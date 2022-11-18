VENICE – The offensive woes that plagued the Venice football team at the end of the regular season have been tossed aside in the postseason as the Indians rolled over Lehigh, 39-0, in a Region 4S-4 semifinal on Friday night.
The Indians offense was clicking on all cylinders while the defense held Lehigh’s star running back Richard Young in check all night.
After the Lightning picked up two first downs on their initial possession, it would take until the final minute of the first half for Lehigh to pick up another, as the Venice defense forced five consecutive three-and-outs.
Meanwhile, the Venice offense scored on five consecutive possessions to open up a 32-0 halftime lead.
Five different Indians found the end zone in the first half. Jamarice Wilder scored on an 8-yard run with 4:44 remaining in the first quarter to get Venice on the board, then Brooks Bentley scored on a 1-yard keeper on the third play of the second quarter to make it 14-0.
Bentley connected on long passes to Ryan Matulevich and Keyon Sears on the next drive to set up a 7-yard touchdown run by Alvin Johnson III, then threw a 6-yard scoring pass to defensive end Damon Wilson II on the Indians next possession to increase the lead to 26-0 with 3:44 to go in the second quarter.
Wilson II often comes in to block in goal line situations, but found himself on the receiving end of a scoring pass on fourth down.
“Fin (Jones) got jammed on the line. I’m really the second option or a decoy,“ Wilson II said. “So I was ready because it was either me or him in the end.”
It was Wilson’s first touchdown catch as a member of the varsity.
Jones got into the act moments later, catching a 15-yard toss from Bentley with 1:42 to go in the half.
The final touchdown was set up by an interception by Eli Seed in the third quarter at the Lightning 15-yard line. After a 15-yard penalty for an illegal block, Johnson III burst up the middle untouched for a 30-yard score that brought in a running clock for the final period.
Key plays: Venice had to punt on its first possession, but took over at the Lehigh 48 following a short punt on its next possession. On the first play, Bentley handed off to Sears, who threw to Matulevich for a 40-yard gain to the 8-yard line. Wilder scored on the next play and the Indians offense took off from there.
Key stats: Johnson led the Indians with 123 yards rushing on 21 attempts. Wilder had 81 yards on 15 carries. Bentley completed 13 of 18 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Sears caught 6 for 65 yards and Matulevich hauled in 5 for 87. Lehigh’s young was held to 51 yards on 13 carries.
What it means: The Indians will face familiar foe Riverview in next week’s regional final after the Rams defeated Sarasota High, 28-7 in the other semifinal Friday.
Quote: “Our offensive line did a great job coming off the ball and finishing. I thought they did an awesome job coming out focused. They could have overlooked this team, but they came out and played rally well.” – Venice coach John Peacock.
