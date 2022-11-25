VENICE — Locked in a dogfight with Riverview in the first half on Friday night, Venice was in search of a spark to pull away from the Rams.

Indians senior defensive back Jaquavious Washington was more than happy to provide the jolt, blocking a punt with less than a minute to go before halftime. His play swung momentum in Venice’s favor and the Indians coasted to a 35-15 victory, securing the Region 4S-4 championship.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments