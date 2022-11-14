PORT CHARLOTTE – Before Port Charlotte’s first game of the regular season, senior center Bryanna Griffiths said the team felt excited. With seven seniors on the team, herself included, that is exactly what the Pirates did, rolling past Lemon Bay, 63-30.
It didn’t take long for the Pirates’ offense to get going. Lemon Bay’s lone lead came with the game’s first basket. Shortly after that, Port Charlotte’s shooting guard Chloe Reese and point guard Delaini Morris gave the Pirates a 6-1 lead and Port Charlotte was on its way.
“We panicked at the start,” Lemon Bay head coach Jason Jones said. “Just didn’t take care of the ball. First-game jitters.”
The Pirates offense was clicking, and their defensive pressure kept the Mantas from finding their rhythm. After an early free throw, the Mantas didn’t find the basket until there was 3:30 left in the first quarter. On the other side, the Pirates hit five three-pointers and led 20-7 by the end of the first quarter.
“They shot the ball so well,” Jones said. “It’s either give up one or the other. They have great guards. Aryianna (Lockey- Progl) and Bryanna (Griffiths) are tough on the inside. They are hard to guard, and we can’t make a mistake. We have to do what we are supposed to do.”
The Pirates led 34-15 at the half and just kept rolling.
“We just played as a team,” Griffiths said. “We moved the ball. We weren’t selfish with the ball. We were passing it everywhere.”
Lemon Bay shooting guard Mackenzie Long led the Mantas with 15 points, half of her team’s total.
On the other side, the Pirates had three players with over 10 points: Griffiths, point guard Nayeliz Figuera Vergas, and point guard Lockey-Progl. Griffiths led the team with 14 points and eight rebounds.
The win was Port Charlotte’s fifth consecutive against Lemon Bay. While Griffith said it felt good to get that first win tonight, the team that made it to the Class-4A regional finals last year wants more.
“We gotta keep it going,” Griffiths said. “This is just one.”
In other girls basketball action, North Port defeated South Fort Myers 53-40. Gwen Tsoukalas had a game-high 21 points. Christie Labossiere tacked on nine. Also on Monday, Imagine rolled past Babcock 56-33 behind Makayla Rassbach’s 26 points. Katiya Serechenko added 15 for the Sharks.
Boys soccerLemon Bay 2, North Port 1: The Mantas got goals from Logan Ho and Chris Cabrera to defeat the Bobcats on Monday night. Vitalis Zidanavicius had four saves.
