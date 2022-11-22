PUNTA GORDA — There were many opportunities for the Charlotte High girls basketball team to come out of Tuesday’s game against Booker with a victory.
However, the Tarpons did not take advantage of those opportunities, while Booker did. The result was Charlotte’s first loss of the season as the Tornadoes blew out of Wally Keller Gymnasium with a 55-48 victory.
Chariot Johnson came off the bench for Booker to lead all scorers with 22 points, including 6-for-6 from the line in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
Johnson, usually a starter, came off the bench as coach Ty Bryant did some early-season tinkering. It showed early.
After a rough first half where neither team shot well, Charlotte started pounding the ball inside, getting into the bonus, then the double-bonus, in the third quarter.
However, some missed front-ends of one-and-ones and two missed free throws following a technical proved to be damaging for the Tarpons.
With Booker (2-1) ahead 37-29 going into the fourth, Charlotte (2-1) rallied behind 3-point baskets from freshman Kami Ellis and senior Adriana Iorfida to help cut the lead to one, 46-45 with 1:32 remaining.
However, despite going 10-of-15 from the line in the fourth, missed free throws at the worst possible times kept Charlotte from getting over the top.
In the closing moments, Jakai Peterson and Leah DuBose got clutch baskets inside and Johnson hit four free throws to put the game away, along with some clutch defense.
Charlotte coach Matthew Stephenson said the Tarpons let one slip away.
“We got out-rebounded, didn’t shoot well from the outside, missed our free throws and they out-physicaled us tonight,” Stephenson said. “They did a good job of imposing their will. It played in our favor, but we didn’t capitalize. We have to figure it out.”
D’Yanis Jimenez led Charlotte with 20 points, with Ellis adding 13. DuBose had 19 for Booker, which went 10-of-12 from the line in the fourth and only missed in the closing seconds with the game out of reach.
“Chariot really came up big for us. She hit some big free throws late,” Bryant said. “We regained our composure, went on defense and made some stops.
“Charlotte is a great team. Jimenez is one of the best forwards in the state and we were able to control her somewhat.”
