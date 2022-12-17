FORT LAUDERDALE — An inch or two separated the Venice High football team from Lakeland in the 4S state championship on Saturday afternoon.

A fourth and six run by Keyon Sears late in the fourth quarter was ruled short by a chain link at the Lakeland 9-yard-line. The Indians’ offense never touched the ball again as Lakeland ran out the clock in a 21-14 win in front of a sizable crowd at DRV PNK Stadium.


