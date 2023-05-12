VENICE — One of the state’s most-promising high school wide receivers — Venice’s Ryan Matulevich — has been trending upward after a strong sophomore season with the Indians.
Matulevich recently was bumped to three-star status by 247sports and currently holds multiple Division-I offers, including Tennessee, South Carolina and UCF.
“It’s very exciting to be in this position,” Matulevich said. “I feel like it’s kind of a reward for the work I’ve put in to get here in the first place. It’s even more exciting knowing I have two more years to continue getting looks and offers from schools.”
With how consistent Matulevich has been on the football field so early on during his high school career, chances are many more Power-5 schools are going to come calling.
As a freshman at Cardinal Mooney in Sarasota, Matulevich showcased his emerging talent, hauling in 41 passes for 559 yards and eight touchdowns.
Matulevich was getting some early interest from colleges at Mooney, but he knew his best chance of getting the right exposure was at a place like Venice.
“I felt like I was putting good things on film, but I wasn’t playing anybody,” said Matulevich of his time at Mooney. “At Venice, you make big plays, and nobody can say you aren’t playing anybody. You’re going up against some of the best (defensive backs) in the country.”
Despite being a sophomore in a new system, there weren’t many hiccups for Matulevich during his transition from Mooney to Venice.
The 6-0 , 180-pound wideout became one of Venice’s most-productive offensive pieces in 2022, grabbing 50 balls for 673 yards and five touchdowns.
“I don’t think anybody was surprised,” said Venice offensive assistant coach Clay Burton of Matulevich’s sophomore year. “When he came in, he came in for a reason. He came in to compete at the highest level, and he didn’t back down from any competition.”
The key to Matulevich’s quick success with the Indians boiled down to preparation.
During the summer before the 2022 season, Matulevich was working with former Venice starting quarterback Brooks Bentley as much as possible to build the necessary chemistry.
Additionally, the young wide receiver had work outs with Bradenton native and former NFL wide receiver Ace Sanders to help prep for the grueling schedule that waited in the fall.
“I knew I was putting in more work than anyone,” Matulevich said. “I worked extremely hard to get myself both mentally and physically ready. When it was time, I knew I was ready. I just had to go do it.”
Now, with senior wide receiver Keyon Sears graduating, Matulevich entered spring practice a few weeks ago as the expected WR1.
“It’s what I wanted,” Matulevich said. “I knew what I was getting into by playing at Venice. I was mentally prepared to learn the plays, so (the coaching staff) could trust me to make big plays in games.”
So far, he’s been having a solid spring taking on that role.
“He’s been really good,” Burton said. “He’s getting some familiarity with the quarterbacks, which is good. He’s just really coachable. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, and we’re really excited for him going into next season.”
Familiarity with the quarterbacks is pivotal, considering both of them are brand new.
Jadyn Glasser and Ryan Downes transferred in during the offseason and will be battling through the rest of the spring and into the summer for the starting spot.
According to Matulevich, he already has a bit of a history with one of them.
“I actually played 7-on-7 with Jadyn back in middle school,” Matulevich said. “We have a little bit of chemistry there already. We were a really good duo.”
While Matulevich’s prior experience with Glasser has helped to an extent, he says he’s been getting accumulated to both quarterbacks quickly.
“They’re both really great, and I think it’s going to be a great battle all summer for that spot,” Matulevich said. “I feel like both of them already have that trust to get the ball to me.”
With what the rising junior brings to the table, an early sense of trust is far from surprising.
According to Burton, Matulevich is a well-rounded wide receiver that can make plays at every level.
“He’s really blessed athletically,” Burton said. “He’s quick, he’s strong. He has a high football IQ with the way he can read coverages. He’s a playmaker that does a lot of things right and capitalizes on a lot of opportunities. On top of all of that, he’s very competitive. He wants to win every rep, he wants to win every drill, he wants to win everything.”
A player with the amount of confidence Matulevich has at his disposal is going to have some large expectations.
So what kind of season does Matulevich expect out of himself this fall?
“I’m definitely hoping to get that state championship ring back,” Matulevich said. “I have goals of reaching 1,000 yards and even 1,500 yards. But I really want that ring.”
