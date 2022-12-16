VENICE — A much anticipated matchup between two of the area’s top girls basketball teams turned into a runaway as Cardinal Mooney blew past Venice, 75-49, Friday night at the TeePee.

The Cougars and Indians were tied, 20-20, midway through the second quarter, but Mooney pulled away from there to take a 35-24 lead at halftime and continued to extend the margin in the second half.


