PORT CHARLOTTE — If it wasn’t enough that the Pirates drew an undefeated first-round playoff opponent 70+ miles down the road, then a tropical storm came barreling down the coastline.
Even though Tropical Storm Eta didn’t make landfall in Charlotte County, the wind and rain caused school to be canceled on Monday and Wednesday this week. On Tuesday, the weather was too severe for a full practice — pushing off the Pirates’ first full practice to one day before their game.
Still, the Pirates couldn’t fully escape the weather Thursday as a brief downpour forced the team off its game field and onto the adjacent practice fields.
“The whole year has been a challenge,” Pirates coach Jordan Ingman said. “We take pride in our offseason, and we knew coming into the year that we had kinda lost an advantage that we take pride in.
“Preparation through conditioning and discipline isn’t something you can just turn on in August and say, ‘Oh, we’re gonna be a disciplined football team now.’ No, that’s established in January and February. We can’t complain about it. We have to be thankful we’re playing football. It’s another curveball, but we’ve gotten used to hitting more curveballs than fastballs this year.”
The pandemic has prepared the Pirates well for their current situation.
With no full in-person practices until Thursday, the coaches resorted to Zoom meetings to prepare and break down film — as they did in August when the coronavirus prevented padded practices.
However, no amount of film that can truly replace practice reps on the field.
“It’s tough, it really is,” Pirates senior defensive tackle Dekwann Martin said of preparing for Palmetto Ridge with just one practice. “We’re trying to prepare for them and stuff, and the weather isn’t with us.
“It probably can make a big difference (missing practice days). It’s hard on everyone because we aren’t fully going through the motions and we can’t come together as a group. It’s hard, but we have to push through it.”
The Bears, ranked No. 26 in the state by MaxPreps, faced a local schedule due to coronavirus concerns and largely dominated the competition — averaging 39.4 points per game while giving up 7.3 points per game.
They’ve racked up points thanks to an explosive offense that features three-star Nebraska commit Kamonte Grimes and Malique Dieudonne (offers from Coastal Carolina, Navy, Temple, etc.) at receiver and sophomore Jaden Booker (offers from Michigan, Nebraska, Pitt, etc.) at running back.
“They’ve got to show me what they’re about,” safety and receiver Solomon Luther said of the Bears’ star-studded offense. “They’re a good team, but we have to come out with that mindset of ‘It’s win or go home.’
“I’m coming into this game thinking, ‘This isn’t the last game. This ain’t gonna be the end of my senior year. I’m gonna go hard and I’m not gonna stop.”
Players to watch: Logan Rogers, Solomon Luther, Alex Perry, Jakeemis Pelham, Virgil Luther, Dekwann Martin.
Last meeting: 29-21 Port Charlotte win on Nov. 1, 2019.
Predictions: Vinnie Portell (28-10): Port Charlotte 35-31; Patrick Obley (27-10): Port Charlotte 28-24; Scott Zucker (27-11): Port Charlotte 28-21.
East Lee County (0-8) at Charlotte (6-2), 7:30 p.m.
Facing a winless East Lee team, this could set up to be one of the easiest playoff games in Charlotte High history.
The Jaguars have lost by 30+ points in every game this season, even to the likes of Mariner (3-5) and Cape Coral (1-6).
The Tarpons, on the other hand, lost just twice this season against a daunting schedule.
Powered by dual-threat quarterback John Busha (1,109 passing yards and 951 rushing yards) and a defense that’s allowed over 30 points just once, this one should be out of reach by halftime.
Players to watch: John Busha, Isaac White, Keon Jones, Ethan Redden, Tai’Viahn Kelly, Connor Trim, Jaden Opalach, Logan Pritchard, Nelson Daniels.
Last meeting: 49-6 Charlotte win on Nov. 7, 2014.
Predictions: Portell: Charlotte 45-0; Obley: Charlotte 49-0; Zucker: Charlotte 42-0.
Lake Placid (2-6) at Lemon Bay (7-1), 7 p.m. Saturday
The Mantas already had a sneak-peak at the Dragons a month ago when they dealt them a 42-0 loss. It doesn’t look like much has changed in the past four weeks.
Lemon Bay beat Avon Park, 42-12, and North Port, 35-0, to finish out its season while Lake Placid lost, 42-0, to IMG Academy White and lost, 14-7, to Avon Park.
With an extra week off to prepare the Manta Rays should be more than ready for Round 2.
Players to watch: Austin Andrle, Henry Schouten, Jason Hogan, Aaron Pasick, Jacob Sekach, Everett Baker, Louis Baldor.
Last meeting: 42-0 Lemon Bay win on Oct. 16.
Predictions: Portell: Lemon Bay 42-7; Lemon Bay Obley: 35-7; Zucker: Lemon Bay 48-0.
