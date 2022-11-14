PORT CHARLOTTE – Before Port Charlotte’s first game of the regular season, senior center Bryanna Griffiths said the team felt excited. With seven seniors on the team, herself included, that is exactly what the Pirates did, rolling past Lemon Bay, 63-30.

It didn’t take long for the Pirates’ offense to get going. Lemon Bay’s lone lead came with the game’s first basket. Shortly after that, Port Charlotte’s shooting guard Chloe Reese and point guard Delaini Morris gave the Pirates a 6-1 lead and Port Charlotte was on its way.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments