ARCADIA — Asked if they know about their historic rivalry with the Hardee High football team, a few DeSoto County players offered tidbits of information.
“I think it started in the 1920s,” one blurted out.
“I know we won the first game 6-0,” another said.
“Isn’t it the oldest rivalry in Florida?” a third player asked.
Yes, the rivalry officially began in 1921, making it the oldest in the state. And yes, DeSoto County won that game, 6-0.
But even though these 14-to-18-year-old Bulldogs have a faint idea of their history with Hardee, many haven’t had a chance to play a part in it on the field.
When the two teams meet tonight, it will carry a little extra weight for DeSoto County. Sitting at 0-8 after enduring low numbers and a grueling schedule, the Bulldogs have a chance to salvage their season against the Wildcats.
“I told the kids, ‘When you play at DeSoto or Hardee, you always remember your record against the other school,’” said Bulldogs coach Bumper Hay, who played for the Bulldogs from 1990 to 1994. “I can’t even remember what my team’s record was my freshman year, but I remember my record when I played Hardee was 3-1, and I hate to say the one.
“It was a fierce and competitive rivalry back then.”
Hardee holds a 61-35-5 lead in the 101 years’ worth of games, and have dominated as of late — winning the last four games and nine of the past 11.
This year, however, has been a rough one for the Wildcats as well.
After opening 1-1, a COVID-19 outbreak shut down the team for the next four weeks. When Hardee was allowed back on the field, it returned to face a tough part of its schedule without its full roster.
The Wildcats have since suffered three straight blowout losses — to Lake Gibson, Lake Wales and Sebring — coming into tonight’s regular season finale.
Meanwhile, DeSoto County has begun to find signs of success.
Though the Bulldogs remain winless, they played tight games with LaBelle and Estero over the past month as they continue to try players in new positions.
One of those players has been sophomore Shon Galloway, who played all over the field for the Bulldogs, but never at quarterback until midway through the year.
At first, it didn’t go as planned, but he’s learning on the job.
“I was very nervous,” he said of his first start at quarterback. “It didn’t go as I expected, but I’ve got it down better. I didn’t expect all the reads I would have to do.
“This season hasn’t gone how I thought it would, but it’s actually not that bad. We’re still grinding as a team because most of us are so young.”
Win or lose, DeSoto County will advance to the regional playoffs with a matchup against Rockledge (5-0) waiting. But as far as the Bulldogs are concerned, there’s no bigger game left than tonight.
“It would be a big deal to win this game,” sophomore linebacker Caleb Adams said. “It’s a big’un. It’s crazy motivation to be a part of something like this.
“I feel like we have way more heart than they do. We’re a lot younger than them, so we have no choice but to come out with nothing to lose.”
Players to watch: Keimar Richardson, Andy Garibay, Shon Galloway, Octavious Luther, Caleb Adams.
Last meeting: 42-6 Hardee win on Nov. 1, 2019.
Prediction: Vinnie Portell (26-10): Hardee 24-12; Patrick Obley (26-9): DeSoto County 18-14; Scott Zucker (25-11): Hardee 14-13.
Clearwater International Academy (2-4) at Venice (6-3), 7:30 p.m.
It won’t be easy for Venice to avoid losing its third straight game as it hosts Clearwater International Academy for its regular season finale.
The Knights are 2-4 and ranked as the No. 115 team in the state, according to MaxPreps, but those numbers don’t tell the whole story.
After an 0-4 start, Clearwater International has won two straight — a 60-0 win over Surge Academy and a 30-29 win over Vero Beach.
The Knights lean on a strong and talented offensive line that has four players weighing in over 300 pounds including three 3-star players in Bruno Zandamela (OT w/ offers from Indiana, Iowa State, FIU), Albert Reese (OT Rutgers commit) and Percy Speights (OT w/ offers from FIU, FAMU, Colorado State).
Running behind those big bodies is 3-star running back and Stanford commit Brendon Barrow, who had a three-touchdown night in the win over Vero Beach.
But it’s not simply a rushing attack for the Knights.
Quarterback Luca Stanzani has proven to be more than capable and he has a 3-star USF commit at wide receiver in Nickolas Tshivuadi.
However, Clearwater International has allowed at least 29 points in five of six games so far. They’re led by a pair of linebackers — Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge and Darius McKenzie — who both have D-I offers and have proven to be the heart of the defense.
Players to watch: Colin Blazek, Chuck Brantley, Steffan Johnson, Jayson Platt, Myles Weston, Keyon Sears, Weston Wolff, Ethan Mort, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard, Elliot Washington.
Last meeting: N/A.
Prediction: Portell: Venice 42-28; Obley: Venice 35-30; Zucker: Venice 32-21.
