FORT LAUDERDALE — An inch or two separated the Venice High football team from Lakeland in the 4S state championship on Saturday afternoon.
A fourth and six run by Keyon Sears late in the fourth quarter was ruled short by a chain link at the Lakeland 9-yard-line. The Indians’ offense never touched the ball again as Lakeland ran out the clock in a 21-14 win in front of a sizable crowd at DRV PNK Stadium.
The finish marked the first state final loss for Venice and the eighth state championship win for Lakeland.
“I had the option to pass, but it was covered,” said Sears who received the ball on a reverse from running back Alvin Johnson III. “I tried to make the best of it. I made it (to the first-down marker), but the lineman, when I made it, he rolled over me to make me go backwards. He was too big. I can’t do nothing with that.
“I can just say it was a great feeling coming back. I wouldn’t do it with no one else than who I got here now.”
It was only Venice’s fourth-ever trip to a state championship game, but the Indians are expecting more of the same going forward -- even with the impending graduation of several key seniors, including five-star defensive end Damon Wilson II, four-star cornerback Elliot Washington II, three-star quarterback Brooks Bentley, and others including defensive tackle Trenton Kintigh and Sears.
“I’m proud of them,” said Venice coach John Peacock who now owns a 2-1 record in state championship games. “Starting the season off the way we did, and really starting with a whole new group on offense and losing a lot on defense and coming back and making it to the state championship. It’s pretty special for these young men.
“But I can tell you this: We’ll be back here next year because our team doesn’t look like it did this point last year.”
Venice (9-4) couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game.
Washington II intercepted Lakeland quarterback Zachary Pleuss on the Dreadnaughts’ second play from scrimmage.
Two plays later, Bentley was dodging Dreadnaughts down the left sideline for a 20-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead barely a minute into the game.
However, the Indians didn’t seize the momentum — allowing Lakeland to drive 72 yards, converting a pair of fourth-and-short plays before tying the game on a four-yard run by Markell Johnson.
“I felt like if we just captured that a little bit longer, or maybe went up two scores, it could have changed some things,” Peacock said of the 7-0 start. “They’re a good football team. They’re better than us, and they were better than us today. Our kids played hard and gave it a valiant effort. We just came up short.”
Even after allowing Lakeland to tie the game, Venice still had a chance to enter halftime with the lead.
Following a missed 38-yard field goal attempt by Lakeland kicker Calum Muldoon, Venice drove 80 yards aided by four crucial Lakeland penalties — three encroachments and a facemask — and a 31-yard pass from Bentley to Sears before scoring on a four-yard run by Johnson III.
The Indians defense stepped up on the ensuing Lakeland drive, getting a holding call on the Dreadnaughts before back-to-back sacks by Tyler Louis and Wilson II put Lakeland at 4th and 12 on its own side of the field.
Three straight Venice incompletions, though, gave the ball back to Lakeland with two minutes left in the half and the Dreadnaughts took advantage.
Lakeland drove 59 yards, scoring with no time remaining on an 8-yard pass from Pleuss to Mixon in the right corner of the end zone — sending both teams to halftime tied at 14-14.
Venice wouldn’t score again against a suffocating Lakeland defense.
The Dreadnaughts sacked Bentley six times, four of them coming in the second half as the Indians senior gun-slinger was often rushed on his delivery.
When Bentley did get a pass off, a dangerous secondary featuring five-star cornerback Cormani McClain was there to disrupt the catch.
“They were a talented team,” Bentley said of Lakeland. “They shut us down. That’s a credit to them. We just struggled all game. We kept fighting and they gave us a chance at the end and we had it. Keyon made a great play. He was just an inch short.
“That’s the tale of our season.”
Lakeland scored the only points of the second half on a 62-yard drive in the middle of the third quarter, taking its first lead of the game on a six-yard keeper by Pleuss with 2:13 remaining in the quarter.
It proved to be the difference when Sears’ run came up short.
“I played my heart out,” Sears said. “The rest of my teammates played their hearts out. I wish we would have won, but it is what it is.
“I think (Venice) will come back, and they’re gonna win.”
Key plays: Venice won the turnover battle 3-0, and that nearly swung the game in its favor.
Washington II’s interception led to Venice’s first touchdown and the senior’s fumble recovery in the fourth quarter led to the Indians’ final drive where they nearly tied the game.
One other turnover — a fumble recovery by Jaquavious Washington — proved to be inconsequential as the Indians followed it by turning the ball over on downs.
Lakeland’s touchdown to end the first half proved crucial. Not only did it come with no time remaining, but it also took away the ability for Venice to go up two scores to open the second half.
There was no play bigger than Sears’ final run, which could have extended the game for Venice and put pressure on Lakeland.
Key stats: Lakeland had little trouble moving the chains with a strong rushing attack. The Dreadnaughts piled up 282 rushing yards on 51 rushes.
Venice ran well in spurts — like Bentley’s 20-yard touchdown and a 31-yard jolt from Jamarice Wilder — but was otherwise shut down on the ground.
The Indians rushed 33 times for 98 yards.
What it means: Venice is now 3-1 all-time in state championships, losing in the final round for the first time ever. Despite the loss, though, the Indians have set a new standard with back-to-back state championship appearances, and eyes will be on them to make it back for a third straight season in 2023.
Quote: “It’s humbling and special, but you have to look at the reality. If we were playing in 8A or 4S for the past eight years, it would have been our eighth trip. I think we’ve been pretty consistent. It has a lot to do with my coaches. They do a good job.” — Peacock
