
DeSoto County came right back with a 22-yard touchdown run by Lil'Dreco Tompkins just before the end of the first quarter.
DeSoto fumbled and coughed up an interception on its two drives before halftime.
A lost fumble in the third quarter ended yet another DeSoto drive at midfield near the end of the third quarter and the decisive miscue was a low snap on a punt that was mishandled and staked Mariner to the ball at the DeSoto 34.
The Tritons moved the ball down to the 21 with 13 seconds left and kicker Gabriel Chica hit a 28-yard field goal to give Mariner the win.
GATEWAY CHARTER 46, NORTH PORT 32
At North Port, Lazaro Rogers scored three touchdowns, one defensively, and the Gateway Charter offense ran roughshod through the Bobcats defense, blowing open a battle of two independents..
North Port (0-2), trailing 26-10, rallied to within two early in the third quarter after back-to-back touchdowns, but the Bobcats couldn't stop Rogers, who scored on a long run early in the game, and scored on a 33-yard run to make the score 32-24 early in the fourth.
The Griffins put the game away on North Port's next possession when Rogers scooped up a fumble and raced 40 yards for the dagger. Blane Jaxtheimer scored in the closing minutes, as did Evan Burger for North Port.
It was a wild start. Gateway Charter (1-0) scored first on a 66-yard touchdown for a 6-0 lead. North Port took a short-lived 7-6 lead when Jaylon Fulton, who also had an interception, scored on an 85-yard kickoff return.
The Griffins responded on the first of two Walter Tucker touchdowns, to make it 14-7 after the two-point conversion just five minutes into the game.
