NAPLES — At times during Thursday’s spring game, Venice showed why so many around the program believe this team has the potential to bring home a state championship later this year.
At other times, it appeared the Indians still had a bit of work to do to get to that level.
Head coach John Peacock’s team showed a lot of highs and lows on the field at Naples High School, but in the end, Venice walked off Staver Field with a solid 49-28 win over the Golden Eagles.
“I saw a lot of good things out there,” Peacock said. “Overall, I’m pleased. We were pretty sharp for a spring football game. I thought we were disciplined in a lot of important aspects, and this is a great way to move forward.”
Venice had its way with Naples in almost every facet of the game during the first half.
On the first two drives, the defense helped setup the offense for a pair of early touchdowns.
After a three-and-out forced by the Indians, Venice’s offense took the ball inside Naples territory and quickly capitalized.
On the third play of the drive, quarterback Jadyn Glasser found wide receiver Jayce Barksdale across the middle for what would be a 20-yard score to hand the Indians the early lead with 9:38 remaining in the first.
The Indians defense stepped up again on the next series, taking advantage of a fumble in the backfield by Naples quarterback Jack Melton.
Linebacker Adam Papantonakis — who also had a 45-yard interception for a touchdown in the first half — pounced on the loose ball to hand his offense possession at the Naples 35.
A few plays later, running back Alvin Johnson was punching it in from two yards out to give Venice a 14-0 advantage with 4:48 remaining in the opening quarter.
Naples did manage to stop the bleeding in the second quarter, manufacturing an eight-minute scoring drive that ended with Melton keeping it himself from three yards away to cut the Venice lead to seven with 8:42 before halftime.
Naples didn’t have much time to enjoy the score, because just 18 seconds later, the Indians were celebrating another touchdown.
On the first play of the following offensive series, Glasser found wideout Deylen Platt wide open down the middle of the field for a 60-yard TD, giving the Indians a 21-7 lead still early in the second quarter.
That lead would continue to swell, with the pick six by Papantonakis and Johnson’s second touchdown of the game — an 18-yard score on a reverse — pushing Venice ahead, 35-7, at the break.
“We were great (in the first half),” Peacock said. “The defense was causing some big turnovers and the offense only ran 21 plays, and we had 35 points. We saw a lot of really good things in that first half.”
The strong first two quarters of play from Venice gave way to an inferior third quarter that allowed Naples to fight back within a touchdown.
The Golden Eagles came out of halftime a different team, scoring 21 unanswered points during the first seven minutes of the second half.
It started when a deflected pass by Venice quarterback Ryan Downes was picked off and brought to the end zone by Naples defensive lineman Brady Clark on the first series of the half.
Then, the option offense of Naples began wearing down Venice’s defense.
Naples running back Shawn Simeon — who ended up rushing for over 200 yards — started breaking down Venice in the trenches.
Simeon’s efforts helped open up the pass game, and that’s what allowed Naples to score its third TD of the contest.
Melton hit wideout Damarion Salters down the right sideline — after beating Venice defensive back Chad Flemming — for a 46-yard score midway through the third.
Naples made it 35-28 later in the quarter after taking advantage of a short field and scoring on another QB keeper by Melton with 4:44 left in the third.
“We gave up some things (in the third quarter),” Peacock said. “That type of offense they run has just been our kryptonite. But I thought when it counted, we were able to get some big-time stops.”
The biggest of those stops from the Venice defense came when Naples was threatening to tie the contest at 35 early in the fourth.
The Indians stopped the Golden Eagles three consecutive times inside the 10 to force a field goal attempt.
During the attempt, a botched snap led to a fumble by Naples holder Carter Quinn that was then picked out of mid-air and returned 85 yards the other way by Platt.
The wild turn of events handed the Indians a 42-28 lead with 9:30 to play.
From there, Venice’s defense stood strong and the offense added some late insurance — a six-yard scamper by Johnson with 3:40 to go — to secure the victory and end the spring on a great note.
