PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte High football coach Wade Taylor remembers when he played against Fort Myers on the Tarpons’ defensive line in the mid-’80s.
The two schools traded blows in annual rivalry games back then, and have continued to do so to this day — with the Tarpons traveling to play at Fort Myers (1-1) tonight at 7 p.m.
“It was always a good game,” Taylor said of playing the Green Wave. “Fort Myers and Charlotte go way back. There’s a lot of old timers in Charlotte County who played against Fort Myers and there’s a lot of old timers in Lee County who played against Charlotte.
“So this game means a lot. It’s a bigger rivalry, if you believe it or not, than Charlotte and Port Charlotte.”
Riding a four-game winning streak to open the season, it won’t be easy for the Tarpons to maintain their perfect record going forward. Charlotte (4-0) is about to embark on its most daunting stretch of the season — facing Fort Myers, Palmetto and Port Charlotte over the next four weeks.
Navigating through those games begins with stopping the Green Wave and their potent rushing attack. Fort Myers returns senior quarterback in Carter Lane (1,035 yards and 10 TDs to 5 INTs in 2019) and senior running back Zemare Harvin (913 rushing yards, 7.8 yards per carry, 13 TDs in 2019) along with four senior receivers on offense.
Defensively, the Green Wave return several members of a defense that allowed 18 points per game, including three-star USF commit Keeon Terrell (defensive end) and three-star Illinois commit Joriell Washington (safety).
But the Green Wave won’t be the only team with weapons at their disposal.
Charlotte also has found a winning formula on the ground — with quarterback John Busha (376 rushing yards and 7 TDs) and Isaac White (229 yards and 3 TDs).
Busha has also been dangerous with his arm as he’s passed for 439 yards and six scores.
“He’s a great athlete and a great kid,” Taylor said of Busha. “He’s been able to do some things that he wasn’t able to do last year. I credit our offensive line and the skill kids around him who allow him to get away with some of the things he can do.”
While the offense has put teams away, it’s the defense that has impressed the most, Taylor said. The Tarpons have allowed 20 points just once this season — in a 35-21 win over Braden River and quarterback Shawqi Itraish (a Rice commit) — and have made several key stops in their wins over Lehigh, Sarasota and the Pirates.
“To be real honest, this team has kind of shocked me,” Taylor said. “We’ve bent a lot in certain situations, but we haven’t broke. We made some big defensive stands against Lehigh and against Braden River.
“This group has a unique way of picking each other up.”
Players to watch: John Busha, Ethan Redden, Keon Jones, Nelson Daniels, Isaac White, Niqueu Graham, Justus Pagan, Cael Newton, Tai’Viahn Kelly.
Last Meeting: 42-14 Charlotte win on Aug. 30, 2019.
Predictions: Vinnie Portell: Charlotte 35-17; Patrick Obley: Charlotte 28-12; Scott Zucker: Charlotte 28-21 .
Sarasota (2-2) at Venice (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
While Sarasota has proved to be a respectable team in 2020, the Sailors are fresh off a 38-0 loss to Port Charlotte and have also lost to Charlotte this year.
Using a run-first approach through dual-threat quarterback Dom Bennett, Sarasota (2-2) has found some success — putting up 38 points on North Port and 42 against Hollins. However, the Sailors have had few other answers when teams shut down Bennett.
That might prove to be difficult when the Sailors face an Indians defense that’s allowed just two touchdowns since Week 1.
Players to watch: Colin Blazek, Jayshon Platt, Myles Weston, Da’Marion Escort, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Damon Wilson Jr., Wesley Piggins, Trenton Kintigh, Logan Ballard, Chuck Brantley, Steffan Johnson, Elliot Washington, Weston Wolff.
Last Meeting: 42-7 Venice win on Sept. 27, 2019.
Predictions: Portell: Venice 45-10; Obley: Venice 56-7; Zucker: Venice 35-17.
Southeast (1-1) at Port Charlotte (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Pirates responded well after a 43-7 loss at the hands of Palmetto in Week 3 with a 38-0 blowout win over Sarasota.
However, it might be tougher to put up close to 40 points this week.
They’ll be matched up against a Southeast defense that’s been difficult to score against this year. Though it’s been just two games, the Seminoles have allowed 15 points through two games — in a 7-5 loss to Riverview and a 56-8 win over Bayshore.
Players to watch: Logan Rogers, Jakeemis Pelham, Solomon Luther, Alex Perry, Okten Logue, Charlie Vanamburg, Abel Marquez Jr.
Last Meeting: 22-21 Port Charlotte win on Sept. 27, 2019.
Predictions: Portell: Port Charlotte 28-21; Obley: Port Charlotte 21-14; Zucker: Port Charlotte 35-14.
St. John Neumann (2-0) at Lemon Bay (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
A year after getting off to a sluggish 0-7 start, the Manta Rays look like a new team — scoring at least 27 points in each of their first three games.
The passing game of Austin Andrle and the addition of speedy players such as Jason Hogan, Aaron Pasick and Jacob Sekach has given Lemon Bay the ability to break off big plays, and the Mantas have taken advantage.
They should be in for one of their better tests of the season as they host a St. John Neumann team that went 8-3 in 2019 and is already off to a 2-0 start.
Players to watch: Austin Andrle, Jason Hogan, Jacob Sekach, Aaron Pasick, Henry Schouten.
Last Meeting: 20-14 St. John Neumann win on Sept. 27, 2019.
Predictions: Portell: Lemon Bay 28-24; Obley: St. John Neumann 28-21; Zucker: Lemon Bay 38-28.
DeSoto County (0-3) at Lake Gibson (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
A week after taking a 43-0 loss to Clewiston, it won’t get much easier for DeSoto County.
Lake Gibson has started hot this season — winning 82-0 over Haines City and 34-6 over Auburndale before losing to Lakeland, 23-22.
Lake Gibson has been largely led by the running game of Jaylon Glover, a junior who has already run for 460 yards and 5 TDs through three games.
The Bulldogs, however, have struggled to find much success on offense with two shutouts through their 0-3 start.
Players to watch: Lane Fullerton, Andy Garibay, Keimar Richardson.
Last Meeting: N/A.
Predictions: Portell: Lake Gibson 55-7 ; Obley: Lake Gibson: 42-0 ; Zucker: Lake Gibson 48-10.
