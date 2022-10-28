VENICE – Jamarice Wilder ran for three touchdowns while Keyon Sears caught two touchdown from Brooks Bentley and Venice rolled past IMG White, 41-9, as football returned to Powell-Davis Stadium Friday night.
With a district championship secured, the Indians' focus turned to getting ready for the postseason as they faced IMG Academy's second team.
“They’re not a bad football team,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “Everyone thinks its their JV football team, but they’re a good team and they have good players. I think our players may have took them a little lightly.”
The Ascenders got on the board first after a 1-yard Venice punt set them up on the Indians 25-yard line. Workhorse running back Demetrias Fletcher carried four straight times for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Venice immediately marched down the field on an 80-yard, 8-play drive to move in front. Bentley and Sears hooked up three times during the march, including a 15-yard scoring pass to make it 7-6 midway through the first quarter.
The Indians would score again on a 10-yard run by Wilder on the first play of the second quarter to increase the advantage to 14-6. Venice could have had more but failed to convert on two fourth-down attempts inside the red zone and went to the locker room leading 14-9.
The Indians defense came up big in the second half, holding the Ascenders scoreless and getting two turnovers in the third quarter, An interception by Eli Seed set up a 13-yard scoring run by Alvin Johnson and Damon Wilson stopped another drive with a fumble recovery. The Indians tacked on three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win going away.
Key plays: After falling behind early, Bentley hit Sears for a 13-yard gain on the ensuing drive for the Indians initial first down of the evening. That jump-started the offense and the Indians quickly moved down the field to take the lead for good.
Key stats: Johnson led Venice with 146 yards on 20 carries. Wilder had 103 on 23 attempts as the Indians rushed for 320 yards, total. Bentley was 14-of-22 for 210 yards and two TDs. Sears caught 7 passes for 117 yards. For IMG, Fletcher carried 26 times for 76 yards. John Holbrook hauled in 11 receptions for 110 yards.
What it means: Venice improved to 5-2 and will face Clearwater Academy International in its final regular season game next Friday night.
Quote: “We’ve got to learn how to start a game and come out clicking. We moved the ball in the middle of the field but came up short a few times in the red zone.” - Coach Peacock.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.