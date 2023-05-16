VENICE — Venice football is in the middle of its final week of spring practice, as head coach John Peacock and the Indians prep to end the month on solid footing with Thursday night’s spring game at Naples.
According to Peacock, the team has progressed well at every level.
“I’ve been really impressed with the maturity,” Peacock said. “It’s been night and day compared to last year at this time. We’re just so much further ahead than we were last spring. I think, as a group, we’re a lot more confident this year.”
A KEY DECISION
The Indians currently have all of their offense installed except for who will be under center full-time.
Both Ryan Downes and Jadyn Glasser have lived up to expectations this spring and will battle it out in Thursday’s contest for the starting spot.
“Both Ryan and Jadyn have done an unbelievable job of picking up what we’re doing offensively,” Peacock said. “It’s really been four of the most enjoyable weeks of coaching I’ve ever had. Choosing the starter will probably be the most-difficult decision I’ve ever had to made as a head coach.”
Both Glasser and Downes are expected to get equal reps during the spring game. With both quarterbacks capable of being the starter, Peacock said he will make a quick decision.
“We’ll be giving them equal snaps, so both of them can put their work on display,” Peacock said. “I’ll meet with both of them on Monday and make a decision. You have a senior and a junior that can both play. I promised them I wouldn’t drag the process out.
“Somebody’s not going to be very happy, but at least it gives the player who didn’t win the job an opportunity to decide what they want to do.”
DEFENSE, SPECIAL TEAMS PROGRESS
On the defensive side of the ball, there were a few more holes to fill. However, Peacock is happy with the younger guys who have stepped up and showcased their talent.
The Indians have experienced leaders at every level of the defense with Deylen Platt in the secondary, Jordon Joseph at middle linebacker and David Galloway in the trenches. That has helped the young players mature, as well.
“We definitely had some questions at defensive back and at defensive line heading into spring,” Peacock said. “But guys have really stepped up, and we feel a lot better about where we are now. I’d expect a lot of those battles on defense to continue into the summer and fall.”
One of those battles is at outside linebacker between Kane Judson and converted wide receiver Adam Papantonakis.
According to Peacock, Judson has the edge there at present.
“He did a great job filling in during the playoffs at outside linebacker for us last year,” said Peacock of Judson. “He’s really won the job there so far.”
Judson is also expected to be the team’s punter next season.
Elsewhere on special teams, Josiah Arcadipane will be both the kickoff specialist and place kicker.
PREPPING FOR NAPLES
Venice’s spring game strategy Thursday is a simple one.
“We’re going to play it like a regular game,” Peacock said. “We need to see the quarterbacks battle and put that on film. And we have to make sure we have everybody at the right position heading into the summer.”
Thursday on defense, Peacock expects his players to be flying around and making plays. He also hopes for a clean game played by the entire team.
“I’m really interested in seeing how much effort we play with,” Peacock said. “We need to get to the football. I’m hoping for a lack of sloppiness too. No dumb penalties. We just want to look efficient and not look like a Pop Warner team.”
Venice’s opponent — Naples — should be a good test for the Indians.
The Eagles’ program is well-known in the state, and this Indians team is already familiar with what to expect.
During the 2022 season, Venice narrowly defeated Naples at home.
“Naples has a very rich tradition,” Peacock said. “They’ve won multiple state championships, and they’re coached very well. They play very well defensively, and on offense, they run a challenging split-back set. That’s a different type of animal than what we’re used to facing.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.