VENICE – The Clearwater Academy International defense came up big in the fourth quarter Friday, stopping Venice twice inside the 5-yard line, as the Knights held off the Indians, 26-20, spoiling Senior Night at Powell-Davis Stadium.

The game was deadlocked 14-14 at halftime, but CAI scored twice in the third quarter and was able to hold off a Venice rally in the final period.


