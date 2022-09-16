VENICE — If a few plays went differently on Thursday night, the Venice High football team might have had a chance to beat St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), the No. 3 team in the nation.
That’s how Indians coach John Peacock sees it, at least.
Venice (1-2) allowed a pair of long touchdown runs in the second half as the game briefly slipped away, but otherwise, the Indians were competitive until the end. They rallied from a 27-3 third-quarter deficit before falling, 34-17, at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“We played better. We had to play close to a perfect game and execute our game plan,” Peacock said. “From play one, we didn’t. If you’re gonna win a game like that, you have to be able to make those plays. First play of the game is a walk-in touchdown, and we missed it.
“I thought our kids played well. Obviously, playing a pretty stacked team, I thought they competed. If a couple different things go our way, maybe it’s a different outcome. Who knows?”
Venice had a few prime opportunities to take control of the game, including the game’s very first offensive play.
Starting the drive at their own 37, quarterback Brooks Bentley handed off to a sweeping Elliot Washington II, but instead of running up field, Washington II tried to heave a long pass to a wide-open Keyon Sears.
The two couldn’t connect, and Venice wound up settling for a clock-chewing, six-minute drive that ended in a 35-yard field goal from Kirill Kotov.
That would be all Venice would score until late in the third quarter.
In the meantime, it was up to the Indians' defense to hold off the Panthers for three straight quarters.
The defense held up for much of the first half.
Venice forced a turnover on downs at its own 16 on St. Frances’s first drive of the game. Damon Wilson II and Jack Huber broke through the Panthers’ offensive line to sack Michael Van Buren on 4th and 9.
The Indians’ defense nearly came up with another turnover on downs on the next drive, but the Panthers converted on another 4th and 9 when Van Buren hit tight end Chase Wilkens over the middle for a 10-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead midway through the second quarter.
Venice nearly kept the game at a one-score margin for the entire first half, but a long drive powered by running back Durrell Robinson (18 rushes for 127 yards, 2 TDs) ended in a two-yard score by the senior, putting the Panthers up, 14-3, with just over two minutes left in the half.
“I was hoping it would be 7-3,” Peacock said of the halftime score. “I wish we would have kept them out of there on that last drive on that touchdown. I told the kids at halftime, ‘We’re going to have to keep them out of the end zone, because I’m not sure how much we can muster on offense, or how much we can score.’
“The first play of the second half, my talk went out the drain.”
The Panthers opened the second half with the ball at their own 20 following a touchback by Kotov and scored on their first hand-off — an 80-yard touchdown run by Dejuan Williams — for a 20-3 lead just 11 seconds into the third quarter.
After the Indians went three-and-out, the Panthers started to pull away when Blake Woodby took a sweep up the right sideline 63 yards to put the Panthers ahead, 27-3, midway through the third quarter.
Venice didn’t give in.
The Indians went to an up-tempo, pass-heavy attack as Bentley orchestrated drives with passes to Ryan Matulevich and Sears, eventually hitting senior tight end Fin Jones for a nine-yard touchdown.
Trailing 27-11 as the third quarter expired, Venice had one last chance to get back into the game. The Indians stopped the Panthers' offense, then marched into the red zone, but settled for a 32-yard field goal attempt by Kotov that was tipped just enough to send it wide.
Later, Bentley added a second touchdown pass when he placed a ball just over the defender's head and into the sure hands of Matulevich in the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard score, but the outcome had been decided.
“I think late in the game we picked the tempo up and got back to our normal stuff,” Peacock said. “That kinda helped. Early in the game, we took six minutes off the clock the first drive, so that was kinda the game plan: To control the tempo and kinda shorten the game. But you want to make those plays we had designed that we felt were going to be touchdowns.”
The game was dedicated to former Venice High football player Tyler McKenzie, who passed away tragically in an accident last month. He was honored with a pre-game remembrance. Members of his family, including his mother, widow and daughter, performed the coin toss.
The Indians will return home next week to host Seminole on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Key plays: The Indians had a few tricks up their sleeves that they debuted on national television. The first was Washington II's opening-play option pass to Sears that fell incomplete. On another trick play, receiver Ryan Matulevich acted as if he were about to come off the field, then stopped at the sideline. Unguarded, he ran down the field for a 25-yard gain, but a penalty wiped it out.
On another play, the Indians faced a 4th and 1 when the offensive line picked up pre-snap and shifted over to the sideline, leaving one man to snap the ball and a host of players to pave the way for Alvin Johnson III to gain two yards.
Key stats: The Panthers didn’t eat up yards every play, but there were several big gains. Robinson had rushes of 15, 16 (three times), and 23 yards while Williams had rushes of 10, 12, 19 and 80 and Woodby had his burst of 63 yards.
What it means: Despite trailing 27-3 at one point, the Indians played a strong game and were competitive against the Panthers — not an easy thing for a public high school to do. With national powerhouses IMG Academy and St. Frances Academy now behind them, the Indians will soon see just how good they are this season.
Quote: “We’ve gotten better in this four-game span. We might be 1-2 right now, but we’re in a good spot where we are as a football team. If you can be in a good spot at 1-2, I think we’re there. We lost to an opponent we should have beat, and we should have run out of the stadium. And we just lost to a team that is No. 1 in the nation in some polls.” — Peacock
