VENICE – Brooks Bentley dove over from the one-yard line with 2:44 to play and Venice held on to edge Naples, 12-11, Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium.
It was a defensive struggle all night for the Indians and Golden Eagles, and Naples held an 11-5 lead when the Indians took over at their own 30-yard line with 6:02 to play.
"The way they ran the ball, we knew it was going to be our last chance to get the ball most likely," Bentley said. "This was our last opportunity to get into the end zone and that's what we did. Our guys fought as hard as they could, blocked for me, and all I did was find the hole and hit it."
The drive started with a 30-yard completion from Bentley to Ryan Matulevich, followed by a 20-yard scamper from Elliott Washington to move the ball inside the red zone.
After the go-ahead touchdown, Naples running back Kendrick Raphael took off on a 54-yard run to bring the ball to the Indians 33. On third down, Raphael picked up five yards but fumbled. Jaquavious Washington recovered for Venice clinching the victory.
Key plays: After gaining just 11 yards of total offense in the first half, the Indians went to the locker room trailing 3-2. But on their opening possession of the third quarter, Bentley completed three passes to Keyon Sears to move the ball inside Naples territory and set up Kirill Kotov's 24-yard field goal to give Venice its first lead of the night, 5-3.
Key stats: With two running backs hurt, the Indians started freshman Ashari Charles in the backfield. But Elliot Washington, who had never taken a handoff during his career at Venice, gave the offense a spark in the second half with 37 yards on 6 carries. Bentley finished 8-of-20 passing for 78 yards while picking up 26 yards on 15 carries. Venice finished with 168 yards of total offense after the anemic first half performance.
The Eagles' Raphael and Isaiah Augustave totaled 182 yards between them, but Naples only completed one pass on the night in two attempts.
What it means: The defending Class 8A champs finally picked up their first win of the year, and will host St. Frances Academy of Baltimore on Sept. 15.
What they said: "We just kept taking swings at it. We were just limited in our play calling and what we could actually run and I think they kids did a great job responding. They could have ducked their heads at any time, but our defense stood up when they had to and the offense answered the bell when it was do or die really" – Venice coach John Peacock.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.