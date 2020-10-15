The Lemon Bay football team isn’t thinking too much about tonight’s home game against Lake Placid — even though the Mantas know they’ll meet them in the first round of the playoffs.
When you win four straight games for the first time in five years, it’s tempting to get caught up in the hype, but coach Don Southwell is trying to keep his team grounded.
Even though the Mantas (4-1) would appear to have the upper-hand on the Dragons (1-3), Southwell said they won’t be taking them lightly.
“We have to win them one at a time. We can’t worry about that one,” Southwell said of thinking toward the playoffs. “Since we’ve been on this little streak we’re on, it’s just one week at a time.
“We have to beat them once before we can beat them twice.”
Lake Placid has struggled to start its year — losing three straight as it was outscored, 97-19. Though it did beat Evangelical Christian 31-17 last week, the Sentinels are 0-5.
However, they shouldn’t be any pushovers, Southwell said.
“I look at them on film, and they sure don’t look like a 1-3 football team,” he said. “They look well-coached. They’ll be considerably bigger than us, not that it always leads to anything.
“They have two backs who are as good as anybody we’ve played this year. If you miss a gap, they can go to the house.”
But for as good as the Mantas’ offense has been, their defense has been just as good. Led by a pair of third-year starters in Henry Schouten (team leader in tackles) at middle linebacker and Louis Baldor at defensive end (9 tackles for loss last week), the Mantas have caused havoc on defense.
Some other players such as senior defensive lineman Mitch Ramsey and junior outside linebacker Chris Domoracki have stepped up as well.
In the past two weeks, Lemon Bay hasn’t allowed a single point.
Playing tough defense and forcing turnovers has often put the offense in short fields.
Last week against DeSoto County, the Mantas forced a fumble at the Bulldogs’ 15-yard line and quickly scored. Soon after, they forced a punt, scored again, and the blowout was on.
If the Mantas can get out to another quick start tonight, it could lead to another big win. And with four straight wins already under their belt, the Mantas are feeling confident about keeping the streak alive.
“We don’t have as many people playing both ways this year,” said Schouten as to why the Mantas are finding success. “A lot of people actually like being out here more than the past two years.
“It’s fun to win. But it just feels different this year.”
Players to watch: Austin Andrle, Jason Hogan, Everett Baker, Henry Schouten, Aaron Pasick, Jacob Sekach.
Last meeting: 48-19 Lemon Bay win on Nov. 7, 2014.
Prediction: Vinnie Portell (19-4): Lemon Bay 31-7; Patrick Obley (19-4): Lemon Bay 35-13; Scott Zucker (19-4): Lemon Bay 35-10.
Lakewood Ranch (3-1) at Venice (5-1), 7:30 p.m.
Already with two 70-point wins under their belt, the Indians know they can steamroll through lesser opponents.
Though the Mustangs will enter Friday night at 3-1, their loss — 41-17 to Manatee — is more indicative of who they are than their three wins — over North Port, Booker and Gulf (New Port Richey).
Lakewood Ranch runs a well-balanced offense that isn’t afraid to throw the ball, but it lacks the big-play skill guys to break games open.
This shouldn’t be much of a challenge for Venice’s first-string unit, the backups should find their way onto the field shortly after halftime.
Players to watch: Colin Blazek, Da’Marion Escort, Jayshon Platt, Carson Smith, Dylan Turner, Keyon Sears, George Philip, Damon Wilson Jr., Trenton Kintigh, Elliot Washington, Martin Ramos, Desavion Cassaway.
Last meeting: 49-6 Venice win on Oct. 11, 2019.
Prediction: Portell: Venice 65-7; Obley: Venice 49-7; Zucker: Venice 56-10.
LaBelle (4-2) at DeSoto County (0-5), 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs opened the season with a 39-0 loss at Charlotte and it hasn’t gotten much easier since. DeSoto County has yet to play a competitive football game — losing each contest by at least 39 points.
However, LaBelle might be the Bulldogs’ most beatable opponent so far. Though the Cowboys are 4-2 they’ve been exposed in their losses — losing 53-0 to Clewiston and 35-7 to Lemon Bay.
If DeSoto can find the end zone a couple of times on Friday this should be one of the better Bulldogs games of the year.
Players to watch: Andy Garibay, Keimar Richardson, Lane Fullerton, Blas Cervantes.
Last meeting: 28-10 DeSoto County win on Oct. 11, 2019.
Prediction: Portell: LaBelle 21-7; Obley: LaBelle 28-14; Zucker: DeSoto County 10-9.
Charlotte (4-1) at Palmetto (2-2), 7:30 p.m.
The Tarpons were undefeated and rolling through their schedule before their offense was tripped up in a 21-9 loss to Fort Myers.
Charlotte has since had a bye week to assess the loss, but it won’t be easy to get back in the win column against a tough Tigers team.
After pummeling Port Charlotte, 43-7, and Largo, 37-6, the Tigers have taken back-to-back losses to Braden River and Manatee.
The Tigers are a run-first team that relies on an athletic defense. They have star running back Sagel Hickson (357 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards, 3 total TDs) in the backfield, a handful of competent receivers and a poised senior quarterback.
Players to watch: John Busha, Isaac White, Keon Jones, Justus Pagan, John Gamble, Connor Trim, Jaden Opalach, Nelson Daniel, Logan Pritchard, Tai’Viahn Kelly, Ethan Redden, Cael Newton.
Last meeting: 62-15 Palmetto win on Nov. 22, 2019.
Prediction: Portell: Charlotte 28-24; Obley: Charlotte 28-21; Zucker: Charlotte 35-21.
