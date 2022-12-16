VENICE — A much anticipated matchup between two of the area’s top girls basketball teams turned into a runaway as Cardinal Mooney blew past Venice, 75-49, Friday night at the TeePee.
The Cougars and Indians were tied, 20-20, midway through the second quarter, but Mooney pulled away from there to take a 35-24 lead at halftime and continued to extend the margin in the second half.
The Cougars took an early 6-0 lead, but the Indians tied the score on two three-point baskets by Tessa O’Leary. Shortly thereafter, O’Leary picked up her third foul and was forced to the bench before the first quarter was over.
Still, Venice hung tough and led, 15-14, after the first quarter, even though the Cougars made 8-of-12 free throws. The Indians did not go to the foul line the entire first half.
“We got lazy today,” Venice coach Jeremy Martin said. “Then we got worn out because we were reaching and got in foul trouble. Tessa had three in the first five minutes and that kind of threw her flow off. We didn’t take advantage when we had advantages. When we got stops, we had turnovers.”
At halftime, Mooney was 17-of-22 from the foul line. The smaller Cougars were quicker to the ball, out-rebounding the Indians while forcing many turnovers that turned into fast-break buckets.
“We had somewhat of a game plan,” Cougars coach Marlon Williams said. “We didn’t know much about Venice, but we knew that they had a good team. Fortunately, things started dropping for us the second half. Venice was playing us tough in the beginning, but we came out in the second half and played together as a team and fortunately we got the win.”
The Cougars, who are ranked sixth in the state in Class 3A, placed four players in double figures. Kali Barrett led with 21 points, Bri Behn had 17, Olivia Davis had 14, and Sy’monique Simon had 11. Mooney (6-1) finished 22-of-31 from the charity stripe while Venice was 2-for-3.
“We were lazy so we reached and tried to block shots,” Martin said. “They (Mooney) went to the rim so hard. I can’t tell you how many times they shot and got their own rebound. It was impressive on my end to watch how well they played.”
“We were just sluggish tonight and had no energy,” Martin added. “But I love competing against teams like this and we’ll look at the tape, get better, learn from it and try to grow as people.”
Tessa O’Leary led the Indians, now 5-3, with 13 points while Zoe O’Leary added 12.
Venice will travel to Tampa to play in the Jaguar Holiday Classic next week.
