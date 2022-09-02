VENICE – Brooks Bentley dove over from the one-yard line with 2:44 to play and Venice held on to edge Naples, 12-11, Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium.

It was a defensive struggle all night for the Indians and Golden Eagles, and Naples held an 11-5 lead when the Indians took over at their own 30-yard line with 6:02 to play.


